Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman and all of DC's December 2023 comics revealed

DC's full December 2023 solicitations have arrived, and the venerable publisher is closing out the year in the midst of several big stories that have characters like Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman wrapped up like holiday packages.

For starters, December brings the conclusion and aftermath of the current 'Gotham War' story arc that has Batman and Catwoman at odds over the fate of the city, with Catwoman stealing from the rich to give to the poor, and Batman retreating into his bizarre Batman of Zur-En-Arrh persona.

Meanwhile, in Metropolis, Superman is dealing with his own big headaches, from having to don a suit of armor designed by Lex Luthor in Superman #9, to his other arch-enemy Zod taking over the city of New Kandor - and potentially preparing it for war, in Kneel Before Zod #1. And then there's the landmark Action Comics 2023 Annual #1, which pulls together threads from the last several years of Superman stories for a big conclusion.

And in Wonder Woman's world, Diana is dealing with the battle between the Amazons in Amazons Attack, which sends a splinter group of Amazons on the run, accompanied by none other than Mary Marvel.

There's also the ongoing Titans: Beast World crossover , in which Beast Boy must save the entire world by transforming into Starro - only to find that Amanda Waller has big plans for his new form.

But that's just scratching the surface, so read on for some of the biggest highlights from DC's December 2023 solicitations followed by everything else that DC is coming out with. If you're looking for more, you can also check out all of Marvel and DC's recent solicits here on our solicitations tab.

Upcoming DC Comics December 2023: Spotlight

Editor's Note Editor's Note Will Salmon Comics Editor If there is a theme dominating DC's end of 2023/start of 2024 solicitations then it's surely monsters. The Titans first ever crossover event, Beast World, sees chaos erupting around the world as animal/human hybrids run rampant, forcing the Titans and Amanda Waller to intervene. The whole thing looks like a lot of weird fun and it's great to see this superteam taking the spotlight for a change.

There are more big beasties in Justice League Vs. Godzilla Vs. Kong #3 and tell me this, can you honestly resist a comic with a synopsis that begins: "Superman and Godzilla have gone head-to-head with devastating consequences"? Because I sure can't.

Finally, I wouldn't normally highlight Facsimile Editions in this note, but if there's a run of comics that I can make an exception for then it's Batman #404-#407. Why these issues? Well, that's because they make up Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's brutal, brilliant Year One storyline. A still vital slice of Dark Knight history, they're the very definition of essential.

Whatever you pick up this time around, enjoy, and I'll see you next month.

SUPERMAN #9

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by BRUNO REDONDO

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by LEE BERMEJO and BRUNO REDONDO

1:25 variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:50 variant cover by MICHAEL WALSH

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

Santa variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/19/23

SUPER-ARMOR! Superman’s battle with the Chained has left him wounded in unexpected ways, but the Lex Luthor Revenge Squad is still forming! To save Metropolis, Superman has no choice but to put on a special armor built by Lex!

Featuring artwork from Eisner-Award winning Nightwing artist Bruno Redondo!

KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #1

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by JOE CASEY

Art by DAN McDAID

Cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Variant covers by NATHAN SZERDY and BJÖRN BARENDS

1:25 variant cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

1:50 variant cover by DAN McDAID

Special foil variant cover by ARIEL COLÓN ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/2/24

General Zod was Krypton’s most notorious criminal. Now he has an entire planet to rule—but what happens when the most dangerous individual in the universe gets everything he ever wanted? Obviously, he wants more— and he’ll stop at nothing to get it—in the most brutal series you’ll read this year! This is not a hero’s journey. This is a dark ride, brought to you by the sick and twisted minds of Adventures of Superman writer Joe Casey and artist Dan McDaid in his monumental main-line DC debut. For General Zod and his family, the descent into hell has just begun.

GREEN ARROW #7

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

Variant cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

1:25 variant cover by JAY ANACLETO

Santa variant cover by TREVOR HAIRSINE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/26/23

OLIVER QUEEN IS BACK! He’s returned with his family to the present day, but the Green Arrow family reunion is just getting started! Green Arrow still has lots of secrets to uncover. Like, why has Amanda Waller taken an interest in his family?

SHAZAM! #7

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by MIKE DEODATO JR. and CHRIS SAMNEE

1:25 variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:50 variant cover by RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/2/24

The match you’ve been waiting for: the Captain versus Black Adam! Who will wield the thunder…and who will ultimately be crowned the Champion of Shazam?!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN WORLD'S FINEST #22

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by JEROME OPEÑA

1:25 variant cover by GERALD PAREL

1:50 variant cover by TRAVIS CHAREST

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom variant cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/19/23

Trapped in the universe of Kingdom Come, the World’s Finest heroes encounter skewed versions of their friends—a team calling itself the Justice Battalion! Can Batman and Superman prevent Boy Thunder from fulfilling his destiny and becoming the bloodthirsty Magog?

DC December 2023 Comic Books

TITANS: BEAST WORLD #2

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

Variant covers by BJÖRN BARENDS and KENDRICK LIM

Lenticular variant cover by NICK BRADSHAW ($6.99 US)

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/12/23

With beasts rampaging through the streets and a world conqueror in the sky, the Titans must do all they can to save humanity. But as heroes and villains alike are infected, will the team stay clear of the spores or become part of the threat? And as the world rages, can Raven discover a way to save Beast Boy?

TITANS: BEAST WORLD #3

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by LUCAS MEYER

Cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

Variant covers by BJÖRN BARENDS and MIRKA ANDOLFO

Lenticular variant cover by NICK BRADSHAW ($6.99 US)

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/26/23

The world has gone wild, and Amanda Waller is the only one who can bring order! The mastermind behind the Suicide Squad has now been given frightening authority to deal with the threat at large. She knows what is needed to end this, but will her brutal methods put her on a collision course with the Titans?

TITANS: BEAST WORLD TOUR: GOTHAM #1

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, GRACE ELLIS, GRETCHEN FELKER-MARTIN, SAM MAGGS, and KYLE STARKS

Art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA, DANIEL HILLYARD, IVAN SHAVRIN, PJ HOLDEN, and KELLEY JONES

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH and CULLY HAMNER

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/12/23

As the bestial infection spreads all over Earth, the shape-shifting spores finally start to take root in Gotham City!

