Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, and all of DC's April 2024 Solicitations

DC's full April 2024 comic book solicitations have arrived, with the start of the next big Superman story, DC's Free Comic Book Day offerings, and much, much more.

That big Superman event is titled 'House of Brainiac,' and as the title implies it involves Brainiac, the world conquering alien intelligence that is one of Superman's oldest and most powerful foes. This time, he's bringing an army of Lobo clones to Metropolis, with the first three parts of the story arriving in April's issues of Action Comics, Superman, and a special House of Brainiac one-shot.

But that's not the only DC event kicking off in DC's April solicitations. Arriving in the first week of May, DC has included its Free Comic Book Day releases in the April solicits, with several offerings for fans who venture out to local comic stores. Along with FCBD editions of the new Barda graphic novel, an all-ages Barkham Asylum comic about the super-pets of Gotham City, and a Mad Magazine sampler, DC will use its fourth FCBD release to announce a still top secret summer event that will engulf the DC Universe in 2024. Details of the event, including the name, will likely be revealed in the FCBD one-shot, making it an important one to watch.

Then, in Batman's corner of the DC Universe, April's Poison Ivy #21 will show readers a new look at the first meeting of Batman and Poison Ivy way back in the day, while Harley Quinn Annual 2024 is a special issue from writer/artist Erica Henderson which involves Harley helping Zatanna clear her name of murder charges while on a massive cruise ship.

Read on for a closer look at some of the biggest highlights from DC's April 2024 solicitations followed by all of the comics and trades.

Editor's Note Editor's Note Will Salmon Comics Editor DC's Superman Superstars initiative got off to a flying start last week with Jason Aaron and John Timms' takeover of Action Comics. We already know that the next run will be helmed by Joshua Williamson and Rafa Sandoval and will see an army of Lobo's attacking Metropolis, but it sounds like Action Comics #1064 will also see Superman and Lex Luthor form an uneasy alliance once more - always an interesting dynamic.

April will also shine a spotlight on Dick Grayson. The original Boy Wonder has been many things in his decades of crime-fighting, from Batman's first Robin to a mighty hero in his own right as Nightwing. Quite the career! But it sounds like Nightwing #300, by Tom Taylor and a selection of as-yet-unnamed artists, will cast him in another intriguing new light. There's also a very fun-looking annual from Travis Moore that's set to reveal the secret origins of Bea Bennett's life before she became a pirate queen.

My final pick for April is Birds of Prey. Kelly Thompson has really brought this team back to life in a very fun way. March's #7 promised a "New mission! New team!" and now we know that means the addition of Vixen to the line-up in #8. If you've not been reading this book so far, trust us, it's great. Until next month, happy reading.

POISON IVY #21

(Image credit: DC)

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by BABS TARR

1:25 variant cover by BILQUIS EVELY

1:50 variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/2/24

Who’s black, grey, and green all over? Batman. Uncover how Poison Ivy and the Dark Knight Detective himself first came to blows in the final chapter of G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara’s unforgettable Origin of Species storyline.

ACTION COMICS #1064

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by JORGE JIMÉNEZ, PAOLO RIVERA, and MICHAEL WALSH

1:25 variant cover by ARIEL COLÓN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/9/24

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC PART ONE!

BRAINIAC ATTACKS! Brainiac’s Lobo army invades Metropolis in an action-packed oversized issue! The Super family and all the heroes of Metropolis join the fight, but will they be enough to hold off Brainiac’s lethal and crazed soldiers?! Can Superman and Lex learn what Brainiac is searching for? He’s not bottling Metropolis, so what is he collecting instead?!

SHAZAM! #10

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by BERNARD CHANG and RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

Foil variant cover by MIGUEL MERCADO ($5.99)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/2/24

Moving Day! After destroying the family home during an epic battle with Black Adam, Billy has hired the gods who grant him his powers to rebuild it. What surprises await the Shazam Family as they enter their new abode? Find out as a new run brought to you by fan-favorites Josie Campbell (The New Champion of Shazam!) and Emanuela Lupacchino (World’s Finest: Teen Titans) begins!

DC’S SPRING BREAKOUT!

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN, CAMERON CHITTOCK, JOEY ESPOSITO, MORGAN HAMPTON, PATRICK R. YOUNG, TOM KRAJEWSKI, MIKE BARR, and more!

Art by KENYA DANINO, VASCO GEORGIEV, PAUL PELLIETIER, NICO BASCUÑÁN, and more!

Cover by JOHN TIMMS

Batman variant cover by DAN MORA

Harley variant cover by DAN MORA

$9.99 US | 80 pages | Variant $9.99 US (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 4/30/24

Spring has sprung! Flowers are blooming, bees are buzzing, Harley is breaking King Shark out of Belle Reve prison…all is right in the DCU as both heroes and villains face all sorts of different spring breaks. Breaking out of a coffin? Lex Luthor has that covered. Spring break training? Send in Superman! Breaking out of your shell? Batman and Mr. Freeze explore that possibility through a connection in their shared past. Breaking down a worthy adversary? Katana and her sword of souls might just be able to tackle that. And it wouldn’t be a spring break without a Teen Titans beach trip! All these and more in DC’s Spring Breakout!—eight breakout stories to put a spring in your step (is there a zit breakout story? You’ll have to read to find out!)

HARLEY QUINN 2024 ANNUAL

(Image credit: DC)

Written and drawn by ERICA HENDERSON

Cover by ERICA HENDERSON

Variant cover by ERICA HENDERSON

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/30/24

Toot toot! Ladies and germs, don’t you just hate it when you bust your butt left and right with no reward? Whether you’re devoted to a life of heroism, villainy, or regular-person-ism—everyone needs a break. Which is where the HARLEY QUINN 2024 ANNUAL comes in! 40 pages of luxurious luxury cruise-based comedy guaranteed to leave you feeling rested, relaxed, and READY TO FRICKING SOLVE A MARITIME MURDER MYSTERY. When Zatanna gets framed for a mystery on a cruise ship, ol’ Shamluck Harley is on the case!

DC April 2024 Comic Books

BATMAN #146

(Image credit: DC)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Backup written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Backup art by MICHELE BANDINI

Variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Variant cover by GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

1:25 variant cover by MATTEO SCALERA

1:50 variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Artist Spotlight variant cover by JIM LEE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/2/24

The explosive “Dark Prisons” continues as Batman learns from an old mentor what Zur’s plans are for Gotham City…and the world! Can the Dark Knight escape from a prison designed by the ultimate version of himself? And what nefarious role does The Joker play in all of this?

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY BARDA 2024 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION

(Image credit: DC)

Written by Ngozi Ukazu

Art and cover by Ngozi Ukazu

32 pages

ON SALE: 5/4/24

Darkseid is…and life on Apokolips is tough—but then, it is hell after all. And no one knows this better than Barda, Granny Goodness’s right-hand warrior.

