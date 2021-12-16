Spider-Man goes dark after he reads from the Darkhold in new Marvel special

Spider-Man is one of Marvel's most heroic heroes - but the upcoming one-shot The Darkhold: Spider-Man #1 imagines a world where he isn't.

This all started in the previous The Darkhold: Alpha #1 one-shot (which set-up this overall 'The Darkhold' event), where the Scarlet Witch and Doctor Doom were vying for ownership of the Darkhold ; Wanda enlisted a group of heroes including Spider-Man to help her, but in the initial struggle the heroes accidentally read a page from the storied black tome themselves. As Marvel puts it, it drove Peter Parker "insane" - but from looking at this preview of The Darkhold: Spider-Man #1 here, it's more complicated than that.

Writer Alex Paknadel and artist Dio Neves have imagined a world where Spider-Man's webs are the only thing that'll keep the world from falling apart. From the preview, it feels like one-part zombie apocalypse and one part just plain classic apocalypse - with Peter Parker at wits end to try to save everyone, and solve everything.

Check out this preview of The Darkhold: Spider-Man #1:

James Harren has drawn the primary cover to The Darkhold: Spider-Man #1, with variants from Josemaria Casanovas and Cian Tormey - the latter which shows off a monstrous design for SPider-Man that will presumably appear later in this issue. Check them out here:

The Darkhold: Spider-Man is the penultimate chapter in this Darkhold event, which has included similar one-shots for Iron Man, Blade, Wasp, and Black Bolt.

The Darkhold: Spider-Man #1 goes on sale on December 22, followed by the finale of The Darkhold: Omega on January 5, 2022.