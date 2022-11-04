Community creator says Donald Glover is "down to clown" in the movie

A Community movie may finally be on the way, but, if you read closely into the confirmed cast list, you will see not every original cast member seems to be involved – including Donald Glover, who played lovable goof Troy. However, series creator Dan Harmon said that the actor is "down to clown" at Greendale Community College once more.

"For lack of a better word, there was a ball fumbled… [Glover] is down to clown," Harmon told Variety (opens in new tab) about the actor’s involvement in the movie. "Man, I would not want to think about making [the movie] without Donald."

When the movie was confirmed in September, only some of the show's cast members were confirmed to return: Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong. Glover left the series after season 5 after Pierce (Chevy Chase) left Troy his share of his family business, Hawthorne Wipes, in his will, which he can only receive if he sails around the world in Pierce's boat. Troy leaves Greendale to do just that, so his character's return for the movie wasn't a given.

Community first aired in 2009 and ran for six seasons until 2015. "Six seasons and a movie" was a catchphrase used frequently throughout the series – and one that has been adopted by fans. Set at a fictional community college in Colorado, the show follows a ragtag bunch of students thrown together to form a study group. Harmon acted as showrunner for seasons 1 to 3, before he was fired and then re-hired for seasons 5 and 6 after season 4 received negative reactions.

