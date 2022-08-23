Comixology's Blood Oath stirs up monsters in Prohibition-era New York

Comixology's latest original series, Blood Oath, puts a horror twist on organized crime in Prohibition-era New York.

Co-written by Alex Segura and Rob Hart, with art by Joe Eisma, colors by Hilary Jenkins, and letters by Jim Campbell, Blood Oath is a five-issue limited series debuting August 30 that takes place in 1922. The story follows Hazel Crenshaw, a self-sufficient young farmer who wants to be left to her own devices so she can raise her younger sister and run her business.

Unfortunately, Hazel has another, secret business that results in her Staten Island farm getting attacked as she's caught up in dealings with the New York gangs that eventually become what we now know as the mafia. Hazel has to defend her home against these (literal) monsters or risk losing everything.

See a preview from Blood Oath #1 below.

"Blood Oath is a blend of some of our favorite things, in terms of story and genre – historical fiction, the early days of organized crime, and horror – all things we wanted to explore, and they blended together perfectly to ask a key question: what if there was a secret, monstrous crime family that’s been part of the underworld for decades?" Segura says in the announcement.

"Rob and I have been cooking up this story for a long time, and we found the perfect artistic partner in Joe, who I’ve worked with numerous times as a writer and editor over the years. He’s passionate and super-talented. We’re excited for readers to meet Hazel, Walt, Geraldine, and the entire Blood Oath crew. Who knows if they’ll survive!"

Hart is a novelist, and Blood Oath is his first comic. He says the difference between prose and comics is "like learning a whole new language," adding, "I was incredibly lucky to work with Alex, Joe, and the rest of the team, who helped guide me through the process and learn the fundamentals. Alex and I first started working on this years ago, and it's incredible watching it come together, piece by piece. I can't wait for people to read it."

Meanwhile, Eisma describes Blood Oath as "a comic unlike anything I've ever drawn." He says, "I had a blast drawing this time period and the outfits and styles of that era for these characters. I hope readers will enjoy the book and see the excitement and love that went into creating it.”

Blood Oath #1 will be available on Comixology August 30.

