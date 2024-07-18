Ghost and Kingpin join the fray in Venom: Separation Anxiety #3 preview

Venom's feud with the Purple Man is heating up in Venom: Separation Anxiety #3, and we've got a preview of fresh hot interior pages that feature the Lethal Protector crossing paths with both Ghost and Kingpin on his quest to stop Marvel's vicious mind controlling villain.

Writer Dave Michelinie, who co-created Venom way back in 1988 with artist Todd McFarlane, delivers some serious symbiote action alongside artist Gerardo Sandoval, inker Victor Nava, colorist Romulo Fajardo Jr., and letterer Travis Lanham in these pages, which call back to the early days of Venom's career as an anti-hero 'Lethal Protector.'

Check it out:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"TORN TO PIECES!" reads Marvel's official description of Venom: Separation Anxiety #3. "The stronger the Purple Man grows, the weaker Venom becomes! Eddie Brock races to stop the walking, reality-altering weapon of mass destruction from unleashing untold horror on the entire world, but an entire army of super-powered foes stands in his way. Every death, every innocent life not saved - will be on Eddie Brock's head!"

The Purple Man is, of course, one of Marvel's most despicable villains, using his mind control powers to abuse and harm people, notably Jessica Jones, whose mind he once dominated for an extended period of time.

In Venom: Separation Anxiety, he's taken his abilities to the next level as the so-called 'King in Purple,' conscripting a whole gang of villains to take on Venom with reality-altering stakes.

Meanwhile, in the present day Marvel Universe, Eddie Brock is on a collision course with his own son, Dylan Brock, to determine who will be the one true Venom in Venom War.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Venom: Separation Anxiety #3 goes on sale July 24.

Check out the best Venom hosts of all time.