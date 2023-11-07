Dead by Daylight's Stranger Things DLC is back 2 years after it was removed due to licensing issues

Dead by Daylight is bringing back its Stranger Things DLC two years after a licensing issue put an abrupt stop to the crossover.

Back in November 2021, Behaviour Interactive removed Nancy, Steve, and The Demogorgon from the Dead by Daylight store and pulled the Hawkins Lab map from rotation because its licensing agreement with Netflix expired. Although you could still play the Stranger Things characters, you could no longer buy them and the map was made completely unavailable.

Now, almost two years later to the day, all of that same content has returned for Stranger Things Day.

"We’re thrilled to renew this collaboration with Netflix, to bring back the Stranger Things Chapter, including the Underground Complex Map from the Hawkins National Laboratory, and the iconic Survivor duo composed of Nancy Wheeler, a tough aspiring journalist, and Steve Harrington, a former high school jock with a knack for finding trouble," said Behaviour's head of partnerships, Mathieu Côté. "We hope players who didn’t get to experience Stranger Things will take full advantage of this gaming experience today."

To confirm, everything about the returning Dead by Daylight Stranger Things DLC seems to be the same as it was before. Nancy and Steve are back in the Dead by Daylight in-game store alongside the Demogorgon, and the Hawkins Lab is back as a playable map. Neither Behaviour nor Netflix have commented on the logistics of bringing back Dead by Daylight's Stranger Things DLC, but it's good to have it back regardless.

I only wish it came in time for Halloween instead of... Stranger Things Day, a holiday I'm not afraid to admit I didn't know exited.

