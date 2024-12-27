The X-Factor team face betrayal and infighting as they come to terms with losing another member

Mark Russell and Bob Quinn's brilliantly witty – and often shockingly bleak – run on X-Factor continues next week with #6. We ranked this series as one of the best comics of 2024 thanks to the stark and satirical spin it puts on Marvel's mutants. Now we have an exclusive preview of the next instalment.

In X-Factor #6, the team are still recovering from X-Term's disastrous infiltration of the Nevermor military base, which left Oskar dead and rebel mutant McCloud free (thanks to the help of a nearby smart fridge). From our preview of the new issue, it seems like X-Factor has succeeded in capturing X-Term's leader, Darkstar, but with the team at breaking point due to infighting, and McCloud now free, their troubles are only just beginning... Check out the preview in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-Factor follows a team of government-sanctioned mutants who have been coerced into supporting the Mutant Surveillance Act and embarking on dangerous missions designed to win over an audience on social media. Currently led by Havok, their roster is ever-changing due to the high likelihood of fatalities.

Marvel's official synopsis for the new issue gives little away, simply reading: "BETRAYED! X-Factor have survived their most grueling trial yet... Who can they turn to? And can they endure another betrayal?"

X-Factor #6, subtitled 'Traitors,' is written by Mark Russell, illustrated by Bob Quinn, with coloring by Jesus Aburtov, and lettering by VC's Joe Caramagna. It's published by Marvel Comics on January 1.

X-Factor is one of the best X-Men teams of all time.