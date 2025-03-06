Xenomorphs have taken the island as Alien: Paradiso nears its endgame

Check out an exclusive preview of Alien: Paradiso #4

An alien attacks.
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Alien franchise is enjoying a moment right now, with Alien: Romulus having been a resounding hit at the box office and with the upcoming TV show Alien: Earth just a few months away from bringing Xenomorph carnage to our living rooms. Meanwhile, in comics, Marvel's Alien: Paradiso series is reaching its penultimate issue.

The five-issue run from writer Steve Foxe and artist Edgar Salazar is set in an unusual location for an Alien story: a holiday resort. As the Aliens swarm across the island killing all in sight, a group of survivors including Tsula Kane – the daughter of William Hurt's character in the original movie – must fight to survive. But, as ever with this series, the monsters aren't the only threat out there.

Check out our exclusive preview of the next issue, which is partly told from the Alien's point of view, in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 5
Aliens hunt a victim in Alien: Paradiso #4.
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"THE BEST KILLERS IN THE GALAXY!" reads Marvel's official synopsis for the issue. "That's the reputation smuggler Ricky Valentine likes to cultivate, alongside his tough-as-nails bodyguard Tsula Kane. But they just met their first real competition. As xenomorphs surge through the sun-kissed streets of the planet Paradiso, Ricky and Tsula turn their knives and guns on the colonial marshals who want to lock them away. With handcuffs at one end and slavering jaws at the other, have Rickey and Tsula's colorful careers brought them to a crimson end?"

Meanwhile, in another corner of the multiverse, Marvel's improbable, but rather excellent, Alien Vs. Avengers is also approaching the finishing line. That series has seen battle-scarred alternative universe takes on Hulk, Captain America, and Iron Man taking on the Xenomorph hordes, only to recently fall foul of Mister Sinister.

Alien: Paradiso #4 is published by Marvel Comics on March 12, with #5 hatching on April 9. Alien Vs. Avengers #4 will follow on May 7.

Will Salmon
Will Salmon
Comics Editor

Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.

