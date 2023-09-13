Darren Aronofsky shares first look at his new movie, which will only show in one theater

Darren Aronofsky has shared the first look at his next movie – an immersive "sci-fi experience" that's only screening at one theater in Las Vegas, which also happens to be the largest screen in the world.

The movie, titled Postcard From Earth, is described as "part sci-fi story, part nature documentary" and was specially commissioned to screen at the MSG Sphere, which opened in April 2023. It has a screen the size of four football fields, which wraps around and over audiences, and promises the highest LED resolution in the world. The venue seats up to 17,000 people.

"First look of the 18k, 60fps largest screen on the planet," Aronofsky wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the film screening in the Sphere. "Featuring #postcardfromearth premiering october 6 only @spherevegas making a half-petabyte (500000 gb) experience, filming on every continent, a love letter to mother earth it has been incredibly rewarding. we are just finishing up the mix and it’s next level with 160000 speakers. postcard is a journey and i can’t wait to share it with you all. my iphone can’t come close to capturing the definition on the screen. at times you forget where you are and you’re transported to the other side of our home."

The director's last movie was The Whale, released in 2022, which earned an Oscar win for lead actor Brendan Fraser and a supporting actress nomination for his co-star Hong Chau. Aronofsky is known for making surreal, psychological films, but he's also an environmental activist, so this new "love letter to Mother Earth" hasn't come out of the blue. Just last year, he produced the documentary The Territory, which followed a Brazilian rainforest trying to preserve their way of life as they fight back against those trying to take their land.

Postcard From Earth premieres on October 6. For more, check out our picks of the best upcoming movies on the way in 2023 and beyond.