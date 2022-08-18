Dead Island 2 resurfaces with a release date in retailer leak

By published

There's a new release date, screenshots, world details, and more

Dead Island 2
(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Dead Island 2 has reared its undead head once again in a retailer leak.

As spotted earlier today on August 18 by Wario64, Dead Island 2 has just received an update listing on Amazon (opens in new tab). The new listing features a number of brand new screenshots for the undead game, as well as PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X versions, and even a release date of February 3, 2023.

See more

It turns out the Amazon listing was actually a lot more detailed about the forthcoming sequel, but has since largely been scrubbed. The release date for Dead Island 2 has been wiped clean off Amazon's website, for example, as have plot details and other new aspects of the game.

However, one handy Reddit (opens in new tab) post summarised the entire thing before it was deleted. According to the since-scrubbed listing, Dead Island 2 takes place in a recreation of Los Angeles (wait, that's not an island), including locations like Venice Beach and Beverly Hills, sort of like that one section of Zombieland.

What's more, it seems like there'll be six characters to play as in Dead Island 2. These six characters can be taken and modified with various skills, to make each one suited to the play style of the player. It's not clear if you're stuck with the same one character throughout the entire game once you've picked them.

Dead Island 2 was unveiled over nine years ago, but it seems like the finish line could finally be in sight for the horror sequel, if this new Amazon listing is genuine. With Gamescom's Opening Night Live ceremony slated for next week, it's entirely probable all these details could be announced at the showcase on Tuesday, August 23.

Check out our new games 2022 guide for a full list of all the games launching throughout this year and beyond.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.