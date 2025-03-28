Doctor Doom and Luna Snow's personal super-team adds three more heroes in Doom's Division #2

Get your first look at interior pages from Doom's Division #2

Doom&#039;s Division #2
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Doctor Doom is currently the Sorcerer Supreme and unquestioned ruler of the Earth in the Marvel Universe, and he's enlisted all manner of both heroes and villains to his empire. Now, in Doom's Division #2, the former Tiger Division team will bring on three new members, including a classic X-Men character, a member of the Agents of Atlas, and even another character co-created by Marvel Rivals developer NetEase.

Those members include Karma of the original New Mutants, Wave of the Agents of Atlas, and of course Aero, the master of the wind who was originally developed as a character by both Marvel and NetEase, much like fellow Doom's Division member Luna Snow, and Lin Lie, the Iron Fist of Marvel Rivals.

Here's a preview of pages from Doom's Division #2, by writer Yoon Ha Lee, artist Minkyu Jung, color artist Mattia Iacono, and letterer Travis Lanham introducing the new members of the team:

Image 1 of 7
Doom's Division #2
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"AN ALL-NEW SUPER-TEAM UNITES! Under Doom, Tiger Division has three new members from across Asia: WAVE, KARMA and AERO!" reads Marvel's official solicitation text for Doom's Division #2. "Their first mission brings them to Japan to stop a resistance being led by the molten mutant, SUNFIRE! But Sunfire isn’t the only danger that awaits them in the perilous waters off Japan’s coast…"

Sunfire is of course a member of the X-Men dating back to 1975's Giant-Size X-Men #1 alongside Storm, Wolverine, Colossus, Nightcrawler, Banshee, and Thunderbird (who died on the team's second mission). He's been both a hero and a villain over the years, though it's hard to tell exactly who's who thanks to the complications of the current One World Under Doom era.

Doom's Division #2 goes on sale April 30. If you're looking for something to hold you over until then, check out the best Marvel Comics events of all time.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

