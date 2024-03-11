Daisy Ridley shares more insight into new Rey Star Wars movie: "I know there's an introduction of new characters"

Daisy Ridley remains secretive about her upcoming Star Wars movie, but she provided a little more insight during a recent interview at SXSW.

"I know bits and bobs. I know there’s an introduction of new characters," Ridley told Deadline . "I don’t know about previous characters."

She's set to reprise her sequel trilogy role as Rey in a new film directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who previously helmed two episodes of Ms. Marvel, and written by Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight.

"I would say she probably doesn’t have children seeing she’s a Jedi," she added when asked if we can expect a new generation of Skywalkers in this movie, which will be set 15 years after the events of 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

While official plot details and further casting details are still being kept under wraps, Ridley seems excited about the project. "I think it’s a really fantastic exploration of the Star Wars world. It’s a really cool way of taking the story on in a bit of a different direction," she told AlloCiné earlier this year.

Rey's movie isn't the only movie in the works at Lucasfilm at the moment, either. The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to premiere in 2026 and will see the titular characters make the transition from Disney Plus to the big screen. Mando creator Jon Favreau is in the director's chair.

Next up for the galaxy far, far away, though, is The Acolyte. The new Disney Plus series is set around 100 years before The Phantom Menace and follows a former Padawan (The Hunger Games' Amandla Stenberg) who reunites with her Jedi Master (Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae) to investigate a string of sinister crimes.

The Acolyte arrives on Disney Plus on June 5. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows on the way in 2024 and beyond.