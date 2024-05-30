The original Sinister Six is back and Marvel is marking the occasion with a pair of killer connecting covers for Amazing Spider-Man
Amazing Spider-Man #53 and 54 will feature a pair of interconnecting variant covers by Gabrielle Dell'Otto
Amazing Spider-Man has just launched into a new arc in which Norman Osborn returns to his Green Goblin roots, while also setting the stage for Peter Parker's tragic and violent transformation into the Spider-Goblin. And with the original Sinister Six about to enter the fray, Marvel is marking the momentous occasion with a pair of interconnecting covers by superstar artist Gabrielle Dell'Otto which will appear as variants for Amazing Spider-Man #53 and #54.
Here's the full image of the connected covers, depicting Spidey taking on the full roster of the original Sinister Six:
That classic villain team is made up of leader Doctor Octopus and fellow A-list Spidey enemies Kraven the Hunter, Electro, Vulture, Mysterio, and Sandman. But they're not just taking on Spider-Man, they'll have to take on the Spider-Goblin, with Osborn having brainwashed Peter into having his own Goblin persona.
"SECRET REVEALED — MEET SPIDER-GOBLIN! Following the shocking events of #50, PETER PARKER is a changed man," reads Marvel's full solicitation text for Amazing Spider-Man #53. "He's now SPIDER-GOBLIN, the most dangerous superhuman in the world. And his chaos is DEADLY! Meanwhile, who will stop Norman Osborn?!"
The story wraps up in Amazing Spider-Man #54, in which the Sinister Six will have to take on a fully unleashed Peter Parker who apparently won't be holding anything back.
"THE MIND-BLAZING CONCLUSION OF 'EASY BEING GREEN!' The SINISTER SIX will try to fight. But they should have run," reads Marvel's official solicitation text for Amazing Spider-Man #54. "Who can possibly put a stop to Peter Parker's spree of mayhem and destruction? (Hint: No one)."
Amazing Spider-Man #53 goes on sale July 10, followed by Amazing Spider-Man #54 on July 31.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011.