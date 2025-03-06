Xenomorphs have taken the island as Alien: Paradiso nears its endgame
Check out an exclusive preview of Alien: Paradiso #4
The Alien franchise is enjoying a moment right now, with Alien: Romulus having been a resounding hit at the box office and with the upcoming TV show Alien: Earth just a few months away from bringing Xenomorph carnage to our living rooms. Meanwhile, in comics, Marvel's Alien: Paradiso series is reaching its penultimate issue.
The five-issue run from writer Steve Foxe and artist Edgar Salazar is set in an unusual location for an Alien story: a holiday resort. As the Aliens swarm across the island killing all in sight, a group of survivors including Tsula Kane – the daughter of William Hurt's character in the original movie – must fight to survive. But, as ever with this series, the monsters aren't the only threat out there.
Check out our exclusive preview of the next issue, which is partly told from the Alien's point of view, in the gallery below.
"THE BEST KILLERS IN THE GALAXY!" reads Marvel's official synopsis for the issue. "That's the reputation smuggler Ricky Valentine likes to cultivate, alongside his tough-as-nails bodyguard Tsula Kane. But they just met their first real competition. As xenomorphs surge through the sun-kissed streets of the planet Paradiso, Ricky and Tsula turn their knives and guns on the colonial marshals who want to lock them away. With handcuffs at one end and slavering jaws at the other, have Rickey and Tsula's colorful careers brought them to a crimson end?"
Meanwhile, in another corner of the multiverse, Marvel's improbable, but rather excellent, Alien Vs. Avengers is also approaching the finishing line. That series has seen battle-scarred alternative universe takes on Hulk, Captain America, and Iron Man taking on the Xenomorph hordes, only to recently fall foul of Mister Sinister.
Alien: Paradiso #4 is published by Marvel Comics on March 12, with #5 hatching on April 9. Alien Vs. Avengers #4 will follow on May 7.
