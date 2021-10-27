Cracker Barrel will start selling comics - well, one - this holiday season

Tokyopop has announced that the North American restaurant/gift shop chain Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will begin carrying one of its manga releases, the Nightmare Before Christmas adaptation by Jun Asuka.

Nightmare Before Christmas cover (Image credit: Jun Asuka (Tokyopop))

"We're teaming up with Cracker Barrel to bring Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas manga to their stores!" Tokyopop tweets . "Keep your eyes peeled for it next time you stop by."

On the face of it, this appears to be a special deal Tokyopop has worked out with Cracker Barrel similar to Marvel and DC's recent partnerships with Walmart, Target, and other stories, as opposed to a larger comics strategy from Cracker Barrel.

That being said, Cracker Barrel has shown itself willing for these unusual tie-ins, after previous collaborations with All Elite Wrestling and Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons. And given Nightmare Before Christmas' Disney pedigree and its unique tie-in to both Halloween and Christmas, now is literally the time.

For comics however, being stocked inside Cracker Barrel's signature gift shop area seems a unique area ripe for expansion. Although it may not be the right situation for any comic books, if books-on-tape continue to sell in a Cracker Barrel, why not books-as-art?

For its part, Tokyopop has several other Nightmare Before Christmas manga it could push to this market if its successful, including a four-volume spin-off focused on Jack's dog Zero , and a fifth book following Sally.

To put it a better way, we'll leave it to Tokyopop's Twitter account and a response it had for a surprised fan: "What, haven't you ever had chicken pot pie by a roaring fireplace while reading your favorite manga?"