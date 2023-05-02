Convergence is League of Legends' take on Prince of Persia and it's out this month

Convergence: A League of Legends Story is now set to release on May 23, 2023, the devs have confirmed alongside a new story trailer.

The trailer follows protagonist Ekko, who appears to be setting off on his quest after a warning from his future self. Warwick, Camille, and Jinx all make appearances as well. Judging by Ekko's centrality to the story and the game's urban environments, Convergence will cater to fans of Arcane as much as League of Legends itself.

Convergence is a 2D action platformer that takes full advantage of Ekko's time manipulation abilities. It looks like a side-scrolling Prince of Persia - not as in the puzzle-focused original, but like a 2D version of Sands of Time. You make use of parkour abilities like wall-running and pole spins, and if you miss a jump, you can just rewind time to try it over again.

The game had previously been set to launch in 2022, though obviously the year came and went without the release happening. This will be the fourth game in the Riot Forge line, which sees Riot teaming with indie developers to build new titles featuring League of Legends characters. Previous Riot Forge games include the turn-based RPG Ruined King, the rhythm runner Hextech Mayhem, and the action-RPG The Mageseeker, all of which have been received well by fans. Song of Nunu, a third-person action-adventure game from the developers of Rime, is expected to launch later this year.

Sadly, we won't be seeing Arcane season 2 this year.