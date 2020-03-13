Controversial Destiny 2 stat tracker change will be partially walked back in a future update

Bungie will restore some of the emblem stat trackers which were abruptly replaced with the release of Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy.

The new season introduced a new tracker system that lets you toggle which stats are displayed on your emblem, whereas emblems previously displayed specific stats. "When designing this system, our overall goal is to provide players more ways and options to show off their accomplishments," Bungie said in its most recent blog post .

However, this system came out of nowhere, and many players were reluctant (or indeed absolutely fuming) to see their hard-earned kills, victories, or other stats disappear. Bungie acknowledged that "strictly applying them retroactively unfairly removed your ability to show off accomplishments that you could flaunt in Seasons prior," and that this "was the wrong way to roll out a new system."

As an olive branch of sorts, Bungie is working to restore several stat trackers "later in the season." The studio maintains that "none of the stats that were previously tracked have been lost," so in theory any and all stats could be restored as long as they don't directly conflict with the new system. For now, here's the still-growing list of trackers which will be added back in a future update:

Season 8 season pass rank earned

Season 9 season pass rank earned

Fractaline donated

Kills as a Sentinel Titan

Kills as a Striker Titan

Kills as a Sunbreaker Titan

Kills as an Arcstrider Hunter

Kills as a Nightstalker Hunter

Kills as a Gunslinger Hunter

Kills as a Stormcaller Warlock

Kills as a Dawnblade Warlock

Kills as a Voidwalker Warlock

Gold Medals Earned in Crucible

Longest Glory Win Streak in Competitive

Total Valor resets in Crucible

Pit of Heresy dungeon solo flawless completions