Follow the feral tales of your favorite heroes and villains as they lose themselves to their more beastly nature.

With stories by Eisner winners Chip Zdarsky, Grace Ellis, and so many more, it’s sure to leave you hooting and howling in delight!

TITANS: BEAST WORLD TOUR: CENTRAL CITY #1

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by SI SPURRIER, A.L. KAPLAN, ALEX PAKNADEL, JARRETT WILLIAMS

Art by A.L. KAPLAN, GEORGE KAMBADAIS, and SERG ACUNÑA

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by CULLY HAMNER and TAURIN CLARKE

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/19/23

Speedsters infected!

The home of the Flash is not immune from the Starro spores, and as a member of the Flash Family is infected, it’s all hands on deck across both Central and Keystone City. Irey West has a plan that requires the help of her BFF

Maxine Baker, while Avery Ho, Wallace West, and fan-favorite Circuit Breaker will all be working together with the entire clan to contain the infected speedsters causing chaos across the city. Oh, and the recent issues within the Speed Force haven’t gone away…

This key chapter of the Beast World saga also contains important revelations for the Scarlet Speedster’s next steps as The Flash writer Si Spurrier is joined by Speed Force writer Jarrett WIlliams, Circuit Breaker scribe A.L. Kaplan, and Knight Terrors: The Flash writer Alex Paknadel!

TITANS: BEAST WORLD TOUR: ATLANTIS #1

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by SINA GRACE, FRANK TIERI, and MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI, VALENTINE DE LANDRO, and more

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by HOWARD PORTER and CULLY HAMNER

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/2/24

Beast World plunges into the deep!

As Garth reacts to the crisis amongst his former Titans teammates, all hell breaks loose in the depths of Atlantis!

It’s a clash of Aquaman and Tempest in a deep-sea battle royale that points the way to new horizons ahead. Plus, megalodons versus Mera and Jackson Hyde, and Black Manta channels his inner manta in this exciting next installment of “Beast World”!

TITANS #6

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by TRAVIS MOORE

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by JEN BARTEL and DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by GERALD PAREL

1:50 variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom variant cover by JESUS MERINO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/19/23

As the world is overrun by beasts, the Titans face the man who put it all in motion…Brother Eternity. But the cult leader might not be what he appears to be. What shocking secret does Brother Eternity hold, and will Starfire survive it?

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG #3

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by BRIAN BUCCELLATO

Art by CHRISTIAN DUCE

Cover by DREW JOHNSON

Variant cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

1:25 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:50 variant cover by ARIST DEYN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 3 of 7 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/19/23

Superman and Godzilla have gone head-to-head with devastating consequences in Metropolis as the Justice League scrambles to protect their homes from the monsters—Supergirl encounters Kong on Skull Island and Wonder Woman takes on Behemoth on Themyscira! Lost in the monster mayhem, though, are Lex Luthor and his Legion of Doom… what nefarious connection do they have to everything?

BATMAN: OFF-WORLD #2

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by JASON AARON

Art and cover by DOUG MAHNKE and JAIME MENDOZA

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant cover by HOMARE

1:50 variant cover by DOUG MAHNKE and JAIME MENDOZA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/19/23

Superstar creators Jason Aaron and Doug Mahnke’s brutal interstellar adventure continues as a young Bruce Wayne has journeyed to space to continue his development as Batman! But when he winds up a prisoner of the War Storm, a massive starship filled with trained killers, can the Dark Knight find new allies to aid in his journey?!

Written by JOE CASEY

Art by DAN McDAID

Cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Variant covers by NATHAN SZERDY and BJÖRN BARENDS

1:25 variant cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

1:50 variant cover by DAN McDAID

Special foil variant cover by ARIEL COLÓN ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/2/24

General Zod was Krypton’s most notorious criminal. Now he has an entire planet to rule—but what happens when the most dangerous individual in the universe gets everything he ever wanted? Obviously, he wants more— and he’ll stop at nothing to get it—in the most brutal series you’ll read this year! This is not a hero’s journey. This is a dark ride, brought to you by the sick and twisted minds of Adventures of Superman writer Joe Casey and artist Dan McDaid in his monumental main-line DC debut. For General Zod and his family, the descent into hell has just begun.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by JEFF PARKER

Art by MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by LEIRIX

1:25 variant cover by TREVOR HAIRSINE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/12/23

SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN!

The ancient and wild Krampus is loose on Earth and releasing monsters to destroy Christmas! Santa Claus, with the help of the Justice League, is all that stands in the way of this impending darkness. The team’s first challenge? A plague of vampires attacking Blüdhaven!

BATMAN – SANTA CLAUS: SILENT KNIGHT #3

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by JEFF PARKER

Art by MICHELE BANDINI and TREVOR HAIRSINE

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by TREVOR HAIRSINE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/19/23

It’s Christmas EVIL! The nefarious Krampus unleashes a flock of killer harpies on London and it’s time to call in the big guns! Half the Justice League meets a most unusual elf who takes them to Norway to help Santa do battle, but it appears a diabolical trap is being set…

BATMAN – SANTA CLAUS: SILENT KNIGHT #4

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by JEFF PARKER

Art by MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by LEIRIX

1:25 variant cover by TREVOR HAIRSINE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/26/23

It’s a Christmas Night Fight: The search for a stolen child leads to Santa versus Krampus in the final, climactic battle for the soul of Christmas! The Justice League are stretched thin battling the mightiest monsters of the ages when the true menace is revealed!

