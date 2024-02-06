Daredevil’s Born Again suit has been leaked and some Marvel fans think it’s missing something

Marvel might never do on-location filming again. Yes, Daredevil’s suit for his upcoming Born Again series has been leaked – and fans are divided on the fresh look for The Man Without Fear.

Just Jared has the scoop on the new suit. So, how different is it from the Netflix series costume? In truth, not a whole lot, but the horns are curved, it’s slightly more of a striking red color, and there’s a larger chest plate, complete with armor abs. See for yourself below.

Charlie Cox's stunt double was spotted filming a fight sequence in a new Daredevil suit for #DaredevilBornAgain SEE EVERY PHOTO HERE: https://t.co/BmB6S5ZJpT pic.twitter.com/iUACbx806vFebruary 6, 2024 See more

Still, that’s enough to get fans talking and most will agree it’s missing a comics-style ‘DD’ logo.

"Get rid of the weird abs and slap the logo on there and you’ve got a Daredevil suit. this is still not the worst though," one remarked on Twitter .

"The new Daredevil suit is a big improvement over the old one, but it feels naked without the logo," another said .

Others are more effusive with their praise, declaring it the "best one so far" but adding: "goddamn how hard is it to put a logo on it?"

"I think the Daredevil suit is literal perfection except the fact he's missing the D's on his chest," one fan said , adding to the growing chorus of those who are clamoring for the logo – something which has only been present on-screen across Ben Affleck’s chest in 2003’s Daredevil movie.

There are those who are least pleased, however. Some have said it "looks really bad", with another describing it as "unfinished." Yet more have hammered home the logo-less look at something that needs changing, with a Twitter user stating that the new Daredevil suit is "so boring without the symbol."

Yet, it’s worth mentioning that leaked photos of Daredevil: Born Again are no indicator of its final quality. Charlie Cox’s new suit could be good, bad, or everything in-between – and the logo may still be added down the line. We'll have to wait and see.

Born Again is currently filming after having undergone a creative overhaul which saw the original writers and directors fired from the project. Originally slated for a spring 2024 release, the Disney Plus series – starring Charlie Cox, Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio, and Netflix series returnees Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson – is currently undated.

For more, check out the upcoming Marvel movies you have to look forward to, as well as the latest on Marvel Phase 5.