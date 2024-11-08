Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to mentor the all-new hero Elementary in Spectacular Spider-Men #10

Peter Parker has been a mentor to Miles Morales as Spider-Man since the pair first crossed paths, and now, in their team-up title Spectacular Spider-Men, the pair will be putting their heads together to mentor a totally new hero named Elementary.

We've got an early look at unlettered pages from the issue by writer Greg Weisman and artist Cory Smith, showing Elementary training with her powers - which apparently include transmuting into different substances - before heading out on a mission with Miles and Peter to take on not one but two Electros.

Here are the pages:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The Spider-Men and the new hero Elementary go out to protect the city," reads Marvel's official description of Spectacular Spider-Men #10. "One's maiden voyage is rarely just like practice, and this is no exception…"

If you're confused about the two Electros, the ones involved here are of course the original Electro, Max Dillon, who first debuted all the way back in 1964's Amazing Spider-Man #9, and his successor, Francine Frye, who was first introduced in 2014's Amazing Spider-Man #2, becoming Electro a couple issues later in Amazing Spider-Man #4.

Both versions of Electro have of course menaced Spider-Man over the years, though they've not had as many team-ups as one might expect. Of course, with two Spideys in the mix, it makes sense that there are also two Electros to fight them. But Peter and Miles do of course have some back up in the form of Elementary, who will make her hero debut in the issue.

Spectacular Spider-Men #10 goes on sale December 18.

