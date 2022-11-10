Dave Bautista says Daniel Craig seemed much happier filming Knives Out than James Bond

Dave Bautista has revealed how different it was working with Daniel Craig on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery compared to his time on James Bond.

Bautista, who starred as henchman Hinx opposite the former 007 actor in 2015’s Spectre, told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) that Craig was "really put through it on Bond."

"You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure. He didn't seem like the happiest person on Bond, but on Glass Onion, it was the complete opposite." Bautista said.

"He was just so much fun, and he was always smiling and happy and interacted a lot more. On Spectre, there wasn't a whole lot of interaction with the whole cast. But Glass Onion was the complete opposite. We were always together. So I got to know him better as a person and actually see him do his thing."

Craig returns as Benoit Blanc for another whodunnit in Glass Out: A Knives Mystery. Another all-star cast of suspects awaits the detective, with Bautista being joined by Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Jessica Henwick.

Director Rian Johnson has revealed in the new issue of Total Film – out now – that the energy from working on Glass Onion has made him consider diving straight into Knives Out 3.

"I had so much fun making this one, and the creative challenge of figuring out a third movie that’s completely different from both this one and the first one – right now, that’s the most interesting creative challenge to me," Johnson said. "So I might just dive in and see what we come up with."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is getting a one-week theatrical run starting November 23 and is hitting Netflix on December 23. For more, discover some of the best Netflix movies you can watch right now.