But when Granny decides Barda is becoming too soft, she assigns Barda a task that might be more than she can handle—to break the seemingly unbreakable Scott Free. And as Barda questions why Scott has such hope and what he might have done to promote such hatred from Granny, she finds herself drawn to him in a way she never expected.

Join New York Times bestselling author-illustrator Ngozi Ukazu (Check, Please) as she takes readers on an unforgettable journey of self-discovery, deep friendships, and first loves! This Free Comic Book Day special edition features an excerpt from the Barda original graphic novel.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY BARKHAM ASYLUM 2024 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION

(Image credit: DC)

Written by Yehudi Mercado

Art and cover by Yehudi Mercado

32 pages

ON SALE: 5/4/24

When the Super-Villains of Gotham get thrown into Arkham Asylum, their henchpets go to the maximum-security pound known as Barkham Asylum. Fur flies when Jester, The Joker’s dog, gets a tough-talking stray cat named Penny tossed into lockup with him. But they’ll have to work together to figure out what the evil Dr. Hugo Mange is up to. And the only way to stop this terrifying team-up is to win the talent show and get visitation with their masters at Arkham on the hill. Because The Joker is sure to help! What could go wrong with that plan?

This Free Comic Book Day Special Edition includes a chapter of the new DC middle-grade graphic novel Barkham Asylum, created by writer and artist Yehudi Mercado. Don’t miss the mischievous pets of Gotham’s Super-Villains in an escape adventure!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY MAD MAGAZINE 2024 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION

(Image credit: DC)

Written by The Usual Gang of Idiots

Cover by An Idiot With a Crayon

32 pages

ON SALE: 5/4/24

America’s longest-running satire magazine continues to skewer everything pop culture, this time in comic book size! This Free Comic Book Day special edition of MAD features a wide variety of classic favorites like “Spy vs. Spy”, and “A MAD Look at...” by Sergio Aragonés. Plus, some maniacal mockeries of some of your favorite DC Superheroes, and a whole lot more from the Usual Gang of Idiots. This special edition will surely cure what ails you with a shot of humor in the jugular vein. And it is even cheaper than the usual CHEAP! Because it is FREE! So, you really would be an idiot if you didn’t go out and grab one!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY DC MAJOR EVENT 2024 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION

(Image credit: DC)

32 pages

ON SALE: 5/4/24

The prelude to the biggest DC Comics event of 2024 is here! It’s a story 30 years in the making... and in this special Free Comic Book Day tale, the final domino to fall in an epic scheme comes tumbling down, and the DC Universe will never be the same. More details coming soon!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1084

(Image credit: DC)

Written by RAM V

Art by JAVIER FERNANDEZ

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Variant cover by JAVIER FERNANDEZ

Variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

Artist Spotlight variant cover by JIM LEE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/23/24

The city glitters on the horizon. His city. His responsibility to defend and protect. But home has changed. Corrupted by the power of the Orghams’ hypnotic suggestions. Mutated into something he does not recognize. This isn’t the city Batman remembers. But the city doesn’t remember Batman, either.

Gotham Nocturne: Act III is upon us and the countdown to the finale of Ram V’s epic Gothic Opera has begun. You are not ready.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #8

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by EJIKURE

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Artist Spotlight variant cover by JIM LEE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/9/24

As Batman finds himself in the clutches of a new cult that worships Man-Bat, Robin continues his own investigation into his High School’s connections to Shush! Can the father and son dynamic duo uncover Man-Bat and Shush’s master plans before Gotham pays the price?!

BATMAN: OFF-WORLD #5

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JASON AARON

Art and cover by DOUG MAHNKE AND JAIME MENDOZA

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by ALAN QUAH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/16/24

In a distant galaxy, the villainous Blakksun Mining Company has ruled with an iron fist, murdering or enslaving all that stand in their way. But they’ve never faced the brutal, unrelenting fists of justice—as Batman is coming to break up this monstrous monopoly!

BATMAN: DARK AGE #2

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by MIKE ALLRED

Variant covers by DAVE JOHNSON and PAUL POPE

1:25 variant cover by STEVE PUGH

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/23/24

Guilty as charged! When a young and aimless Bruce Wayne finds himself incarcerated, he looks for a way to shorten his sentence and return to his charmed lifestyle. Little does he know, signing up for a tour with the army in Vietnam will change him forever. Witness the birth of the Bat under the watchful eye of the one-and-only Sergeant Ra’s al Ghul!

CATWOMAN #64

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by LEIRIX

1:50 variant cover by TIRSO CONS

Artist Spotlight variant cover by JIM LEE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/16/24

“Nine Lives” enters its sixth chapter! Selina has carried out almost every lethal heist on the face of the earth, so now it’s time to head to space! In a universe full of interplanetary heroes and villains, secrets get left behind in strange places, and one in particular has caught the Catwoman’s eye. As she approaches a familiar, yet abandoned station, she might want to watch her back—for she’s not the only one walking among the stars!

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #12

(Image credit: DC)

Written by KARL KERSCHL, TORUNN GRØNBEKK, DELILAH S. DAWSON, HERIK HANNA

Art by KARL KERSCHL, FERNANDO PASARIN, SERG ACUÑA, CHARLIE ADLARD

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Variant cover by CHARLIE ADLARD

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 4/23/24

Batman and Maps have unraveled the monstrous mystery that has been terrorizing Gotham, but will they be able to stop it in time? The school bell rings as Batman’s adventure at Gotham Academy reaches its stunning conclusion!

As Artemis continues her quest, Lois Lane encounters the mysterious figure behind "The Hunt", the online challenge that has entered the real world with deadly consequences!

Last, but definitely not least—don’t miss the newest installment of Batman: Black & White, drawn by one of comics’ most legendary B&W artists, The Walking Dead’s Charlie Adlard!

NIGHTWING #113/LEGACY #300

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by VARIOUS

Backup written by MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Backup art by HOWARD PORTER

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant cover by SERG ACUÑA

1:25 variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Artist Spotlight variant cover by JIM LEE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/16/24

Since the 1940’s, you’ve seen him go from acrobat to orphan; from Dick Grayson to Robin; from Robin to Nightwing. You’ve seen him work alongside the universe’s most powerful heroes, against existence’s most sinister villains. You have seen Dick Grayson do so many things, but now, in his 300th issue, you will see him…well, you’ll just have to pick up the issue and find out. Join us for this legacy 300 milestone!

NIGHTWING 2024 ANNUAL

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TRAVIS MOORE

Art by TRAVIS MOORE

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/30/24

The secret origins of Bea Bennett! During Nightwing’s recent pirate adventure, we learned that Bea Bennett, Dick/Ric’s ex-girlfriend, is a pirate queen whose father, the Quartermaster, left her an entire pirate society! But what about her life before she became a pirate? Before she met Ric Grayson? Just what, and more importantly, who led her to where she is today. A backstory like no other with tales of betrayal, love, and independence.

