Cult-classic Miracleman returns to print at Marvel this summer

Writer Neil Gaiman and artist Mark Buckingham's cult-favorite Miracleman title is getting reprinted through Marvel Comics with a new collection of their first six issues titled Miracleman: The Golden Age Vol. 1, scheduled for release in October.

Gaiman and Buckingham's Miracleman dates back to the mid to late '80s, with their run following writer Alan Moore's 1982 relaunch of the classic British superhero character, who was created way back in 1954 under the name 'Marvelman.'

2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the relaunch, and along with the reprint of Gaiman and Buckingham's first six issues on the title, Marvel is teasing "exciting plans" for Miracleman coming "later this year."

Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham Book 1: The Golden Age cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

But first, Marvel will refresh readers on the past adventures of the troubled hero and his sidekick, Kid Miracleman, whose brutal superheroics mark a stark counterpoint to the usual high-flying adventures of the Marvel Universe.

"It is an Age of Miracles — but is humankind ready for it? Do we even want it? Is there a place for humanity in a world of gods?" reads Marvel's description of Miracleman: The Golden Age Vol. 1.

According to Marvel's description, Gaiman and Buckingham delve into the lives of "lonely idealists, rebellious schoolchildren, and fracturing families," while they explore "the human constant in a changing world of gods and miracles."

Marvel obtained the rights to Miracleman nearly a decade ago in 2013 and has been teasing a return for the character off and on ever since. Most recently, Miracleman's entry into the Marvel Universe was foreshadowed in December's Timeless #1 one-shot.

