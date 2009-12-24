Current Stars Recreate Classic Roles

DOUGLAS BOOTH ... is John Smith

Followers of fashion may recognise Douglas from his ad campaigns for Burberry, where he posed alongside Harry Potter girl Emma Watson. In real life, he’s quite dapper too (“He’s got a really good look,” coos one of the make-up girls at our shoot).

Having recently worked on ‘the TV event of 2010’, as mini-series The Pillars Of The Earth has been branded (it’s a 12th Century epic drama produced by Tony and Ridley Scott), he can be seen on the big screen next year in From Time To Time, a ghost story spanning two centuries that also stars Dame Maggie Smith, Dominic West and the lovely Carice van Houten.

It was van Houten who started talking Booth up to Hollywood agents, prompting a flurry of offers to represent him. He’s heading back to LA immediately after our shoot.

“There does seem to be an awful lot of meetings these days,” he observes. Probably a lot more to come, Douglas.

KAYA SCODELARIO ... is Jane Smith

“I’m channelling my inner Angelina,” claims Kaya Scodelario as she pouts and poses outrageously for our photographer Tom (no, seriously, you should see the outtakes…).

When not vamping it up, Kaya has built herself quite a following for her work on Skins as Effy Stonem. She also had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it turn in Moon last year as Sam Rockwell’s daughter (“I had to put on an American accent… it was embarrassing!”) and there are more big screen adventures ahead. You can catch her in the fantastical Clash Of The Titans this spring where she plays Princess Andromeda’s handmaid, Peshet.

Then comes the somewhat earthier Shank, which sounds to us like a kind of futuristic Kidulthood. “It’s set in South London, I play Tasha. She’s out for revenge,” says Kaya. Warring gods, inner Angelinas, out for revenge…

Is danger your middle name, Kaya? “It might be if you print those outtakes.”