HARLEY QUINN #39

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by NATACHA BUSTOS

Cover by SWEENEY BOO

Backup by ERICA HENDERSON

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

Variant cover by LOGAN FAERBER

1:25 variant cover by ADAM WARREN

1:50 variant cover by MINDY LEE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/23/24

Hey, Puddin’! Meet the new and improved Harley Quinn SUPER-VILLAIN FOR HIRE. THAT’S RIGHT, YOU JABRONIS I’M BACK AND I’M BUSTIN’ HEADS. Okay, just between you and me though, this is all part of a secret plan I got going to study some of Gotham’s worst, up close and personally. Think of it as an anthropologic study and don’t get your brain all flustered.

Plus: Zip! Pow! Xoinko! Feast your eyes on my interstellar delights as yer girl takes a trip into outer space to hang with star babes and slay some serious outer space stinkers brought to you by my great-grousemother Erica Henderson!

BIRDS OF PREY #8

(Image credit: DC)

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by JAVIER PINA

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

Variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

1:25 variant cover by EJIKURE

Artist Spotlight variant cover by JIM LEE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/2/24

Mari McCabe aka Vixen has joined the Birds of Prey to help them get to the bottom of the mysterious villain hunting them through time. But first Mari has a fashionably dangerous problem of her own that needs solving. “You scratch my back, I scratch yours,” never looked so good.

OUTSIDERS #6

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY

Art by ROBERT CAREY

Cover by ROGER CRUZ

Variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/9/24

“THE PLACE BETWEEN PAGES”

Welcome, Outsiders. Welcome to a pleasant small town, sitting just outside the periphery of memory. Please, do make yourselves at home—there’s much to do, and all the time in the world to do it. Take a stroll past long forgotten faces, visit places that no longer are, and leave the worries of your endless existence behind. At long last, you have nothing to fear. Welcome to the Place Between Pages. Welcome outside.

RED HOOD: THE HILL #3

(Image credit: DC)

Written by SHAWN MARTINBROUGH

Art by TONY AKINS

Cover by SANFORD GREENE

Variant cover by DAN MORA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/9/24

All hell comes to the Hill…literally! Jason Todd has gone up against his fair share of monsters and paranormal creatures in his time, but he’s never gone up against anything quite like the demonic creatures that have been unleashed in the streets of his new hometown. Literal monsters roam the city, metaphorical monsters pull the strings in the shadows, and they all have Red Hood in their sights!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST #26

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

1:25 variant cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN and JASON PAZ

1:50 variant cover by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Artist Spotlight variant cover by JIM LEE

Logo foil variant cover ($6.99)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/16/24

Beware the power of the DOOM-MITE! Following the imp-shattering events of the Batman/Superman: World’s Finest 2024 Annual and #25, it’s up to Mr. Mxyzptlk and Bat-Mite to convince Batman and Superman that they’re for real this time! If this dynamic duo of odd couples can’t work together, then our entire dimension is in jeopardy!

THE PENGUIN #9

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM KING

Art by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/23/24

The Penguin’s return to Gotham City has been a homecoming in more ways than one! Meeting his ruthless, bloodthirsty twin children—the ones who “inherited” his empire, including the Iceberg Lounge—is a family reunion for the ages! (Oh, and it’s bloody!)

SUPERMAN #13

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by LEE BERMEJO, SEBASTIAN FIUMARA, and ALAN QUAH

1:25 variant cover by JERRY GAYLORD

Artist spotlight variant cover by JIM LEE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/16/24

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC PART TWO!

Superman and Lobo…team-up? Together, the Man of Steel and the Main Man race across the universe on a hunt for the Lobo Army and Brainiac. Can they get along long enough to get to them before Brainiac enacts the next stage of his dangerous plans to create a new House of Brainiac?!

SUPERMAN: HOUSE OF BRAINIAC SPECIAL #1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and MARK RUSSELL

Art by EDWIN GALMON and STEVE PUGH

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Foil variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL ($8.99)

$5.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 4/30/24

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC PART 2.5

An essential issue in the Action Comics/Superman crossover as Brainiac’s secret history with Lobo and Czarnia is revealed!

How did Brainiac create a Bottled City of Czarnia?

Who steps up to protect Metropolis after Brainiac’s army leaves it in ruins?

Will Lois Lane confront Perry White about his own secrets as he runs for mayor of Metropolis?

And how is Amanda Waller involved in all of this?

All these questions are answered in this crucial issue that connects to DC’s Superman-Sized event!

Meanwhile, Bibbo steps up! With the heroes gone and a city in need of some champions, our favorite bartender organizes the community to save their beloved home.

POWER GIRL #8

(Image credit: DC)

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA and JÚLIO FERREIRA

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant covers by MARK BROOKS and W. SCOTT FORBES

1:25 variant cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/23/24

After an unexpected attack by Brainiac and his army of Lobos, everyone who has power in Metropolis has been kidnapped and imprisoned. But fear not, our hero has avoided capture and is the lone super in a city of helpless civilians. Will she be up for the challenge? Or is a strange visitor about to turn her world upside-down? Get ready for Crush to crash this pity party!

SUICIDE SQUAD: DREAM TEAM #2

(Image credit: DC)

Written by NICOLE MAINES

Art and cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Variant covers by SWEENEY BOO and JERRY GAYLORD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/9/24

Dreamer has made her break from the rest of the Squad, and Amanda Waller is pissed. Who will side with the dream-walking precog, and who will kiss the ring of the DC Universe’s premier control freak? The answers will surprise you (except I think we all pretty much know Bizarro will do something “opposite,” though, right?) as the Dream Team shatters!

SINISTER SONS #3

(Image credit: DC)

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

Art and cover by DAVID LAFUENTE

Variant covers by CARLO BARBERI and JORGE CORONA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/9/24

As Sinson and Lor-Zod beat the ever-loving snot out of each other on the streets of the planet Xela, a mysterious specter from the past lurks just around the periphery. The Sinister Sons now literally find themselves trapped in the belly of a Space Whale with no means of escape. To their horror they discover they are not alone in the muck and goop! Enter SPACEMAN JOE!

KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #4

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOE CASEY

Art by DAN McDAID

Cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Variant covers by LUCIO PARRILLO and MARK SPEARS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/2/24

The aftermath of war! The brutal invasion of New Kandor has cost its supreme ruler everything he holds dear! But there will be a reckoning—and General Zod will not rest until he has enacted his bloody revenge! Let the universe tremble as Casey and McDaid deliver the newest chapter of DC’s darkest cosmic odyssey.

WONDER WOMAN #8

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM KING

Art by DANIEL SAMPERE

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and BELÉN ORTEGA

Variant covers by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO and PABLO VILLALOBOS

1:25 variant cover by JOSHUA “SWAY” SWABY

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/16/24

Wonder Woman vs. The Sovereign! After being captured by a team of villains, Diana finds herself at the mercy of the scariest of them all. Unbeknownst to our hero, the Sovereign has been pulling her strings since the very beginning of our tale, and now it’s time for her to see the world his way as she falls under the influence of the Lasso of Lies! Plus, Trinity visits the past and unexpectedly changes the future!

