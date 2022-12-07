Dark Horse returns to Hawkins, Indiana in new Stranger Things anthology

Dark Horse continues its exploration of the world of Netflix's Stranger Things in Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins, a four-issue anthology series of "vibrant new stories woven into the larger tapestry" of the streaming series

The comics series will be written by Jody Houser (Star Wars: Thrawn) and drawn by artists including Caio Filipe, Sunando C, and Giorgia Gio Esposito, along with colorist Dan Jackson and letterer Nate Piekos.

Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins #1 cover (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

Hawkins, Indiana, the streaming series' hometown, seems ordinary on the surface, but as fans of Stranger Things know, in the fall of 1983, it's anything but. While the main Stranger Things narrative focuses on Eleven and her friends, the stories told in Tales From Hawkins will seemingly branch out into the wider - and perhaps even stranger - parts of the world of the series.

And from the description of the first installment of the anthology limited series, it looks like that expansion includes adding even more monsters lurking in the town that is connected to the psychic realm of the Upside Down.

In Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins #1, "two friends head out into the woods with their rifles and a six-pack. These would-be hunters find themselves the prey of a nightmarish beast who has claimed the wilderness around town and everything inside it, including them."

Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins #1 (of 4) goes on sale February 8 with variant covers by Kyle Lambert, Diego Galindo, and Danny Luckert, seen in the gallery below:

