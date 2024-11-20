Five years after it was announced, Marvel is finally releasing its Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comic adaptation, complete with extra scenes not in the film

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released nearly five years ago, and now in 2025, years after it was originally announced in 2020, Marvel Comics is publishing its comic book adaptation of the film.

Written by Jody Houser with art by Will Sliney and colorist Guru-EFX, The Rise of Skywalker will run for five issues that will not only adapt the plot seen in the film, but will also add scenes not seen in the theatrical version that expand the story.

Marvel is timing the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker #1 to coincide with the launch of its new ongoing title Star Wars: Legacy of Vader, which takes place in the time between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, with a focus on Kylo Ren.

Here's a gallery of interior pages, along with the main cover for the issue by Phil Noto, along with variant covers by Jodie Muir and Brian Stelfreeze, as well as a movie still cover:

"THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE GALAXY BEGINS! As the Resistance struggles against the First Order’s dominance, Poe Dameron discovers an unthinkable threat on the horizon," reads Marvel's official description of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker #1. "As the fate of the galaxy hangs in the balance, Rey must find a way to the hidden Sith hideout, putting her on a collision course with Kylo Ren! With only hours to act, will our heroes avert the devastation of the FINAL ORDER?"

Marvel originally planned to publish its Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker adaptation starting back in May 2020, but plans were scuttled by supply chain issues in the comic industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, years later, it seems the publisher has finally found the right spot in its schedule for the long-awaited movie comic.

"There's a resurgence of interest in these characters, especially Kylo Ren, Darth Vader’s blood heir," states Marvel editor Mark Paniccia. "Jody's script captures the impact of these iconic moments between the film's heroes and villains, while the art by Will Sliney and dazzling colors by Guru-eFX give a visually unique experience of this epic finale."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker #1 goes on sale February 26.