THE FLASH #8

(Image credit: DC)

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art and cover by RAMON PEREZ

Variant covers by LEIRIX and MATT TAYLOR

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/23/24

The Stillness’s prayers have been answered, and with the help of someone very familiar to Wally West, the next stage of their plan is enacted… meanwhile, where is Wally, and what has the Resident done with him?

THE FLASH 2024 ANNUAL #1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art by A.L. KAPLAN

Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

Variant cover by DANIEL BAYLISS

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/30/24

With Wally West M.I.A., Central City needs help dealing with all the bizarre new threats that have arisen, so thankfully, Wallace West, Avery Ho, and Circuit Breaker are here to help. But can they count on Barry Allen, who is having a crisis of his own?

SPEED FORCE #6

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JARRETT WILLIAMS

Art by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by ELEONORA CARLINI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/9/24

The young speedster team has found the source of the missing scientists— but is it too late to turn back the tide of brainwashed teens?

TITANS #10

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by LUCAS MEYER

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant covers by BRADLEY WALKER and DANIEL BAYLISS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/16/24

The Titans are committed to helping humanity, whether humanity believes in them or not. The team is fighting on several fronts, but they refuse to back down. They refuse to buckle under overwhelming pressure. But are the Titans being manipulated? Are they on the wrong side of a conflict that could consume the world?

GREEN ARROW #11

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

Variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/23/24

Since Green Arrow #1, Merlyn has manipulated Oliver Queen and the Arrow family but after Green Arrow makes a deal with Waller, the final battle between the two archers is here! And whoever loses this shootout will be stranded forever!

GREEN LANTERN #10

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by XERMANICO and KEVIN MAGUIRE

Cover by XERMANICO

Variant covers by EVAN “DOC” SHANER and JORGE FORNÉS

1:25 variant cover by MICHAEL WALSH

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/9/24

With Hal’s ring newly recharged, he leaves Earth for Oa to uncover the mystery surrounding the Central Power Batteries, while Carol makes a choice that will change her destiny forever!

Plus: Kevin Maguire joins Green Lantern architect Jeremy Adams to tell the tale of Guy Gardner, the United Planets, Lobo and... Wrestling? It's "Guy's Bogus Lobo Adventure part 1 of 3!"

GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL #8

(Image credit: DC)

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and cover by MONTOS

Variant covers by RAHZZAH and MIRKO COLAK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/16/24

Questioning his loyalty to the Green Lantern Corps and stranded on a terrifying new world, John finds a lost crew desperately in need of a hero, even as he senses an ominous growing presence within the Dark Star of the Fenn. Meanwhile, on Earth, John’s newly resurrected sister, Ellie, learns that she shares John’s powers…and she’ll need them to protect their family from the cosmic abomination that was Varron!

BLUE BEETLE #8

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Cover by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Spanish-language cover by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Variant cover by TOKITOKORO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/2/24

With Jaime back in Palmera City, he’s faced with picking up the pieces from his battle with the Blood Scarab.

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG #7

(Image credit: DC)

Written by BRIAN BUCCELLATO

Art by CHRISTIAN DUCE and TOM DERENICK

Cover by DREW JOHNSON

Variant cover by JIM LEE AND SCOTT WILLIAMS

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by MIKEL JANIN

1:50 variant cover by KENDRICK “KUNKKA” LIM

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 7 of 7 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/16/24

The best-selling series reaches its titanic conclusion!

Two worlds face annihilation in an all-out war between the DCU and Legendary’s MonsterVerse! With the help of Godzilla and Kong, can the Justice League win a battle against a reformed Mechagodzilla and a new, even more deadly, hybrid Titan—a by-product of two worlds, the likes of which neither universe has ever seen!

SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL ARKHAM ASYLUM #4

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOHN LAYMAN

Art by JESÚS HERVÁS

Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Variant cover by ARIEL OLIVETTI

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 5 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/7/24

It takes more than a boomerang to survive a riot at Arkham Asylum, and all its super-powered rioters. This in particular sucks if a boomerang is your weapon of choice, and your name is Captain Boomerang. So, to survive you join up with some allies. But be careful who you join with, because nobody is to be trusted, and your allies just might be worse than your enemies. Presenting the most brain-bending, backstabbing, boomeranging-est episode yet of Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League!

Each print issue includes a redeemable code for a bonus weapon doll digital token in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League inspired by the comics. Get the new Mad Hatter weapon doll digital token with issue #4. Paying subscribers with a DC Universe Infinite Annual or Ultra subscription (U.S. only) who read the digital issues of Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum will also receive these bonus digital codes.*

*Terms Apply. See dc.com/suicide-squad-faq for details. DC UNIVERSE INFINITE is not intended for children.

SUPERMAN ’78: THE METAL CURTAIN #6

(Image credit: DC)

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art and cover by GAVIN GUIDRY

Variant cover by OZGUR YILDRIM

Variant cover by JEFF LEMIRE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/2/24

Superman and Metallo battle it out in Russia! Can Superman appeal to Metallo’s humanity and put an end to the bloodshed, or will Metallo finally crush the Man of Steel beneath his boot?

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #11

(Image credit: DC)

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant cover by TONY HARRIS

Variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/16/24

As Huntress pushes to recruit the Harlequin’s Son, the Legionnaire enacts his plans against the JSA! What does this mean for the future of the world’s first superteam?!

BATMAN/DYLAN DOG #2

(Image credit: DC)

Written by ROBERTO RECCHIONI

Art by GIGI CAVENAGO and WERTHER DELL’EDERA

Cover by GIGI CAVENAGO

Variant cover by GIGI CAVENAGO

$4.99 US | 64 pages | 2 of 3 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/16/24

The second issue of the bombastic team-up between DC’s Dark Knight and Sergio Bonelli’s Nightmare Investigator is here! Batman hunts through London to find any trace of the kidnapped Catwoman, and all of his clues are turning up smiles…while Dylan Dog must enlist the help of John Constantine to track down a serial killer…a serial killer he already put in the ground years before. Life is hell in more ways than one in this gargantuan issue that will bring you straight to hell (but will it take you back?).

BATMAN AND ROBIN AND HOWARD #2

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JEFFREY BROWN

Art and cover by JEFFREY BROWN

$3.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 4

ON SALE 4/9/24

Having finally met their match, Damian and Howard’s rivalry continues to escalate, both on and off the field. As the boys struggle to work together, Batman begins investigating a series of incidents targeting other soccer teams in the area. Who could it be? And could Damian’s soccer team be their next target?

PRIMER #2

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JENNIFER MURO and THOMAS KRAJEWSKI

Art and cover by GRETEL LUSKY

$3.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 4

ON SALE 4/23/24

Having settled in with the Nolans, Ashley is all set for her first day at her new school! But Yuka has been keeping a secret—and Ashley’s life takes an unforeseen turn when she and her new best friend, Luke, stumble upon it unexpectedly…

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #4

(Image credit: DC)

Written by SHOLLY FISCH

Art and cover by MEGAN HUANG

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 4/2/24

Every Gotham City citizen knows its buildings are adorned with more gargoyles than anywhere else. But they never expected the human inhabitants of those buildings to start morphing into gargoyles! It’s up to Batman, Scooby, and the gang to solve the mystery—which leads them straight to one of Batman’s most unexpected villains!

