DC and Webtoon's Batman: Wayne Family Adventures returns for season 2

DC and Webtoon have announced the return of Batman: Wayne Family Adventures (opens in new tab) for season 2, launching this Wednesday, September 28.

Written by CRC Payne, drawn by StarBite, colored by C.M. Cameron, and lettered by Kielamel Sibal, Batman: Wayne Family Adventures is a slice-of-life comic following the Bat family in their everyday lives. They go on plenty of adventures in-costume, but they also share lots of moments together in their civilian dress, navigating relationships, and more.

"DC is excited for more hilariously heartwarming slice-of-life Batman stories – we love Wayne Family Adventures!" DC editor-in-chief Marie Javins says in the announcement. "We're even more delighted with the Webtoon format re-imaginings of our other iconic characters, like Vixen and Red Hood.

"As a fan myself, I always look forward to seeing these stories told with a playful approach, and as an editor, it's interesting to see how the incredible WEBTOON talent stays true to each character while telling fresh, new stories."

"The reader response to the first season of Batman: Wayne Family Adventures was beyond our expectations – it not only brought Bat-family fans to Webtoon, but also introduced new fans on Webtoon to this legendary cast of characters in the Batman mythos," adds David Lee, VP of content at Webtoon. "It has been a smash success and we can't wait for readers to experience the new adventures in store for the Wayne family this season."

DC and Webtoon released teaser images from upcoming Batman: Wayne Family Adventures season 2 episodes, including a crossover with Vixen: NYC (opens in new tab), another DC/Webtoon comic written by Jasmine Walls and drawn by Manou Azumi. Check out the full preview below.

Batman: Wayne Family Adventures launched last year as the first title in DC and Webtoon's digital comics partnership. In 2022, the two companies have released Vixen: NYC, Zatanna & The Ripper (opens in new tab), written by Sarah Dealy and drawn by lead artist Syro, and Red Hood: Outlaws (opens in new tab), written by Patrick R. Young and drawn by Nico Bascuñán.

Batman: Wayne Family Adventures season 2 debuts September 28 on Webtoon.

