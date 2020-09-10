DC's new general manager aims to "leverage the cultural power" of company for "increasingly diverse global fan base"

DC's new general manager/senior vice-president Daniel Cherry III officially began his tenure at the company this week, and in a social media post, he's given a little bit of background on his comic book roots and his vision of DC going forward.

Shazam! #1 (1974) (Image credit: C.C. Beck/Nick Cardy/Murphy Anderson (DC))

"I've been a huge DC fan since I first discovered the joy of comics from my father, who collected Shazam oversized comics from the '70s," Cherry writes on LinkedIn. "I am standing on the shoulders of giants like Malcolm Wheeler-Nicholson, Bill Finger, Bob Kane, Neal Adams, Harry Lampert, and so many others. I'm especially proud to be continuing the legacy of fellow Ohioan and Cleveland native Jerry Siegel, who created Superman."

Cherry will be working alongside publisher/chief creative officer Jim Lee at the Burbank-based company, with them both reporting to Warner Bros. global brands and experience president Pam Lifford.

"While always respecting the past, I also think it's our responsibility to leverage the cultural power of DC Comics and our characters to entertain and inspire an increasingly diverse global fan base," Cherry says. "Comics have the unique power to create resonant imagery and narratives that can move the world toward a better, more inclusive version of itself."

(Image credit: DC)

In his Twitter bio, Cherry describes himself as a "creative optimist" and "strategic realist," and in this LinkedIn post he expresses excitement at the potential DC has going forward.

"It's my sincere hope that I am able to contribute and help evolve the brand and increase its relevance and impact for generations to come. #DCComics #SuperHeroes #DreamJob #DCFanDome #DCEU #ExperienceOverTheory"

