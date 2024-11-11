Is Marvel secretly working on a new Young Avengers comic for 2025?

So it turns out there won't be a new Young Avengers comic in 2025. Unless there is.

Confused? Us too. But here's the story so far... Last week Popverse reported that Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski had announced at this year's Osaka Comic Con that the Young Avengers will return to comics at some point in 2025. Bleeding Cool followed up on this by tracking down the source: a video of a panel recorded at the convention (which took place back in May).

In it, you can indeed hear Cebulski say: "So yes, I can break some special news here... The Young Avengers will be reuniting in 2025 in Marvel Comics. There have been two Young Avengers teams, but now we're deciding which characters for natural story reasons are going to join the new Young Avengers team. Kate Hawkeye, Patriot, y'know Hulkling, Wiccan… who is going to join? You'll see, 2025!"

So, time to get excited then? Well, maybe... or maybe not. Long-standing Marvel editor and head of all things X-Men Tom Brevoort fielded a question yesterday about the apparent new book in the latest edition of his Substack newsletter where he appeared to pour cold water on the speculation.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Questioned by fan Montana Mott, Brevoort responded, "I don't really know much about what was said and what was reported, Montana, but I can tell you that whatever it is, it's been wildly misinterpreted and exaggerated. While the characters will continue to show up where relevant – Patriot is going to play a part in the upcoming Sam Wilson, Captain America project, and Wiccan and Hulkling are still floating around the periphery of a bunch of space stuff, there isn't any plan at the moment for a new Young Avengers series."

He did, however, go on to add, "Now, that could change at any time, assuming that C.B. and Wil Moss and the Avengers editorial office feel that they've got a creator or a story or a moment where doing such a thing could be successful. But so far, it's not in any of the plans that I've heard. Sorry."

So what gives? It's unlikely that Brevoort wouldn't be aware of a new title should it exist. Then again, that's a direct quote from Cebulski (you can hear it for yourself starting at 30.50 in the video). The timing would certainly make sense, with the general public at large just discovering Wiccan in Agatha All Along and the team having been away long enough for it to be a buzzy and exciting new launch. Maybe there were plans that have now changed, or perhaps the team is just going to appear in other comics, rather than a specific Young Avengers title? For now, this is all a bit of a mystery, but a potentially very exciting one. Time will tell. It always does.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Is Marvel also building a Young Avengers roster for the MCU?