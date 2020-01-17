Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled's new Grand Prix seasonal event is live, and here's the trailer

The seventh Grand Prix seasonal event for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is called Rustland, and it's live now. Like every other seasonal event, Rustland adds a slew of new content to the game's Grand Prix mode, including a new character, track, karts, pit stop items, and signature decal.

The new character is Mega-Mix, a sort of Frankenstein monster put together with parts from Dr. Neo Cortex, N. Gin, Tiny Tiger, and Dingodile. Mega-Mix was resurrected from the 2002 Gameboy Advance game, Crash Bandicoot: The Huge Adventure, and now he's got his own track in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.

Mega-Mix Mania is basically a burning scrapyard, but it looks like a varied enough course to offer some thrills for Grand Prix racers. You'll also find three new karts and themed customization accessories. Finally, finishing in the top five percent gets you the Champion Kart and Rustland signature decal.

Here's the official description for the event from Activision: "Outrun your opponents in this post-apocalyptic wasteland, where chaos reigns and only the boldest racers earn the spoils! Unlock new skins and karts to gear up for your rumble through an intense new track. Plus, fill your Nitro Gauge to earn a monstrous new character who’s fit for the setting. Lastly, fans might recognize Crash holding a special trophy this Grand Prix. In celebration of winning the Best Racing game at The Game Awards 2019, Crash is showing off his newly acquired hardware on the title screen in game."

That small detail mentioned at the end is neat, and I'm glad to see Activision and developer Beenox are taking pride in their achievement.