Beast Boy becomes Starro in Titans: Beast World this November

Beast Boy is one of the most popular members of the Titans, but this winter, he's going to take the form of one of the biggest villains in the DC Universe - literally - as he transforms into Starro for Titans: Beast World, a new limited event series from writer Tom Taylor and artist Ivan Reis.

Billed as the "first Titans comic book crossover event," Beast World will be the Titans' first big test as the top hero team of the DC Universe, having taken over for the currently dormant Justice League.

In the story, another evil giant starfish known as the Necrostar surfaces, leading Beast Boy to take on the shape of Starro to challenge it. But with Amanda Waller and Lex Luthor waiting in the wings to exploit the situation, things don't exactly go as planned - and the Titans must act to save Beast Boy from being lost forever in the form of Starro.

Here's a gallery of un-inked pages and character designs from Ivan Reis, as well as the cover of Titans: Beast World #1:

(Image credit: DC)

"I'm beyond excited to bring this DC crossover event to life starting in November with our new Titans: Beast World series, featuring art by the incomparable Ivan Reis," states writer Tom King in the announcement. "Beast World will also thread the needle between the current series that I’m writing about the Titans. Friends will fall. Super Heroes will rise. And nothing will ever be the same again. Earth is about to become...Beast World."

Though he's not mentioned in the announcement, DC has also released art of a character who is apparently related to the story who appears to be an evil version of Doctor Fate, whose name may be "Doctor Hate" judging by the filenames of the included art.

Titans: Beast World kicks off in October's Tales of the Titans #4, which focuses on Beast Boy. The event proper will then begin with November's Titans: Beast World #1, going on to tie into the current ongoing Titans and Nightwing titles.

