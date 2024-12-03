This massive One Piece box set is an incredible way to get 22 volumes of the manga in one go and save over $100

This One Piece box set is a great way to get your hands on no fewer than 22 volumes of the world-conquering manga in one place – and make a massive saving of $110 in the process! It's the second in a series of premium boxes intended to collect the full series, with this one collecting the third and fourth story arcs in paperback tankōbon volumes.

The full box set is now $134.18 at Amazon (was $244.99), a massive saving on a must-see collection. One Piece is, without a doubt the biggest manga series in the world, with more than 523.2 million copies sold to date. It's a true phenomenon that has spawned an equally successful anime adaptation and a live action Netflix TV show. But the original manga by Eiichiro Oda is the truest way to experience the adventures of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, and with the series starting to slowly wrap up, now is a great time to look back at the early years.

As we mentioned above this is the second volume, so it might not be the best place to start if you're a completist. If, however, you either already have the first set, or you're willing to throw yourself into the story mid-flow and catch up with the rest later, this is a pretty sweet bargain. It's sunk a little bit cheaper in the past, but not for a few months now, so we recommend considering this now before it inches back up in price again.

One Piece Box Set 2: Skypiea and Water Seven: Volumes 24-46 | $244.99 $134.18 at Amazon

Save $110 - This set has been cheaper in the past, but it's hard to grumble too much when you're saving $110 here and getting 22 volumes of the manga in one place and in a nicely illustrated box as well. Buy it if: ✅ You're a fan of the One Piece manga

✅ You're missing some or all of these volumes

✅ You've been reading online and want the physicals Don't buy it if: ❌ You've not read the previous volumes Price Check: Walmart $134.18

Should you buy One Piece Box Set 2: Skypiea and Water Seven

(Image credit: VIZ Media)

The set brings together volumes 24 to 46 of the One Piece manga and shaves 45% off the retail price. For fans of the series and especially for collectors, that's a really good deal. Even if you've already got a couple of the individual books included here it's probably worth considering this as there's days (if not weeks) of reading material here for a really good price.