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #127

(Image credit: DC)

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Pencils by WALTER CARZON

Inks by HORACIO OTTOLINI

Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 4/2/24

There is nothing like a game of laser tag to build teamwork skills! Ready to take on their challengers at the opening of the Coolsville Adventure Arena, the gang realizes it’s all fun and games until the Fright Stalker appears—ready to hunt its prey through the dark.

FROM THE DC VAULT: THE SANDMAN #19 REMASTERED

(Image credit: DC)

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art and Cover by CHARLES VESS

$4.99 | 32 Pages

ON SALE 4/2/24

New York Times bestselling author Neil Gaiman presents a depiction of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream as you’ve never seen it before!

In this fictional retelling set in the Sandman Universe, Auberon, Titania, and an entourage of Faerie characters leave their realm to attend the premiere of the Bard’s latest play, A Midsummer Night’s Dream. How will they react to Shakespeare’s depictions of themselves, and will Titania succeed in tempting Will’s son, Hamnet, to join her in the realm of Faerie?

Featuring completely remastered pages from Eisner Award-winning colorist Steve Oliff’s original hand-painted color guides, this edition of Sandman #19 also includes a foreword by Oliff discussing the remastering process and an all-new painted cover by acclaimed fantasy artist Charles Vess!

THE BAT-MAN: FIRST KNIGHT #2

(Image credit: DC)

Written by DAN JURGENS

Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

Pulp novel variant cover by MARC ASPINALL

Variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 3 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 4/2/24

Monster men continue to terrorize Gotham City, but with the body count rising, the GCPD is no closer to solving the mystery behind these seemingly undead assailants, and the Bat-Man and Gordon are the only ones willing to brave the criminal underworld to crack the case. It’s after a near-death brawl saving the mayor from the monster men that the Bat-Man must face a stark reality…are his fists and willpower enough to save Gotham?

JOHN CONSTANTINE HELLBLAZER: DEAD IN AMERICA #4

(Image credit: DC)

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art and cover by AARON CAMPBELL

Variant cover by MARIA LLOVET

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 9 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 4/16/24

John Constantine…faith healer? Disguised as a Catholic priest in a small town near the Texas-Mexico border, John searches for the connection between how a dust-ridden county turned out a massive harvest and Dream’s missing sand. But this good-natured, all-American town has an ugly secret…one that brings John, Nat, and Noah face-to face with monsters of a very human kind.

THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #54 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: DC)

Written by BOB HANEY

Art and cover by BRUNO PREMIANI

Blank sketch cover

Foil variant cover by BRUNO PREMIANI (5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/9/24

Before they were Teen Titans they were kid sidekicks, but in this seminal issue Kid Flash, Aqualad, and Robin first come together and work as a team. Join the future Titans as they face “The Thousand-and-One Dooms of Mr. Twister” in this full-facsimile reprint of the 1964 classic that started it all.

SHOWCASE #22 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOHN BROOME

Art by GIL KANE and JOE GIELLA

Cover by GIL KANE

Blank sketch cover

Foil variant cover by GIL KANE (5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/23/24

Let those who worship evil’s might beware the power of this issue—a full-facsimile reprint of the Silver Age comic that first introduced Hal Jordan as Green Lantern. Crash-landing on Earth, dying space patrolman Abin Sur uses his power ring to seek out another who is born without fear to take his place—and it selects test pilot Hal Jordan, who takes the ring and the role of Green Lantern. In brightest day…in blackest night…don’t let this classic comic escape your sight.

DC April 2024 - Solicited Collections

TEEN TITANS: STARFIRE

(Image credit: DC)

Written by KAMI GARCIA

Art by GABRIEL PICOLO

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-799-9

ON SALE 7/2/24

Kori Anders’ summer job at a ritzy Santa Monica beach club is fun, but she doesn’t care about keeping up with the current trends, and she’s not interested in rushing around to all the parties. She’d rather explore her inexplicable draw to the stars or hang out with her new friend, Victor Stone.

Her sister, Kira, on the other hand, is the most popular girl around. With the hottest clothes, an even hotter boyfriend (the Tate Fairweather), and a take-no-prisoners attitude, she’s Kori’s opposite in every way. Their summer heats up when Tate’s uncle asks the girls to participate in an EDS study his pharmaceutical company is running. During treatment, Kori develops some strange powers she never had before…and she might not be the only one.

Can Kori persuade her sister to trust her before it’s too late? And when a carload of teens with their own powers come looking for her to warn her about a creepy stalker, she’ll learn that trust is a two-way street!

PREZ: SETTING A DANGEROUS PRESIDENT

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art by BEN CALDWELL

$16.99 US | 184 pages | 6" x 9" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-896-4

ON SALE 6/4/24

It’s 2046 and America has just elected its first teenage president: Beth Ross, a.k.a. Corndog Girl, best known for a viral video on social media! Previously selected as one of YALSA’s Top Ten Graphic Novels for Teens, DC’s critically acclaimed political satire Prez returns in a new format and more relevant than ever.

Collects Prez #1-6 along with a short from Catwoman: Election Night #1 and DC Sneak Peek: Prez #1, as well as a brand-new short story.

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG

(Image credit: DC)

Written by BRIAN BUCCELLATO

Art by CHRISTIAN DUCE and TOM DERENICK

Cover by DAN MORA

$29.99 US | 264 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-529-1

ON SALE 6/25/24

“I know how to take Superman and the Justice League off the board. Forever.”—Lex Luthor

How do you destroy the Justice League? The question has been plaguing Lex Luthor and his Legion of Doom since the two titanic groups first came to blows. When confronted with the colossal entities of Skull Island, Lex believes he’s found the answer to their eternal question.

It’s Superman vs. Godzilla, Wonder Woman vs. Behemoth, Green Lantern vs. Scylla, Batman vs. Camazotz, and Supergirl vs. Kong in this all-out battle for the fate of the DC Universe. Can Superman stand up to the power of Godzilla? Can Lex Luthor harness the primal forces of Skull Island? It’s time to find out the answers to these questions and more!

Acclaimed writer Brian Buccellato (Injustice) and bestselling artist Christian Duce (Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point) bring the cataclysmic crossover event of the year as the DC Universe clashes with Legendary’s MonsterVerse. Collects Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #1-7.

BATMAN/CATWOMAN: THE GOTHAM WAR

(Image credit: DC)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, TINI HOWARD, and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE, ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO, JORGE JIMÉNEZ, and more

Cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

$29.99 US | 272 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-77952-598-7

ON SALE 6/25/24

Batman battles Catwoman for the future of Gotham City in the hardcover collection of the incredible crossover event! With Batman sidelined, a new regime has imposed order on Gotham City, bringing crime to historic lows and sending villains scrambling.

