Echo returns in a new comic co-written by Taboo of the Black-Eyed Peas which gives her a new power that will "redefine her adventures in the Marvel Universe"

MCU breakout star Echo is taking the spotlight in a new comic book one-shot that will introduce a new power for the Indigenous hero which Marvel states will "redefine her adventures in the Marvel Universe."

Written by Taboo of Black-Eyed Peas fame, and his regular co-author B. Earl, who previously co-wrote a Daredevil and Echo limited series, and drawn by Jim Terry, Echo: Seeker of Truth celebrates Native American Heritage Month by sending Echo to new stomping grounds and upgrading her abilities with a "mysterious new gift."

The one-shot will also include the print debut of Echo's digital first Echo: Dream Descent Infinity Comic by writer Melissa Flores and artist Kyle Charles.

We've got an early look at interior pages from Echo: Seeker of Truth, along with covers for the issue by Echo co-creator David Mack, Carmen Carnero, and Maria Wolf. Check it out:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"When her cousin goes missing in Los Angeles, Echo goes to the City of Angels to find out what happened to her," reads Marvel's official description of Echo: Seeker of Truth #1. "But what she discovers is a series of disappearances centered around a mysterious wellness cult called Wisteria Meadows. As Echo dives deeper into the mystery, she’ll discover a truth about herself she never imagined. But who is the faceless puppet master behind the cult, and what is their sinister plan?"

Echo's usual comic powers include being able to mimic the movements of others on top of being a highly-skilled hand-to-hand combatant and an expert in multiple weapons. In the MCU's Echo streaming series, she also develops the ability to channel the power of her ancestors into enhanced strength and other effects.

"Being able to write our second Echo story feels like a super power or strength," Taboo states. "As a proud Native American/ Mexican storyteller, having that platform to co-write about super heroes that resonate within our Marvel Universe, is what I call 'good medicine' and much needed to inspire our readers."

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Being a storyteller who loves to marry myth to pop culture, it's exciting to be able to revisit Echo in a tale that will bring another dimension to her abilities," adds B. Earl. "When our editors asked us to develop a new power for her, we made sure to build it into our own mythic language that was revealed in a previous series."

Echo: Seeker of Truth #1 goes on sale November 5.

Read all about Echo's comic book history.