BATMAN #141

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by DAVID FINCH

Variant cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

1:25 variant cover by ALAN QUAH

1:50 variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/2/24

Zur-En-Arrh has done the unthinkable. And now, cut off from everything and everyone, Batman has to face off against his most devastating enemy in a brutal fight for the future as the specter of The Joker hangs over everything. The stunning conclusion to “Mindbomb” is here!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1079

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by RAM V

Art by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by DAN WATTERS

Backup art by JUAN FERREYRA

Variant cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

1:25 variant cover by LIAM SHARP

1:50 variant cover by EVAN CAGLE

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/12/23

“Batman: Outlaw” continues in part four of five in the biweekly Detective Comics event! The Dark Knight has been executed and the Orghams’ plan to take control of Gotham has been enacted! But with Catwoman arranging Batman’s rescue mission from the shadows, not all is as it seems! Has Gotham’s Feline Fatale figured out a way to cheat death or has Gotham City truly lost its caped crusader?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1080

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by RAM V

Art by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by DAN WATTERS

Backup art by TBD

Variant cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

1:25 variant cover by LIAM SHARP

1:50 variant cover by EVAN CAGLE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/26/23

“Batman: Outlaw” concludes in part five of five of the biweekly Detective Comics event! The Batman is dead. The Reality Engine, a device capable of amplifying the Orghams’ hypnotic powers, has roared to life. The people of Gotham, having watched the Dark Knight die on the gallows, begin to forget there ever was a Batman, and the Gotham that the Orghams have been working toward since their arrival in the city emerges: a city without a Batman. A city that never had a Batman. Check out the reality-bending, city-altering finale to “Batman: Outlaw,” and ask yourself: will Gotham ever be the same again?

NIGHTWING #109

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by STEPHEN BYRNE

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by ETHAN YOUNG

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom variant cover by JAE LEE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/19/23

The dramatic conclusion to Nightwing’s pirate quest! Nightwing learns the truth behind the secret pirate society, and his relationship with Bea Bennett changes forever.

Plus, an all-new adventure begins in the backups. What’s going on with Beast Boy, and why is everyone turning into animals? The tie-in to Beast World, the thrilling new event of the season, starts here.

CATWOMAN #60

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by TIRSO CONS

Variant cover by JORGE FORNES

1:25 variant cover by DANI

1:50 variant cover by TIRSO CONS

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom variant cover by LUCIO PARILLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/19/23

“Nine Lives” part two.

Somewhere in one of the world’s most beautiful cities, a dance to the death is taking place. The setting? An accursed theater where no matter the play in question, the stakes are life and death, with a prize worth more than its weight in gold. And at the heart of it all stalks the devilishly deviant Flamingo and his latest costar—Catwoman! Can Selina Kyle glide her way through the performance of her lifetime, or will it be curtains for the amoral alley cat?!

BATMAN AND ROBIN #4

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by DAVID FINCH

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

1:50 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:100 variant cover by KAEL NGU

Santa variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/12/23

Batman and Robin have been separated! Batman works with White Rabbit to track down the new femme fatale Shush while his son, Damian, hunts down the criminal mastermind who is targeting his father! But Damian won’t like who he finds! Don’t miss out on the shocking ending!

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #8

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by GUILLEM MARCH, KYLE STARKS, GABRIEL HARDMAN, JOHN HIGGINS

Art by GUILLEM MARCH, FERNANDO PASARIN, GABRIEL HARDMAN, JOHN HIGGINS

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH and GABRIEL HARDMAN

1:25 variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR. and JÃO CANOLA

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/26/23

Guillem March’s gripping, white-knuckled “Back to Year One” Batman adventure concludes!

In part two of Kyle Starks and Fernando Pasarin's "Wild Dog: Here Comes Trouble!", Wild Dog comes face to face with the new gang taking over the Quad Cities!

Aquaman’s bare-knuckle mission takes him to…Gorilla City?! Gabriel Hardman’s undersea adventure continues!

POISON IVY #18

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE

Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 variant cover by MARIA LLOVET

1:50 variant cover by INHYUK LEE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/2/24

The victims of Pamela Isely’s parasitic outbreak have returned home to her. As she faces off against her own undead body count, she makes a horrifying discovery about her own strange new body.

HARLEY QUINN #35

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art and cover by SWEENEY BOO

Backup written by HANNAH ROSE MAY

Backup art by LEOMACS

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

1:25 variant cover by LEIRIX

1:50 variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Santa variant cover by JON SOMMARIVA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/26/23

Freshly washed but just as emotionally messy—I’m ready to finally solve THE CASE OF WHO THE #&$@ HAS BEEN SCREWING WITH ME!!! Now I’ve just got to round up a crew of butt-kickin’ individuals to help me go kick some multidimensional space butt in time for me to come home to my beautiful Pammy! Plus, my first cousins twice removed Hannah Rose May and Leomacs tell the gut-bustin’ story of how I traveled to a lost city of dinosaurs in search of a mysterious treasure! Snap that quip!

OUTSIDERS #2

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY

Art by ROBERT CAREY

Cover by ROGER CRUZ

Variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

1:25 variant cover by SERG ACUÑA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/12/23

“Monsters of the Unknown.”

What hidden tragedies lie inside the Forever Storm of the Enlil Triangle?

On January 1, 2000, a storm kicked up near the Enlil island chain in the mid-Atlantic. And it never stopped. As a West Point cadet, Kate Kane encountered something monstrous in those turbulent waves…and now, she is returning to face it alongside the Outsiders! But can she control her desire for revenge in the service of Luke Fox’s mission of understanding? What secrets will they discover deep beneath the monster-filled waves of the Enlil Triangle? And how will the Outsiders survive their encounter with the monster-hunting specialists of the DC Universe: the New Challengers of the Unknown?

This new, boundary-breaking dive into the secret history of the DC Universe is just beginning!

BIRDS OF PREY #5

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant cover by CHRIS BACHALO

Variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

1:25 variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:50 variant cover by CHRIS BACHALO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/2/24

As the Birds and the Amazons double their efforts in fighting Megaera, Dinah and Sin take the battle inside, quite literally. The battle for the fate of Sin has now truly begun and it is not something everyone is gonna walk away from.

THE PENGUIN #5

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by TOM KING

Art by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by BEN OLIVER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/26/23

With the dust settling in the aftermath of the Gotham War, Penguin’s gathering the final member of his team before his return to Gotham…but who is this mysterious villain and what’s his connection to the Dark Knight?

