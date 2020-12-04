Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t bring back Geralt’s actor

If you were hoping for Doug Cockle, the voice behind Geralt of Rivia, to have a cameo in Cyberpunk 2077, you're in for disappointment.

Speaking to Eurogamer, Cockle confirmed that he hasn't been asked back by Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt to work on the new futuristic RPG. "Sadly, I haven't had any involvement with Cyberpunk thus far," the actor said. "It was mentioned long ago but [CDPR] hasn't brought me in for anything. I'm kinda sad about it actually!"

So it seems as though we unfortunately won't be hearing the tones of Geralt of Rivia in Cyberpunk 2077 when it launches next week. However, this doesn't discount Witcher 3 actor Jo Wyatt from potentially returning as Ciri in CD Projekt's new game.

One of the long-standing theories around Cyberpunk 2077 is that Ciri is going to make a cameo appearance in the game. In The Witcher 3, Ciri describes having been to a futuristic world in which everyone has their own flying vehicles. This world sure sounds a lot like Night City, and many Witcher 3 fans have taken this to mean Ciri has visited the world of Cyberpunk 2077 by the time she reunites with Geralt in The Witcher 3.

Ciri cameo or not, there's now less than a week until Cyberpunk 2077 finally launches worldwide. CD Projekt Red's huge RPG finally launches on December 10, and it'll be arriving for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Additionally, it'll be available through backwards compatibility on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on day one.

