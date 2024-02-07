Marvel stars team up for new comic book movie adaptation described as Indiana Jones meets Children of Men

Get ready for Dave Bautista: Post-Apocalyptic Treasure Hunter.

The Guardians of the Galaxy and Dune star is set to appear in Afterburn, an adaptation of Scott Chitwood’s graphic novel that sees the actor play Jake, an ex-soldier tasked with tracking down the Mona Lisa a decade after a solar flare wipes technology off the face of the Earth.

As per Deadline, Bautista will be joined by fellow Marvel alumni Samuel L. Jackson, who will play the role of freedom fighter Valentine.

Afterburn, directed by John Wick stunt coordinator J.J. Perry, has been described by producer Toby Jaffe as a mix of Indiana Jones and Children of Men.

"Afterburn is a terrific action story, combining the fun of Indiana Jones with the near future world building of Children of Men," Jaffe said in a statement.

"J.J. is going to bring this to life in a thrilling way, using real practical stunt work to create authentic, visceral set pieces. Dave is one of the leading action stars in the world today, as well as being an actor with real soul and versatility. So excited to be making Afterburn with them both."

Next up for Bautista is Dune 2 – and it’s already got a rave review from Christopher Nolan.

"For me, I don’t think it says too much to say that if Dune: Part One was Star Wars, this to me is very much The Empire Strikes Back, which is my favorite of the Star Wars films," Nolan shares in a clip taken by the Raiders of the Lost Podcast. "I just think it’s an incredibly exciting expansion of all of the things you introduce in the first one."

