Current Catwoman team returns to title after in March after Future State

DC's Catwoman ongoing title will return to its current volume following the upcoming Future State event which suspends the publisher's regular line for January and February for a series of flash-forward titles that show off some possible futures for the DC Universe.

(Image credit: DC)

Though some titles will reboot or relaunch with new creative teams or volumes following Future State, Catwoman will pick back up with #29 from series writer Ram V and artist Fernando Blanco, who will bring Selina Kyle back to the neighborhood of Alleytown – and potentially back into the company of Edward Nygma, the Riddler.

CBR made the announcement of Catwoman's continuation, along with the cover of Catwoman #29 by Joëlle Jones.

"So far, Selina Kyle's ambitious plan to gain control of Alleytown has been going purrfectly, but she's about to run headlong into a brand-new foe—and pass right through them...?" reads DC's official solicitation text for Catwoman #29.

"Riddle us this, Catwoman! What do the Khadym Mob, a non-corporeal assassin, and Poison Ivy have in common?" it continues. "And when it comes to solving riddles, there's only one person she can go to—no matter how much she hates the idea."

DC Future State runs through January and February and introduces a host of new characters who will take up the mantles of DC's greatest heroes including a new Batman, a new Wonder Woman, and more. Additionally, characters like Superman, Bruce Wayne, and Diana of Themiscyra will receive new future status quos that turn their current stories on their heads.

While some characters will be introduced in the contemporary DC Universe following Future State, some titles, such as Catwoman, will return to their current numbering and creative teams.

Catwoman #29 is due out March 17.

Catwoman has her own legacy of all-time great comic book stories.