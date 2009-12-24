Current Stars Recreate Classic Roles
Douglas Booth & Kaya Scodelario are...
DOUGLAS BOOTH ... is John Smith
Followers of fashion may recognise Douglas from his ad campaigns for Burberry, where he posed alongside Harry Potter girl Emma Watson. In real life, he’s quite dapper too (“He’s got a really good look,” coos one of the make-up girls at our shoot).
Having recently worked on ‘the TV event of 2010’, as mini-series The Pillars Of The Earth has been branded (it’s a 12th Century epic drama produced by Tony and Ridley Scott), he can be seen on the big screen next year in From Time To Time, a ghost story spanning two centuries that also stars Dame Maggie Smith, Dominic West and the lovely Carice van Houten.
It was van Houten who started talking Booth up to Hollywood agents, prompting a flurry of offers to represent him. He’s heading back to LA immediately after our shoot.
“There does seem to be an awful lot of meetings these days,” he observes. Probably a lot more to come, Douglas.
KAYA SCODELARIO ... is Jane Smith
“I’m channelling my inner Angelina,” claims Kaya Scodelario as she pouts and poses outrageously for our photographer Tom (no, seriously, you should see the outtakes…).
When not vamping it up, Kaya has built herself quite a following for her work on Skins as Effy Stonem. She also had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it turn in Moon last year as Sam Rockwell’s daughter (“I had to put on an American accent… it was embarrassing!”) and there are more big screen adventures ahead. You can catch her in the fantastical Clash Of The Titans this spring where she plays Princess Andromeda’s handmaid, Peshet.
Then comes the somewhat earthier Shank, which sounds to us like a kind of futuristic Kidulthood. “It’s set in South London, I play Tasha. She’s out for revenge,” says Kaya. Warring gods, inner Angelinas, out for revenge…
Is danger your middle name, Kaya? “It might be if you print those outtakes.”
James Corden is...
He’s funny. He’s smart. He’s clearly a nice bloke. And he’s going to be big in Hollywood. As well as his TV career, the Gavin & Stacey star has proven he can cut it as credible film actor.
No, we weren’t thinking Lesbian Vampire Killers so much as his nuanced performance in Joe Meek biopic Telstar, where he played drummer Clem Cattini. Next year we’ll see Corden in the new adap of Gulliver’s Travels, decked in dodgy period attire.
It’s OK, he likes dressing up. Corden really wanted to be Harry Potter, for example.
“I was just trying to think of something big that would get me my own page!” he jokes.
Hannah Murray is...
Student life, eh? Lie-ins, cheap beer and dodgy bands galore… unless you’re Hannah Murray. Between lectures and lessons at Cambridge (where’s she’s studying English) she’s managed to fit in two films coming your way shortly.
First up is Womb, the English language debut from Hungarian director Benedek Fliegauf. The clone thriller also stars Eva Green and new Doctor Who Matt Smith. (Murray was rumoured to be the Doctor’s new companion but, frankly, we don’t know when she’d find the time.) She’s also completed Chatroom, (in which jaded teenagers egg each other on, online). She stars alongside Kick-Ass star Aaron Johnson.
“I’ve been lucky to fit in both films between term times,” acknowledges Murray who also admits to “a new-found respect” for Renée Zellweger. “Posing sitting down without leaning back on your arms is much harder than it looks!” she laughs.
Tamsin Egerton is...
“You know, I’ve turned down quite a few lingerie campaigns and men’s magazines,” says Tamsin Egerton. “But here I am in my underwear. It’s only because Total Film is quite prestigious…”
Flattery will get you everywhere, Tamsin (but what’s with the ‘quite’?). Egerton will shortly be seen in St Trinian’s 2 and then alongside Nick Frost in the Beeb’s adaptation of Martin Amis’ Money, before heading back to the big screen in Noel Clarke’s heist movie 4.3.2.1.
She’s a fan of Natalie Portman (“She has a way of picking parts that are iconic”) and says she was “chuffed to be asked” to recreate Portman’s turn in Closer.
“It doesn’t feel like some ‘sexy shoot’, it’s just a character. And if it’s good enough for Natalie, then it’s good enough for me!”
Rupert Grint is...
“It’s a weird way of growing up,” says Rupert Grint, who’s lived with Ron Weasley for almost a decade. “I’ve obviously missed going to school and stuff, but I’ve just had such an amazing experience.”
Currently shooting the seventh and final instalment of the Potter behemoth, Grint’s been branching out into other projects in 2009 including Wild Target where he plays a hitman’s apprentice, starring with Bill Nighy and Emily Blunt, as well as the coming-of-age thriller Cherrybomb .
“Cherrybomb was a real departure. There was a whole transformation – different voice, just a completely different character,” the softly spoken 21-year-old tells us.
We think his transformation is pretty great too, and he’s obviously amused at how he looks: “I was obsessed with it when it came out. I had the t-shirt and everything!”
Thomas Brodie-Sangster is...
Thomas Brodie-Sangster really reminds us of Elijah Wood. Not only do they look alike but, at 19, Brodie-Sangster’s just a year older than Wood when he began principal photography on The Lord Of The Rings trilogy.
Like Elijah, Thomas made an early entry into the movie world, making his debut as the lovelorn 11-year-old Sam in Love Actually , following it up with roles in Nanny McPhee and The Last Legion .
Next up this year, he’s playing Paul McCartney in Nowhere Boy which tells the story of John Lennon’s childhood. In 2010, look out for him in TV movie AWOL (aka Anywhere But Here) which he’s currently shooting in Manchester (where we met him for this shoot).
We reckon he’s destined for big things. Any parts going in The Hobbit , Mr Jackson?