The name at the heart of this new, safer Gotham? Catwoman.

But the new order can’t last for long on its own, and every member of the Bat-Family must pick a side as tensions that have mounted for over a year explode onto the city streets. And while heroes like the Red Hood find their destiny forever changed, a new player—the immortal Vandal Savage—arrives with an agenda all his own.

Collects Batman #137-138, Catwoman #57-58, Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Battle Lines #1, Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Scorched Earth #1, and Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Red Hood #1-2.

BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-GOTHIC

(Image credit: DC)

Written by COLLIN KELLY and JACKSON LANZING

Art and cover by MAX DUNBAR

$24.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-515-4

ON SALE 6/11/24

In the darkness beyond, a looming threat waits.

Terry McGinnis defeated the evil A.I. controlling Neo-Gotham and asserted himself as the one true Batman, but his next battle will bring him to the remains of Old Gotham. When children begin to go missing, Batman Beyond will have to venture underground, led by Kyle the Catboi, whose sorcery was obtained by the master magician himself, John Constantine! What happened to the green of the city? Where did all the magic go? And which villains never left Old Gotham?

All these questions will be answered by the red-hot creative team of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Batman – One Bad Day: Clayface) and Max Dunbar (Batman: Urban Legends). Collects Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic #1-6.

NIGHTWING VOL. 5: TIME OF THE TITANS

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM TAYLOR and C.S. PACAT

Art by TRAVIS G. MOORE, BRUNO REDONDO, JULIO FERREIRA, and more

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO and ADRIANO LUCAS

$24.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-523-9

ON SALE 6/25/24

The Titans of Blüdhaven!

After the events of Dark Crisis, it’s now Dick’s time to lead…so Nightwing and the Titans unite to become the premier league in the DC Universe and move their base of operations to Blüdhaven. But before they can even settle in, they must confront the demon of darkness, Neron, along with the murderous Grinning Man. Will the team survive a battle through the depths of hell itself?

Plus, while Nightwing continues to mentor Jon Kent (a.k.a. Superman), they use their detective skills to track down who’s behind the circus murders. And that person may be connected to Dick Grayson…

Collects Nightwing #101-105.

GREEN LANTERN VOL. 1: BACK IN ACTION

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by XERMÁNICO, EDUARDO PANSICA, JORDI TARRAGONA, and more

Cover by XERMÁNICO

Direct Market variant cover by IVAN REIS

$19.99 US | 216 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover |

ISBN: 978-1-77952-509-3

ISBN (Direct Market Exclusive): 978-1-77952-889-6

ON SALE 6/4/24

Hal Jordan’s homecoming may not be the welcome he was hoping for!

Spinning out of the events of Dark Crisis, the Guardians of Oa at the heart of the Green Lantern Corps have quarantined Sector 2814, home of the planet Earth— and its champion along with it!

From the visionary team of Jeremy Adams and Xermánico (Flashpoint Beyond) comes a tale of redemption, loss, and finding out that maybe…just maybe…you can go home again. At least if you’re willing to hot-wire a power ring to do it.

Collects Green Lantern #1-6 and Knight Terrors: Green Lantern #1-2.

HAWKGIRL: ONCE UPON A GALAXY

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JADZIA AXELROD

Art and cover by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

$16.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-510-9

ON SALE 6/4/24

SOARING TO NEW HEIGHTS, BATTLING NEW FOES!

Hawkgirl, a.k.a. Kendra Saunders, needs a fresh start…and Metropolis is just the place to begin her new post Justice-League life. But when a mysterious villain with a powerful connection to the Nth metal that makes up Hawkgirl’s wings starts causing trouble, Kendra will finally have to admit she needs help. New hero Galaxy can manipulate all kinds of energy, and her dog Argus can talk, but will they be enough to stop the monsters terrorizing nightclubs, dragons destroying skyscrapers, and the very dimension they live in collapsing in on itself? And can they survive…the Nth World?!

This brand-new adventure with sky-high action, adventure, and intrigue by Jadzia Axelrod (Galaxy: The Prettiest Star) and Amancay Nahuelpan (Wonder Woman, Detective Comics, The Flash) collects Hawkgirl #1-6.

TITANS VOL. 1: OUT OF THE SHADOWS

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$16.99 US | 120 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-512-3

ON SALE 6/4/24

The Justice League has fallen and only the Titans can save us now!

In the aftermath of Dark Crisis, the world is without a Justice League. Nightwing is determined to step out from his mentor’s shadow and lead his former teen teammates to be the world’s foremost superheroes, protecting all humanity. Nightwing vows to operate openly and with full transparency among his team and allies. But already the Titans are at odds with the powerful Amanda Waller, Borneo is on fire, and the Church of Blood has been reborn. When the Flash is found dead in Titans Tower, it’s a wake-up call for the whole team—can they really handle this much responsibility? Or are they in over their titanic heads?

Titans: Out of the Shadows brings together the titanic team of Tom Taylor (Nightwing, Batman: One Bad Day) and Nicola Scott (Wonder Woman: Year One). Expect thrills, chills, and pools of blood spills as the Titans attack from out of the shadows! Collects Titans #1-5.

SHAZAM! VOL. 1: MEET THE CAPTAIN

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

$16.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-511-6

ON SALE 6/4/24

The creators of Batman/Superman: World’s Finest bring the magic in this stunning collection of SHAZAM! (2023) #1-6!

Billy Batson has the powers of the gods, but Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury never gave the Wizard Shazam their permission! Now the disgruntled gods engage in a six-way fight to turn the World’s Mightiest Mortal into the World’s Mightiest Puppet! As the gods’ meddling threatens the entire world, an unlikely team of heroes rises up to save the Captain from…himself!

It’s a wild ride that includes dinosaurs from outer space, the Clubhouse of Eternity, talking tigers, and more, including the answer to one of comics’ biggest mysteries: why is he called “Captain” anyway?

RED HOOD: OUTLAWS VOLUME TWO

(Image credit: DC)

Written by PATRICK R. YOUNG

Art by NICO BASCUÑÁN, JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ VÉJARES, and SEBASTIÁN FRANCHINI

Cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$14.99 US | 208 pages | Softcover | 6" x 9" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-689-2

ON SALE 7/2/24

Jason Todd, Bizarro, and Artemis know what it means to play second fiddle to the Justice League…but now, that is even more the case as they’ve been contracted into work-for-hire duty by none other than Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. All aboard the Watchtower as the new Outlaws tackle a meddling Medusa and take a trip to the Mirror Dimension to face Mirror Master himself (along with some other Bizarro versions of our great trio). Can the Outlaws handle the twisted reflections of themselves? Or will they succumb to pressure from all (literal) angles?!

Collecting episodes 12-22 of WEBTOON’s smash-hit series, optimized for a brand-new reading experience in print. Your new favorite series continues!

VIXEN: NYC VOLUME SIX

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JASMINE WALLS

Art by MANOU AZUMI

Cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$14.99 US | 208 pages | Softcover | 6" x 9" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-694-6

ON SALE 7/2/24

Will Vixen finally get the courage to talk to her parents about her super-heroics outside of the classroom? Between modeling gigs; helping out her friends Bumblebee, Beast Boy, and Grace Choi; and dealing with a full course load, having a heart-to-heart with Mom and Dad is low on the priority list. Especially now that a certain spidery trickster, the great and powerful Anansi (who has not been so great and powerful since his powers were stolen), pulled his last trick and seriously p.o.’d some other great and powerful gods. And those gods are coming to take their anger out on she who holds Anansi’s totem…with the help of a very familiar, very formidable uncle who Mari believed to be dead.

The saga of Vixen: NYC goes to surprising places in this collection of episodes 47-52 of the continuing WEBTOON series, optimized for a brand-new reading experience ian print and including never-before-seen bonus material from the series’ creators!

DANGER STREET VOL. 2

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$19.99 US | 184 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8” x 10 3/16” | ISBN: 978-1-77952-495-9

ON SALE 5/28/24

The plot thickens! As the Green Team is revealed to be behind the horrible fate bestowed upon our heroes, they rally against it and recruit the once-hated Outsiders. Is there a deeper connection between the two groups and what does the Helmet of Fate and the sky falling have to do with it? All of this and more as Lady Cop closes the case on the murders of Danger Street. You’ll have to read it to believe it as our tale of knights, ogres, monsters, princesses, and magicians comes to its epic conclusion!

This volume collects Danger Street #7-12.

IDENTITY CRISIS 20TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION

(Image credit: DC)

Written by BRAD MELTZER

Art by RAGS MORALES

Cover by MICHAEL TURNER

Direct Market variant cover by RAGS MORALES

$49.99 US | 312 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-592-5

ISBN (Direct Market Exclusive): 978-1-77952-881-0

ON SALE 6/4/24

In the wake of a murder, the superhero community mourns the loss of one of their most beloved. Holding their loved ones close, they embark on a journey to find those responsible. In the hunt for a killer, a long-held secret held by members of the Justice League will be revealed.

Collects the complete series, along with commentary by the creative team, the Identity Crisis #1 script, and an extensive gallery of never-before-seen art from Morales and Turner.

BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT

(Image credit: DC)

Written by SEAN MURPHY and CLAY McCORMACK

Art by SEAN MURPHY, SIMONE DI MEO, and GEORGE KAMBADAIS

Cover by SEAN MURPHY

$19.99 US | 264 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-516-1

ON SALE 6/18/24

Welcome to Neo-Gotham! A lot can change in 12 years, especially in Gotham! With Bruce Wayne behind bars, a new Batman arrives on the scene. But will he be the last Dark Knight? In this thrilling sequel to the blockbuster comic book hits Batman: White Knight and Batman: Curse of the White Knight, writer/artist Sean Murphy invites readers to go beyond the Gotham they know to discover an engrossing new take on the city and its heroes. Collects Batman: Beyond the White Knight #1-8 and Batman: White Knight Presents: Red Hood #1-2.

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT

(Image credit: DC)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

$29.99 US | 320 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-507-9

ON SALE 5/28/24

How did an angry, damaged young man grow into the most accomplished detective and crime-fighter the world has ever known? On Bruce Wayne’s journey toward becoming the Dark Knight, he has many hard lessons to learn. His adventure begins in Paris, where he’ll train with a world-renowned cat burglar and encounter a horrifying serial killer stalking the city’s wealthy elite. Will this first test for the young Batman prove deadly? Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky and acclaimed artist Carmine Di Giandomenico will take Bruce Wayne on a fraught journey, making allies and enemies, on his training to become Batman. Collects Batman: The Knight #1-10.

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by DANIEL SAMPERE, JIM CHEUNG, JACK HERBERT, and more

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

$19.99 US | 320 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-518-5

ON SALE 5/28/24

Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League are dead. The remaining heroes are left to protect the world from an onslaught of violent attacks by DC’s greatest villains! Can these heroes step up to form a new Justice League? And will that be enough to stop a darkness greater than anything they’ve ever faced? From Joshua Williamson and Daniel Sampere, this blockbuster event picks up story threads from the classic Crisis on Infinite Earths while also planting the seeds for the Dawn of DC! Collects Justice League #75 and Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #0-7.

DARK CRISIS: YOUNG JUSTICE

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by LAURA BRAGA

Cover by MAX DUNBAR and LUIS GUERRERO

$16.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-517-8

ON SALE 6/11/24

Crises have always had devastating impacts on the heroes that make up Young Justice, and Dark Crisis will hit them even harder. Tim Drake, Impulse, and Superboy go missing during the Justice League’s funeral. The only person concerned enough to find them? Cassie Sandsmark, a.k.a. Wonder Girl. But…the three boys aren’t on this Earth anymore…they’re on the world of their dreams, one they may never want to leave! Who is giving them everything they want, and what do they expect from our heroes? Presenting the next evolution in this generation of heroes’ story from the epic creative team of Meghan Fitzmartin and Laura Braga. Collects Dark Crisis: Young Justice #1-6.

JLA YEAR ONE

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK WAID and BRIAN AUGUSTYN

Art by BARRY KITSON, MARK PROPST, and JOHN STOKES

Cover by BARRY KITSON

$29.99 US | 336 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-594-9

ON SALE 6/11/24

Today, the Justice League of America is legendary—the greatest superhero team ever established. But a decade ago, the League’s founders were just five individual crime-fighters. Then, a threat too large for just one hero brought them all together, setting the foundation for the most famous team-up of all time.

Acclaimed storytellers Mark Waid (Kingdom Come), Brian Augustyn (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight), and Barry Kitson (Legion of Super-Heroes) take the JLA back to its roots in this fan-favorite storyline. Collects JLA Year One #1-12, with an introduction by Mark Waid.

NIGHTWING VOL. 3: THE BATTLE FOR BLÜDHAVEN’S HEART

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by BRUNO REDONDO, GERALDO BORGES, CAIO FILIPE, and more

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$16.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-522-2

ON SALE 6/11/24

After using the Pennyworth Foundation to create a haven for unhoused kids, Dick Grayson’s got a target on his back. It’s a good thing he’s under the protection of Nightwing, and the Titans, and Blüdhaven's new commissioner! Now Blockbuster’s finding it difficult for his hit men to get Grayson…until Heartless offers Blockbuster a deal he cannot refuse. By the end of this battle, someone will find out who Nightwing is, someone will get their heart taken out, and Blüdhaven will be changed forever. Collects Nightwing #92-96.

POISON IVY VOL. 1: THE VIRTUOUS CYCLE

(Image credit: DC)

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

$16.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8” X 10 3/16” | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-503-1

ON SALE 5/14/2024

Winner, Outstanding Comic Book - GLAAD Media Awards 2023. The fan-favorite Batman villain steps into the solo spotlight, in a thrilling and tragic adventure from the visionary creative team of writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Marcio Takara.

