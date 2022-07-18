Damn Them All introduces a new 'occult antihero' at Boom! Studios

Ahead of its presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Boom! Studios has announced a new horror series, Damn Them All, for debut in October.

Damn Them All #1 cover (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

(opens in new tab)

Written by Simon Spurrier, illustrated by Charlie Adlard, colored by Sofie Dodgson, and lettered by Jim Campbell, Damn Them All is about an "occult antihero in a dark supernatural thriller."

The series follows Ellie 'Bloody El' Hawthorne, an occultist-for-hire, as she mourns her late uncle who was an occult detective himself, as well as a magician. Now, the 72 devils of the Ars Goetia have been freed from Hell and Ellie has to track them down and damn them individually.

"Damn Them All is the right project at the right time. A series mixing crime and occultism, it's the perfect fusion of Charlie’s peerless storytelling and my own ghastly preoccupations," Spurrier says in the announcement.

"It's hard-boiled, it's clever, it's bleakly funny, but above all, it's angry to its core. Angry at the world, at the injustice, at the £$%#s who run the show, and ultimately at the creator responsible for this utterly imperfect creation. This is a book about demons, in which – spoilers – the demons aren't the bad guys."

Adlard adds that he's wanted to work with Boom! and Spurrier for some time. "Then the planets aligned and the perfect partnership was formed. With the perfect book. Damn Them All is everything I want a comic book to be. Intense. Atmospheric. Brutal. Horrific. And, above all, a mighty fine read!"

Check out a preview of Damn Them All #1 below, including covers by Adlard, DANI, Christian Ward, and Sean Phillips.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) Image 1 of 7

Damn Them All #1 will be available in October.