BATMAN ’89: ECHOES #2

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by SAM HAMM

Art and cover by JOE QUINONES

Variant cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

1:25 variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/26/23

With Batman missing, Alfred turns to Drake Winston and Barbara Gordon in hopes of finding him. Meanwhile, something is brewing in Arkham Asylum with Dr. Jonathan Crane and Dr. Harleen Quinzel duking it out over the new celebrity patient who was just admitted!

SUPERMAN ’78: THE METAL CURTAIN #3

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art and cover by GAVIN GUIDRY

Variant cover by TOM REILLY

1:25 variant cover by DANNY EARLS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/2/24

Superman is in bad shape after the beating he took from Metallo, but questions need answers. How did the Russians build his suit, and where did his Kryptonite come from? And when it comes to getting answers, the Man of Steel knows just who to turn to: intrepid reporter Lois Lane!

ACTION COMICS #1060

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, NICOLE MAINES, STEVE ORLANDO, and JOE CASEY

Art by EDDY BARROWS, FICO OSSIO, and DAN McDAID

Cover by STEVE BEACH

Variant covers by JIM CHEUNG and JORGE JIMENEZ

1:25 variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

1:50 variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom variant cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/12/23

A mistake from Superman’s past has returned, and Metropolis hangs in the balance! As the super-family is betrayed from within and stripped of their powers one by one, Superman sets out on a suicide mission into the Multiverse alongside the unlikeliest of allies: Constantine, the demon Etrigan, and—making his return to Action Comics—Bloodwynd!

Plus: During “Beast World” in Metropolis, Dreamer has a run-in with life-changing consequences, and Zod’s son begins to suspect New Kandor isn’t as peaceful as it seems in the prelude to Kneel Before Zod #1!

ACTION COMICS 2023 ANNUAL #1

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by MAX RAYNOR

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by LUCIO PARRILLO and DAVE WILKINS

1:25 variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

1:50 variant cover by JON BOGDANOVE

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/26/23

Norah Stone’s true form has been revealed, her gateway between worlds is opened, and the invasion of Earth has begun! As the Multiverse’s two most powerful families clash above Metropolis, which legacy will Otho-Ra choose? Will the followers of Blue Earth defend their treacherous leader, or their own home? It has all led to this! Three years of Action Comics storylines culminate in this pivotal, dramatic double-sized issue!

BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-GOTHIC #6

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by COLLIN KELLY and JACKSON LANZING

Art and cover by MAX DUNBAR

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/26/23

THE FINAL ISSUE. The dark heart of the Garden is revealed. Donovan Lumos’s City of Light brings forth a terrible darkness. Neo-Gotham will fall. And the future of Batman will rise.

WONDER WOMAN #4

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by TOM KING

Art by DANIEL SAMPERE and BELÉN ORTEGA

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by BRUNO REDONDO and JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

1:25 variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

1:50 variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Santa variant cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/19/23

With the world losing trust in the Amazons, Wonder Woman takes a moment to grant the wish of a dying boy and gives him the perfect day. Meanwhile, the Sovereign constricts his grip on the government. Will Wonder Woman be able to hold out hope as the world around her grows darker?

Plus, Trinity spends the night at the Fortress of Solitude with her babysitters, the Super Sons!

AMAZONS ATTACK #3

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant cover by RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ

1:25 variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/26/23

The war on warrior women continues! As Mary Marvel and the splinter group of Amazons search to find asylum, they uncover the history of something much darker. Will they be able to stop the impending wave of discord before it’s too late?

THE FLASH #4

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art and cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

Variant covers by MIKE DEODATO JR. and FRANY

1:25 variant cover by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

1:50 variant cover by MATT TAYLOR

Santa variant cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/26/23

As the Flash continues to explore the Gallery, he meets a living entity called the Resident that he feels drawn to. Can she aid him in his battle against the Folding Man…and even if she can, does she want to? Meanwhile, Mirror Master returns, unveiling even more upgrades since we last saw him in The Flash #800—but he’s not the only one with new powers, as Irey “Thunderheart” West is eager to show the world. Also, the Stillness decide to act upon humanity as the new chapter for the Flash Family continues!

SPEED FORCE #2

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by JARRETT WILLIAMS

Art by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

Variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/12/23

As Wallace and Avery race to uncover the mystery of the missing S.T.A.R. Labs scientists, something appears to be affecting their friends—is it tied to the bubbles popping up all over Keystone, or the "spooky Speed Force stuff" Mr. Terrific is warning everyone about? Also, a classic Flash character appears— and is really into EDM, but to what end? The young Speedster team-up continues!

JAY GARRICK: THE FLASH #3

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

1:25 variant cover by GAVIN GUIDRY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/19/23

Something is coming for Judy Garrick and sending long-forgotten foes from her early days adventuring with her father. Jay will need to race ahead to figure out what really happened to Dr. Elemental if he wants to protect his family!

WESLEY DODDS: THE SANDMAN #3

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

Variant cover by JEFF LEMIRE

1:25 variant cover by DANI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/12/23

Wesley’s search for answers brings him to the city morgue as he learns the man who broke into his home didn’t die from the fire. But the clues he finds land him face-to-face with the true villain, and he’s already begun using the Sandman gear. Enter: the Fog!

ALAN SCOTT: THE GREEN LANTERN #3

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by TIM SHERIDAN

Art by CIAN TORMEY

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by AMY REEDER

1:25 variant cover by JERRY ORDWAY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/26/23

As the trail of the person murdering people from Alan’s past goes cold, the Green Lantern finds himself teamed up with an unlikely ally: the Spectre. But will the Spectre uncover the secret Alan was hoping would stay hidden in the process?

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #10

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant cover by TONY HARRIS

1:25 variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/19/23

Ruby’s search for her father continues, and she’ll stop at nothing to find him, even if it means killing the Huntress and destroying the Justice Society of America!

GREEN LANTERN #6

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and PETER J. TOMASI

Art by XERMÁNICO and DAVID LAFUENTE

Cover by XERMÁNICO

Variant cover by EVAN “DOC” SHANER

1:25 variant cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

1:50 variant cover by MICHAEL WALSH

Santa variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/12/23

It’s come down to this! Hal Jordan, Earth’s Green Lantern, finally faces off against his former mentor, Sinestro, whose power to instill fear has been replaced with an elemental rage that could level the planet he once swore to protect.

GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL #4

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and cover by MONTOS

Variant cover by DAVE JOHNSON

1:25 variant cover by MIRKO COLAK

1:50 variant cover by MONTOS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/19/23

Still one of the most powerful beings in the universe, John Stewart is fast succumbing to the Radiant Dead, becoming something both more and less than human. With John’s power corrupted, Earth is doomed to fall to the Revenant Queen…unless John finds a way to forge a new Green Lantern ring, more powerful (and unpredictable) than any we’ve seen. John Stewart embraces his Marine Recon roots and goes on the hunt in this thrilling new issue!

POWER GIRL #4

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA and JULIO FERREIRA

Cover by GARY FRANK

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN and JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

1:50 variant cover by SAOWEE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/26/23

The origin of Symbio revealed! Will Power Girl be able to fight the dark entity who has been lurking inside her enemies? Or will she succumb to it herself? The true battle has only begun for our heroes as their artificial antagonist invites them to join it...or die!

FIRE & ICE: WELCOME TO SMALLVILLE #5

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by JOANNE STARER

Art by NATACHA BUSTOS

Cover by TERRY DODSON

Variant cover by STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

1:25 variant cover by BRANDT & STEIN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/2/24

Fire and Ice’s salon has gone up in flames, and Smallville doesn’t seem far behind it. The villains in residence grow restless for bedlam and a better payday than they’ve had access to since joining Fire’s “rehabilitation program,” and even the locals have got a strange, almost possessed gleam in their eyes these days…

BLUE BEETLE #5

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art and cover by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Spanish-language cover and interior by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Variant cover by IVAN REIS

1:25 variant cover by TIAGO DA SILVA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/2/24

The Blood Scarab’s plan is finally in motion as he descends on Palmera City! He will rip Khaji Da from Jaime and claim the scarab’s power for himself. Can Jaime figure out a way to stop the Blood Scarab, or will this be the end of the Blue Beetle?!

DANGER STREET #12

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 12 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/12/23

It all ends here! Will the Outsiders be accepted by society? The Green Team finally get what they deserve? The sky be saved from falling? All of this and more as Lady Cop closes the case on the murders of Danger Street. You’ll have to read it to believe it!

CYBORG #6

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by MORGAN HAMPTON

Art by TOM RANEY

Cover by EDWIN GALMON

Variant cover by MIKE McKONE

1:25 variant cover by PARIS ALLEYNE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/19/23

Cyborg and his “resurrected” A.I. father, Silas Stone, are locked in battle with the nefarious Solace. But in order to stop the android uprising, Victor will have to make a wrenching sacrifice and lose more than he ever thought possible!

HAWKGIRL #6

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by JADZIA AXELROD

Art and cover by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by JESS TAYLOR

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/19/23

Stranded in a Vulpecula-controlled Nth World, Hawkgirl is on a desperate hunt for Galaxy and a way home. But the Galaxy she finds is not at all the one she expected! Forced to fight her best friend for the fate of two dimensions, Hawkgirl must make an impossible choice—one that will define her future forever!

WORLD’S FINEST: TEEN TITANS #6

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by MARK WAID

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant covers by EVAN “DOC” SHANER and DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by JILL THOMPSON

1:50 variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/12/23

THE SUPER-SHOWDOWN!

It’s the Teen Titans versus the Anti-Titans in the melee of the miniseries, with Lilith, Gnarrk, and Mal joining in on the side of our heroes! After the last blow is dealt, the Titans must face something even more uncertain than battle: change. Mal helps Aqualad make sense of his dating dilemma. Bumblebee second-guesses her growing feelings for Mal. Donna must choose between Paradise Island and Man’s World. And Robin and Speedy try to reach a resolution.

HARLEY QUINN: BLACK + WHITE + REDDER #6

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by TINI HOWARD, BRUNO REDONDO, and DENIZ CAMP

Art by BABS TARR, BRUNO REDONDO, and FÁBIO VERAS

Cover by JENNY FRISON

Variant cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

1:25 variant cover by ARIEL DIAZ

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 6 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/19/23

In this final issue of madcap monochromatic misadventures, Catwoman's own Tini Howard and iconic artist Babs Tarr team up for a night on the town with the Gotham City Sirens! Nightwing superstar Bruno Redondo takes Harley on a dimension-breaking journey of self-reflection! And rising stars Deniz Camp and Fábio Veras put one unlucky couple through an extraordinarily high-stakes session of marriage counseling, courtesy of the renowned (some would say infamous) Dr. Harleen Quinzel!

SUPERMAN: LOST #9

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art and cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN and JASON PAZ

Variant cover by LEE WEEKS

1:25 variant cover by MIKE DEODATO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 9 of 10 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/12/23

As a Green Lantern from Superman’s past creates chaos in the present, Clark grapples with the idea of losing Lois for good. As her sickness rapidly escalates, Lex Luthor watches from the wings, waiting for the Man of Steel to crack under the pressure. Could karma be coming for the richest man in Metropolis?

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #1

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by SHOLLY FISCH

Art and cover by DARIO BRIZUELA

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 1/2/24

A new ongoing series teams up Gotham’s greatest detectives with Crystal Cove’s teen sleuths! The big top’s the place for thrills and chills—even more so when a traveling circus is haunted! But even Scooby and the gang don’t realize just how chilling it is for Nightwing…because this is Haly’s Circus, Dick Grayson’s childhood home!

THE NEW TEEN TITANS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by MARV WOLFMAN and GEORGE PÉREZ

Art by GEORGE PÉREZ and ROMEO TANGHAL

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ and DICK GIORDANO

Foil variant cover by GEORGE PÉREZ and DICK GIORDANO

Blank sketch variant

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/26/23

Roll call: Robin! Cyborg! Beast Boy! Kid Flash! Wonder Girl! Assembled by the mysterious sorceress Raven, these heroes must band together to protect the alien princess Koriand’r from marauders who have pursued her to Earth. Witness the rise of DC’s greatest teen superhero team in this nostalgic facsimile re-creation of the groundbreaking first issue by comics legends Marv Wolfman and George Pérez.

