Deadpool: Black, White & Blood shrinks to four issues

The upcoming Marvel Comics anthology Deadpool: Black, White & Blood is being cut short, as the publisher has reduced the length of the limited series.

Deadpool: Black, White & Blood was originally announced and solicited as a five-issue series, but overnight the publisher informed retailers it has been reduced to four issues.

Marvel did not share the reason for this change.

"Like a classic black & white movie, but with way more blood!" reads Marvel Comics' description of Deadpool: Black, White & Blood #1. "What's black, white, and red all over? Three blood-drenched tales of violence and mayhem led by Marvel's Mirthful Mercenary himself, Deadpool! You want to see today's top talent take it to the hilt to bring you the wildest Wade Wilson adventures yet?! This is the book for you! It's as plain as black and white. And red."

Deadpool: Black, White & Blood #1 will include stories by:

Writer Tom Taylor and artist Phil Noto

Writer Ed Brisson with artist Whilce Portacio and colorist Rachelle Rosenberg

Writer/artist James Stokoe

Here's a preview of all three of those Deadpool: Black, White Blood #1 stories:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Phil Noto (Marvel Comics)) Deadpool: Black, White & Blood #1 preview Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Whilce Portacio/Rachelle Rosenberg (Marvel Comics)) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: James Stokoe (Marvel Comics)) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: James Stokoe (Marvel Comics))

Future issues include work by Karla Pacheco, Leonard Kirk, David & Maria Lapham, Daniel Warren Johnson, and Pete Woods.

Deadpool: Black, White & Blood is part of a year-long celebration of the Merc with a Mouth's 30th anniversary that has included one-shots, variant covers, and now this anthology series. A special Wolverine/Deadpool crossover book was previously teased to be coming out later this year as well.

Deadpool: Black, White & Blood is also the latest in a string of color-coded anthologies that have become a trend for both Marvel and DC. While DC has gone for different colors over a black & white format, Marvel's two previous color-coded series - one for Wolverine, and one for Carnage - have both gone with the 'Black, White & Blood' idea. As the old journalism adage goes, 'if it bleeds, it leads.'

Deadpool: Black, White & Blood #1 (of 4) goes on sale on August 4. A treasury edition of Deadpool: Black, White & Blood is scheduled for January 4, 2022.