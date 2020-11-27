Here's how Cyberpunk 2077 cross-saves work between current and next-gen consoles

CD Projekt Red has outlined on its official support site how Cyberpunk 2077 cross-saves will work. Anyone who's looking to play Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 or Xbox One, and then move to PS5 or Xbox Series X can transfer their saves to next-gen.

Developer CD Projekt Red has now taken the liberty of breaking down the process of how exactly this is done.

Players of previous-gen consoles can expect to be able to pick up their save file on a PS5 or Xbox Series X copy of Cyberpunk 2077 and pick up right where they left off without the bother of starting over from the beginning.

However, the process of moving over your save is going to differ based on whether you're using a PS5 or an Xbox Series X.

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

PS4 to PS5 Cyberpunk 2077 cross-saves

If you're getting in your Night City action on a PS5, you have a few options to choose from. Players can connect to PlayStation Plus and upload their save files. This is perhaps one of the easier options available. Players can also use an external hard drive to make a copy of their save file that can then be transferred to the PS5 console. And then, of course, players will have the option to transfer data via a wireless network connection or a LAN cable.

Xbox One to Xbox Series X Cyberpunk 2077 cross-saves

The Xbox cross-save on the other hand, has a bit of a simpler, one-track method to moving your save file over. Those playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One can save their file to the cloud and then use the same file on their Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Players can also use the System Network Transfer with both consoles hooked up to the same network. This is all down to Xbox Series X Smart Delivery.

Players can expect to use these methods with the backwards-compatible versions of Cyberpunk 2077, but it's not yet known whether previous-gen consoles can be accessed when the next-gen upgrade debuts sometime next year. For the time being, however, players can look forward to relatively easy transfers between consoles.

Until then though, here's everything we know about the Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade.