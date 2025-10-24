Spider-Man 4 may be drawing directly on one of Marvel's most recent comic events that brings in Daredevil, Luke Cage, She-Hulk, Shang-Chi, Tombstone, and many more

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently in production as the fourth film in the Tom Holland starring Spidey franchise. And though the plot of the film hasn't been revealed, the indication that the sequel will be a more "street level" story could point to the influence of the 2023 Marvel Comics event Spider-Man: Gang War.

There are some clues that could indicate the connection between Spider-Man 4 and Gang War, especially with the addition of characters like Punisher, Tombstone, Scorpion, and Hulk to the cast, as well as the rumored inclusion of even more villains such as Mister Negative.

Though nothing is confirmed, the comic history of the Gang War event could offer up some potential details about what to expect from Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Spider-Man: Gang War in comics

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Gang War kicks off following the wedding of Peter Parker's friend Randy Robertson and Janice Lincoln, the villain known as the Beetle, who is also the daughter of Tombstone (played by Marvin Jones III in Spider-Man: Brand New Day). The wedding is interrupted by Shotgun, a street level assassin, who opens fire on the crowd, shooting Tombstone with special bullets that pierce his usually bulletproof skin.

With Tombstone out of commission, a power vacuum forms in the criminal underground of New York City, with numerous gangs all blaming each other for the attack on Tombstone, which violated their tenuous peace. Gangs from all over the city quickly take to the streets to battle each other, with villains such as Madame Masque, the Rose, Hobgoblin, Mister Negative, and many more fighting to claim territory.

Desperately fighting against the tide, Spider-Man calls together a team of his allies from around the city to help him quell the uprising. She-Hulk, Miles Morales, Spider-Woman, and Elektra (as Daredevil) all join Peter's cause, with Luke Cage, who was mayor of NYC at the time, also providing support by suspending the city's laws against vigilante superheroes. Jackpot, Cloak & Dagger, and Shang-Chi also become embroiled in Gang War, fighting their own battles.

In the end, it turns out the Madame Masque is behind the attempted assassination of Tombstone, who returns to power after recovering from his injuries. Tombstone becomes the unquestioned leader of New York's criminal network (at least until the return of Wilson Fisk), while New York City's anti-superhero laws, instituted by Fisk in his time as mayor, are finally repealed, allowing Spider-Man and his allies to continue their fight against crime without interference.

Will Spider-Man 4 adapt Gang War?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

We already know that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will include many of the characters involved in Gang War, notably Tombstone whose near-fatal shooting kicks off the whole event. The movie will also feature Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, who is of course adjacent to She-Hulk, who is part of the comic story. Crime boss Scorpion is also one of the villains of the movie, with Mister Negative rumored as well.

With Jon Bernthal's Punisher and potentially his comic book protege Rachel Cole also in the mix, it's easy to see how Spider-Man 4, which is said to be far more street level than the world-saving stakes of No Way Home, could be influenced by Gang War, potentially setting up a war between criminal syndicates.

The comic also brings in characters such as Luke Cage, Daredevil, and Shang-Chi, all of whom exist or potentially exist in the MCU. Considering the film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who also directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it's not so far-fetched to wonder whether the Master of Kung-Fu could pop in for a cameo.

There's still a lot we don't know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day (which takes its name from a different Spider-Man comic story), but with new set photos cropping up and new theories and rumors making the rounds all the time, it's seeming more and more likely that Gang War could indeed provide some of the basis for the film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to hit theaters on July 31, 2026. While we wait, read up on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows in the works.