BATMAN #404 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by FRANK MILLER

Art and cover by DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI

Foil variant cover by DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI ($5.99 US)

Blank sketch variant

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/5/23

Before Batman became synonymous with striking fear into the hearts of cowardly and superstitious criminals, there was just Bruce Wayne, an orphaned millionaire who was Gotham City’s prodigal son by day and an angry vigilante by night. Despite his best efforts, Bruce knows that his nightly patrols have very little effect in making a difference in a city that has forgotten what justice is. In order to inspire real change, he will need to become something more than a man…he will need to become a symbol.

Bruce isn’t the only crusader trying to clean up the streets. Lieutenant James Gordon is a good cop who’s tired of the corruption that has infiltrated every aspect of Gotham, including the GCPD. Together, these two might stand a chance of restoring some sense of order in Gotham City—if the mob or dirty cops don’t take them out first!

From Frank Miller (Batman: The Dark Knight Returns) and David Mazzucchelli (Daredevil) comes one of the most revered storylines in the Batman mythos, “Year One,” presented in these facsimile re-creations with the original printing colors and period-correct ads.

BATMAN #405 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by FRANK MILLER

Art and cover by DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI

Foil variant cover by DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 12/12/23

BATMAN #406 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by FRANK MILLER

Art and cover by DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI

Foil variant cover by DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 12/19/23

BATMAN #407 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by FRANK MILLER

Art and cover by DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI

Foil variant cover by DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 12/26/23

SUPERMAN: THE LAST DAYS OF LEX LUTHOR #2

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by BRYAN HITCH

Variant cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

1:25 variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 3 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/26/23

Superman continues his mission to find a cure for what’s killing Lex Luthor. When the present has no answers, maybe the future will! But will the Legion of Super-Heroes help Clark find a cure for a man like Luthor?

DC December 2023-Solicited Collections

PEACEMAKER TRIES HARD!

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by KYLE STARKS

Art by STEVE PUGH

Cover by KRIS ANKA

$24.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-432-4

ON SALE 2/6/24

Having earned his release from the Suicide Squad, Peacemaker wants to try to do normal superhero stuff for a change. Unfortunately everyone, including the bad guys, thinks he sucks at superhero stuff. But when busting up a terrorist ring introduces Christopher Smith to the cutest puppy to ever walk (awkwardly) on four legs, he finds the unconditional love he’s been denied his whole life…until the dog is kidnapped by a super-villain with some very un-super-heroic plans for Peacemaker’s brand of ultraviolence. Will he help an unstable criminal steal the world’s most valuable—and dangerous— DNA? Honestly, Christopher’s pretty lonely, so it probably just depends on how nicely they ask…

BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS VOL. 2: GOTHAM NOCTURNE: ACT I

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by RAM V and SI SPURRIER

Art by IVAN REIS, HAYDEN SHERMAN, RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE, CHRISTOPHER MITTEN, CASPAR WIJNGAARD, and others

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

$29.99 US | 232 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-462-1

ON SALE 2/13/24

Ram V and a team of all-star artists devise the next chapter of Detective Comics, where the dark opera of Gotham continues to become ever more perilous for Batman! Two-Face and Mr. Freeze are rallied by sinister forces to defeat the Dark Detective. Meanwhile, the young Orgham heir, Arzen, meets Bruce Wayne for the first time, and Bruce sees potential in the boy. Dualism takes center stage in this collection, and not only is nothing as it seems, but it’s always, always worse. Contains Detective Comics #1066-1070 and the Detective Comics 2022 Annual.

BATMAN: JUSTICE BUSTER VOL. 2

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by EIICHI SHIMIZU and TOMOHIRO SHIMOGUCHI

Art and cover by EIICHI SHIMIZU and TOMOHIRO SHIMOGUCHI

$9.99 US | 160 pages | Softcover | 5" x 7 1/2" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-460-7

ON SALE 2/6/24

Crime in Gotham is reaching an all-time high as villains start to turn on each other thanks to a mysterious assailant murdering crime families. Can Batman and Joker get a handle on the situation before Gotham burns to the ground? And why has the man who killed the Waynes, Joe Chill, returned to the city?

JOKER: ONE OPERATION JOKER VOL. 3

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by SATOSHI MIYAGAWA

Art and cover by KEISUKE GOTOU

$9.99 US | 144 pages | Softcover | 5" x 7 1/2" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-687-8

ON SALE 2/6/24

Joker and baby Bruce find themselves faced with all manner of threats: a kindly butler who’s all too curious about why the young boy looks like one he used to take care of; a teenage vigilante who knows for sure the man raising the boy is The Joker; and a quizzical villain who may have found out the truth behind Joker and Batbaby’s secret! Is this the end of Joker’s one-man operation?!

SUPERMAN VS. MESHI VOL. 3

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by SATOSHI MIYAGAWA

Art and cover by KAI KITAGO

$9.99 US | 160 pages | Softcover | 5" x 7 1/2" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-688-5

ON SALE 2/6/24

Superman’s been all over Japan and dined on some truly exquisite meals with some great heroic friends. But when Darkseid comes to Earth, the restaurant tour might be over for good! It’ll take the combined might of the Justice League to stop Darkseid and save the world (and its food!). And when it comes to Lois, will Superman have the courage to share the truth (and a meal) with the woman he loves?

KNIGHT TERRORS

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, HOWARD PORTER, CASPAR WIJNGAARD, STEFANO NESI, TREVOR HAIRSINE, CHRIS BACHALO, and others

Cover by HOWARD PORTER

$29.99 US | 224 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | HardcoverISBN: 978-1-77952-459-1

ON SALE 2/6/24

The death of a longtime enemy at the Hall of Justice leads to terrifying events across the DC Universe! Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman—along with reluctant hero Deadman—take on villainous new foe Insomnia and his Sleepless Knights as the world is engulfed in horror! Who will survive as our heroes venture past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, and into a realm of nightmares? Collects Knight Terrors #1-4, Knight Terrors: First Blood #1, Knight Terrors: Night’s End #1, and a story from the Dawn of DC Knight Terrors 2023 FCBD Special Edition.

