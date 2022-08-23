Dead Island 2 is back from the dead with a new gameplay trailer and 2023 release date

Dead Island 2 has re-emerged with a fresh gameplay trailer and release date.

Nine years after it was first announced, and following a cacophony of leaks and rumors of the years, Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios have re-revealed Dead Island 2. There's a new gameplay trailer introducing some of the main characters, and we finally have a release date: Prepare to sink your teeth into Dead Island 2 on February 3, 2023.

The re-reveal trailer shows plenty of familiar scenes from around Los Angeles, including Venice Beach, the Santa Monica Pier, the downtown area, and extravagant mansions. Of course, these sunny locales aren't exactly vacation destinations anymore, as we're swiftly introduced to a man riding a bus who will learn to regret choosing the window seat, as a zombie reaches through the opening and rips his entire head off his shoulders. That's right, Dead Island 2 is back, baby.

Thankfully, as with the first Dead Island, players have plenty of tools to fight back against zombies, and this new trailer shows the player character turning the tables on the undead in a variety of fun ways. Zombies are stomped, decapitated, shocked to death, blown up by exploding gas tanks, and otherwise obliterated, and it looks like a blast. Deep Silver claims Dead Island 2 has "the most advanced dismemberment system in games," and the trailer makes a point to focus in on that aspect of things.

Dead Island 2 is launching on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