Pamela Isley has been a lot of things in her life. A living god, a super-villain, an activist, a scientist, and dead. In a new body that she didn’t ask for and with a renewed sense of purpose, Ivy leaves Gotham and sets out to complete her greatest work—a gift to the world that will heal the damage dealt to it...by ending humanity. Collects Poison Ivy #1-6.

SECRET SIX BY GAIL SIMONE OMNIBUS VOL. 1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by GAIL SIMONE and others

Art by NICOLA SCOTT and DALE EAGLESHAM

Cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$125.00 US | 928 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-595-6

ON SALE 6/11/24

This band of outcasts has fought the world’s greatest heroes and the world’s deadliest villains. They’ve shot, swindled, scammed, and double-crossed the very best and lived to tell the tale. The Secret Six will take any job if the price is right but might kill each other off in the process.

Collects Villains United #1-6, Villains United: Infinite Crisis Special #1, Birds of Prey #104-109, Secret Six (Vol. 2) #1-6, Secret Six (Vol. 3) #1-16, and stories from 52 #28 and Countdown #22, along with an introduction and commentary by Simone, new cover by Nicola Scott, and more!

SUPER SONS: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION BOOK ONE

(Image credit: DC)

Written by PETER J. TOMASI and PATRICK GLEASON

Art by JORGE JIMÉNEZ, CARLO BARBERI, and PATRICK GLEASON

Cover by PATRICK GLEASON and MICK GRAY

$49.99 US | 552 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-596-3

ON SALE 6/18/24

The sons of Superman and Batman must find their footing as they attempt to live up to their family names. Trying to grow up fast, the pair form an inseparable bond that will shape them into the heroes of tomorrow! Superboy and Robin venture out of the shadows of their parents into the world as a brand-new superhero duo.

Collects Super Sons #1-14, Super Sons Annual #1, Super Sons/Dynomutt #1, Superman #10-11, #37-38, Teen Titans #15, and a story from DC Rebirth: Holiday Special #1.

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL VOL. 3: BATTLE FOR GAMORRA

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM TAYLOR and NICOLE MAINES

Art by CIAN TORMEY, CLAYTON HENRY, RUAIRÍ COLEMAN, and more

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE and TAMRA BONVILLAIN

$16.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-497-3

ON SALE 5/21/24

Jonathan Kent has faced many challenges on the way to becoming Superman, but what will he do when faced with metahuman bombs? Jon and his journalist boyfriend Jay must unravel the secrets of dictator Henry Bendix’s “Rising” before all the heroes of the DCU fall before the explosive threat. The mysterious heroine called Dreamer foresees a horrible outcome to the battle that’s coming…but does that prediction also hold the key to Superman avoiding that terrible fate? Jon, Jay, and the super-activists called the Revolutionaries attack Bendix head-on, with Bendix’s technology turning friends and loved ones into deadly foes! Collects Superman: Son of Kal-El #11-15.

TALES FROM DARK CRISIS

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, RAM V, MARK WAID, and more

Art by DAN JURGENS, FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II, CLAYTON HENRY, and more

Cover by INHYUK LEE

$19.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-519-2

ON SALE 6/18/24

The Justice League has tragically fallen in battle. How does the world react to the Justice League being gone? Which heroes rise up? Which villains try to take advantage? And what dark forces are lying in wait to attack? An all-star roster of DC talent showcases a world without a Justice League during the Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths! Collects Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1, Dark Crisis: The Deadly Green #1, Dark Crisis: The Dark Army #1, Dark Crisis: War Zone #1, and Dark Crisis: Big Bang #1.

BATMAN: JUSTICE BUSTER VOL. 3

(Image credit: DC)

Written by EIICHI SHIMIZU

Art by TOMOHIRO SHIMOGUCHI

Cover by EIICHI SHIMIZU AND TOMOHIRO SHIMOGUCHI

$9.99 US | 160 pages | 5” x 7 ½" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-696-0

ON SALE 6/4/24

Crime in Gotham has gotten so out of control that Batman must step up his arsenal of fabulous toys.

Gotham City is more bold, more destructive. As Batman tries to rise to meet these new threats, he develops a computer system, ROBIN, to help him analyze and subdue the rising criminal tide and hopefully one day put an end to crime in Gotham.

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES VOL. 4

(Image credit: DC)

Written by SHOLLY FISCH, MATTHEW CODY, and AMANDA DEIBERT

Art by DARIO BRIZUELA and ERIC OWENS

$12.99 US | 128 pages | 6” x 10” | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-521-5

ON SALE 6/18/24

The Dark Knight teams up with Scooby-Doo and Mystery Inc. in a series of adventures and mysteries! It all starts when Alfred's old friend from butler school is in town, and he's brought along his charges: Daphne and Scooby-Doo! When Scooby and his pal Ace are dog-napped, the humans will have to rescue them without giving away any family secrets. Collects The Batman & Scooby Doo Mysteries #7-12.

THE BATMAN FAMILY: YEAR ONE BOX SET

(Image credit: DC)

Written by SCOTT BEATTY and CHUCK DIXON

Art by MARCOS MARTÍN, JAVIER PULIDO, and SCOTT McDANIEL

Slipcase art by VARIOUS

$59.99 US | ISBN: 978-1-77952-553-6

ON SALE 9/3/24

Discover the birth of the Gotham Knights! Every story has a beginning…The Batman Family: Year One Box Set features the complete collections for Batgirl: Year One, Robin: Year One, and a box set exclusive edition of Nightwing: Year One. Witness the birth of legends and the start of journeys that would define the characters forever.

THE FLASH BY WILLIAM MESSNER-LOEBS AND GREG LaROCQUE OMNIBUS VOL. 1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by WILLIAM MESSNER-LOEBS and MIKE BARON

Art by GREG LaROCQUE, BUTCH GUICE, and others

Cover by GREG LaROCQUE

$125.00 US | 986 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-581-9

ON SALE 6/18/24

Following the death of Barry Allen, Wally West will don the red suit and become the new Fastest Man Alive. Kid Flash no more, Wally must pave his own path forward and live up to the legacy of the man who saved the universe.

Collects The Flash #1-28, The Flash Annual #1-3, Manhunter #8-9, Secret Origins Annual #2, and pages from Invasion! #2-3, featuring over a dozen never-before-collected issues.

HITMAN BY GARTH ENNIS AND JOHN McCREA OMNIBUS VOL. 1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by GARTH ENNIS

Art by JOHN McCREA, STEVE PUGH, CARLOS EZQUERRA, and others

Cover by JOHN McCREA

$125.00 US | 1136 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-590-1

ON SALE 6/25/24

From the twisted minds of Garth Ennis and John McCrea comes Hitman, the story of contract killer Tommy Monaghan, who just so happens to have X-ray vision and telepathy.

This first volume collects Hitman #1-33, Hitman Annual #1, The Demon #42-45, #52-54, and The Demon Annual #2, and includes a brand-new introduction by Ennis, a foreword and cover by McCrea, and loads of behind-the-scenes material from the irreverent series.