KNIGHT TERRORS: DARK KNIGHTMARES

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, TINI HOWARD, DAN WATTERS, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, BECKY CLOONAN, and KENNY PORTER

Art by GUILLEM MARCH, LEILA LEIZ, RICCARDO FEDERICI, DANIELE DI NICUOLO, MIGUEL MENDONÇA, and others

Cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$39.99 US | 328 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-465-2

ON SALE 2/13/24

Prepare yourself for a barrage of terrifying tales as Gotham’s heroes are trapped in the Nightmare Realm, besieged by their own greatest fears! Can the Caped Crusader, Nightwing, and Jim Gordon regain control of their minds long enough to break free of this evil? Plus, Bat-brothers Jason Todd and Tim Drake are forced to battle their worst fears—and each other—while Sister Zero causes chaos for her sibling, Catwoman. Also, what horrors have Arsenal and Black Canary confronted in this dark despair? Be warned, this collection is not for the faint of heart! Collects Knight Terrors: Batman #1-2, Knight Terrors: Catwoman #1-2, Knight Terrors: Detective Comics #1-2, Knight Terrors: Nightwing #1-2, and Knight Terrors: Robin #1-2.

KNIGHT TERRORS: KNIGHTMARE LEAGUE

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, LEAH WILLIAMS, JEREMY ADAMS, ALEX PAKNADEL, JOSIE CAMPBELL, and others

Art by TOM REILLY, VASCO GEORGIEV, EDUARDO PANSICA, JULIO FERREIRA, DANIEL BAYLISS, JUAN FERREYRA, and others

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

$39.99 US | 304 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-467-6

ON SALE 2/20/24

As dread roils the universe, DC’s most powerful heroes navigate the terror of the Nightmare Realm in these fearful fables! Power Girl searches for a tangible foe in her dream state while Superman and Supergirl are horrified by a hideously transformed Cyborg Superman, who is devouring the Super-Family! Meanwhile, the Justice League Dark find themselves trapped in a labyrinth of horror, as Wonder Woman grapples with her deepest fears and insecurities! Also, see how Green Lantern, the Flash, Queen Nubia, and Sinestro resist the nefarious threat invading their dreams. Dare to peek inside the subconscious minds of the World’s Greatest Heroes! Collects Knight Terrors: Action Comics #1-2, Knight Terrors: Green Lantern #1-2, Knight Terrors: Superman #1-2, Knight Terrors: The Flash #1-2, and Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #1-2.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN BY GEOFF JOHNS & GARY FRANK

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by GARY FRANK and FRANK SIBAL

Cover by GARY FRANK

$150.00 US | 640 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-471-3

ON SALE 5/28/24

Experience Geoff Johns and Gary Frank’s legendary Superman trilogy like never before. Presented in DC’s prestigious oversize hardcover format, the Absolute Edition collects the complete Superman and the Legion of Super-Heroes, Superman: Brainiac, and Superman: Secret Origin, together for the first time! Featuring Action Comics #858-863 and #866-870; Superman: Secret Origin #1-6; and stories from Action Comics Annual #10, Superman: New Krypton Special #1, and Action Comics #900, along with character designs by Gary Frank, a script by Geoff Johns, an extensive cover gallery, a brand-new double-spread slipcase cover by Gary Frank, never-before-seen pencils, and more!

THE FOURTH WORLD OMNIBUS VOL. 2

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by JACK KIRBY, PAUL LEVITZ, GERRY CONWAY, STEVE ENGLEHART, STEVE GERBER, and others

Art by JACK KIRBY, KEITH GIFFEN, DON NEWTON, DAN ADKINS, MARSHALL ROGERS, JIM APARO, and others

Cover by JACK KIRBY

$125.00 US | 1,264 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-710-3

ON SALE 2/13/24

In the 1970s, legendary creator Jack “the King” Kirby revolutionized the comic book medium with a sweeping multi-series saga that encompassed impossible new worlds, iconic new characters, and sweeping new mythologies. He called it “The Fourth World.”

For the first time ever, DC Comics proudly presents the stories that came after. The Fourth World Omnibus Vol. 2 collects the first 12 years of stories that followed Jack Kirby’s epic, including the legendary Great Darkness Saga and Kirby’s very own return to the Fourth World in Super Powers.

Featuring Mister Miracle #19-25; The New Gods #12-19; Adventure Comics #459-460; The Brave and the Bold #112, #128, and #138; DC Comics Presents #12; First Issue Special #13; Justice League of America #183-185; Legion of Super-Heroes #290-294; Legion of Super-Heroes Annual #3; Secret Society of Super-Villains #1-5; Super Powers #1-5; Super Powers (vol. 2) #1-6; Super Powers (vol. 3) #1-4; Super Powers Collection #13-23; Super-Team Family #15; and stories from DC Special Series #10 and Legion of Super-Heroes #287. Also includes a brand-new introduction and Super Powers essay by famed Great Darkness Saga writer and DC Comics editor (and former president) Paul Levitz, never-before-collected issues, an extensive gallery of never-before-collected art, essays, figures, and more!

BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS VOL. 3: ARKHAM RISING

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, and STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by DAVID LAPHAM and DAN MORA

Cover by DAN MORA

$14.99 US | 128 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-001-2

ON SALE 1/23/24

After years of housing Gotham City’s most dangerous enemies, Arkham Asylum developed a bad reputation as the place where legions of deranged costumed predators sharpened their sinister skills. The building was destroyed, but fear of the institution remains high as a new Arkham Tower is under construction. When the Dark Knight himself is afraid, what hope exists for the citizens of Gotham City? Collects selections from Detective Comics #1044-1046 and Detective Comics Annual 2021.

