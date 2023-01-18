Death of the Venomverse arrives just in time for Summer of Symbiotes

Just as Spider-Man has his own Spider-Verse full of alt-reality spider heroes, so too does his arch-enemy Venom, who has his own Venomverse of symbiotes from across the Multiverse, who even had their own 2017 Venomverse event. In 2023, the Venomverse returns - but it may only be temporary, as the next story in the setting will be titled Death of the Venomverse.

Death of the Venomverse was announced on Wednesday, January 18 with little to no details about the story or creative team. All that's been revealed is a promotional image for Death of the Venomverse #1 drawn by Gerardo Sandoval featuring what appears to be Carnage standing over Venom himself.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

Death of the Venomverse arrives just ahead of Marvel's 'Summer of Symbiotes,' likely indicating that whatever is going on could connect to the summer event.

Venom is the name of the first symbiote that came to the Marvel Universe. It first bonded with Peter Parker after he first used the symbiote as a costume to replace his classic blue and red outfit. When its true symbiotic nature was revealed, Peter ditched the symbiote costume.

However, it soon bonded with Eddie Brock, whose hatred of Peter Parker led to the creation of Venom. Though Venom originally started out as a particularly brutal villain for Spider-Man, he eventually became the so-called 'Lethal Protector,' an anti-hero who has often been forced to work alongside Spider-Man, and who has even found himself fighting alongside heroes such as the Avengers from time to time when his symbiote antics require.

Marvel promises to reveal details at a later date.