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS VOL. 6

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by JAMAL CAMPBELL, GREG HAHN, TINI HOWARD, MICHAEL CHO, JOEY ESPOSITO, and others

Art by JAMAL CAMPBELL, MIKE NORTON, MIKEL JANÍN, HAYDEN SHERMAN, MICHAEL CHO, SIMONE DI MEO, and others

Cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

$29.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-084-5

ON SALE 1/30/24

In this sixth volume of Batman: Urban Legends, the Director is wreaking havoc and filming his crimes. Nightwing must make sense of the senseless and bring the Director down. Arkham Academy gets a guest instructor who doesn’t care whether the students live or die, the Dynamic Duo will push the Batmobile to its absolute limits, and Batman’s parents pay him a visit. You’ll also get a glimpse into the past as we see Renee Montoya’s last days as a detective as well as the beginning of Dick Grayson’s tenure as Robin. Collects stories from Batman: Urban Legends #18-23.

CREATURE COMMANDOS PRESENT: FRANKENSTEIN, AGENT OF S.H.A.D.E. BOOK ONE

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by GRANT MORRISON and JEFF LEMIRE

Art by DOUG MAHNKE, ALBERTO PONTICELLI, and WALDEN WONG

Cover by DOUG MAHNKE

$24.99 US | 256 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-561-1

ON SALE 2/6/24

Before James Gunn’s highly anticipated Creature Commandos animated series debuts, get to know the team’s resident undead, sword-swinging power hitter, Frankenstein, in this collection of stories from comics all-stars Grant Morrison, Jeff Lemire, Doug Mahnke, and Alberto Ponticelli! Book one of this two-volume collection reprints the entire Seven Soldiers: Frankenstein limited series plus Frankenstein, Agent of S.H.A.D.E. #1-7.

ICON VS. HARDWARE

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by REGINALD HUDLIN and LEON CHILLS

Art by DENYS COWAN and YASMÍN FLORES MONTAÑEZ

Cover by RAHZZAH

$29.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-305-1

ON SALE 2/6/24

When Hardware discovers a hidden time machine in a government warehouse, he sets out to right the wrongs of the past—both personally and throughout American history. Although this plan has many problems, there’s one big one: wherever Hardware goes, Icon is there. And a man as powerful as Icon knows the dangerous forces that Curtis Metcalf is unleashing…and will do whatever it takes to stop him from destroying the Milestone Universe itself! Collects Icon vs. Hardware #1-5.

MILESTONE COMPENDIUM THREE

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by DWAYNE McDUFFIE, OTIS WESLEY CLAY, IVAN VELEZ JR., MADDIE BLAUSTEIN, YVES FEZZANI, MATT WAYNE, and others

Art by CHRISCROSS, DENYS COWAN, J.H. WILLIAMS III, M.D. BRIGHT, JOHN PAUL LEON, HUMBERTO RAMOS, PRENTIS ROLLINS, and others

Cover by DENYS COWAN

$59.99 US | 1,208 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-609-0

ON SALE 2/6/24

The Milestone Universe returns in another thrilling installment that introduces new heroes— and new villains—to the embattled city of Dakota! Hot off the reality-altering events of “Worlds Collide,” Milestone Compendium Three picks up the action with stalwarts Static, Icon, Hardware, the Blood Syndicate, and the Shadow Cabinet and brings new characters into the fray, including Deathwish and Kobalt. Collects Deathwish #1-4, Blood Syndicate #24-27, Hardware #22-28, Icon #22-27, Static #21-25, Shadow Cabinet #5-13, and Kobalt #1-14.

MONKEY PRINCE VOL. 1: ENTER THE MONKEY

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by GENE LUEN YANG

Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG

$16.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-456-0

ON SALE 2/6/24

Marcus Shugel-Shen moves around a lot because his adoptive parents are freelance henchpeople, so join him as he travels through the DC Universe, from confronting Batman in Gotham City all the way to Amnesty Bay and Aquaman’s kingdom of Atlantis! Marcus finds himself the new kid at Gotham City High School, where a mysterious man with pig features asks him to walk through a water curtain to reveal who Marcus really is: someone who has adventured through the Journey to the West, can transform into 72 different formations, can clone himself using his hairs, and is called…the Monkey Prince! Collects Monkey Prince #1-6.

NUBIA: QUEEN OF THE AMAZONS

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by STEPHANIE WILLIAMS and VITA AYALA

Art by ALITHA MARTINEZ, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, DARRYL BANKS, COLLEEN DORAN, and JILL THOMPSON

Cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

$16.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-087-6

ON SALE 1/30/24

In the wake of the Trial of the Amazons, Nubia is the new Amazon queen. To unite all Amazons, she leaves Themyscira to visit the tribes that live among the rest of humanity, and to forge a new path forward to serve her people. As she travels to the Bana-Mighdall and Esquecida tribes, something lurks in the shadows, following her every move. A villain from Nubia’s mysterious past has been waiting for her to join the outside world again, and they’re ready to make her wish she never left Paradise Island! A new day has dawned for the Amazons, and the next chapter for the fan-favorite Amazon champion begins here! Collects Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1-4 and Nubia: Coronation Special #1.

STATIC: SHADOWS OF DAKOTA

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY and VITA AYALA

Art and cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

$29.99 US | 200 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"| Hardcover |ISBN: 978-1-77951-855-2

ON SALE 2/6/24

Though Virgil and his friends stopped the government’s off-the-books prison operations in Dakota last school year, a powerful new threat lurks in the shadows. The mysterious Ebon is cutting a bloody swath through the underworld on a single-minded quest to find his brother. Against this backdrop of exploding violence, innocent people are finding themselves in the crossfire, with Static facing the most personal challenge he’s faced yet! Collects Static: Shadows of Dakota #1-7 and Static Team-Up: Anansi #1.

THE FLASH VOL. 19: THE ONE-MINUTE WAR

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by ROGER CRUZ, FERNANDO PASARIN, GEORGE KAMBADAIS, WELLINGTON DIAS, and others

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

$19.99 US | 240 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-088-3

ON SALE 1/23/24

A lot can happen in a minute…so what happens when an entire armada of conquering speedster aliens shows up on Earth’s doorstep? The most intense battle the Earth has ever waged—in the span of 60 seconds! And when the Flash Family find themselves on the edge of defeat, it will take some surprising allies to give the speedsters one last chance to change the outcome of the war once and for all! Plus, gain additional insights into invading aliens the Fraction in the One-Minute War Special…don’t blink or you’ll miss all the action! Collects The Flash #790-796 and The Flash: One-Minute War Special #1.