Hit erotic comic Sweet Paprika gets a "spicy" new spin-off from Scarlet Witch writer Steve Orlando

Writer and artist Mirka Andolfo's Harvey Award-winning erotic romance comic Sweet Paprika was a hit when it launched in 2021. Set in a world of angels and devils, the (quite literally) horny office comedy drama followed the CEO of publishing company Infernum Press as she tries to sort her love life out. Now, a new spin-off from Scarlet Witch writer Steve Orlando and artist Emilio Pilliu will expand the world further.

Sweet Paprika: Open For Business is a five-issue queer romance comic that spins out of the short story, 'The Prince and the Queen,' published in 2023's Sweet Paprika: Black White & Pink #1. In that tale, shy and unfulfilled office worker Aubrey hooked up with handsome Persica. In the new series, the two have sparked an ongoing relationship, but it's one that's about to be thrown into a whole lot of turmoil...

Here are the covers for the first issue, from Pilliu, Andolfo, Robbi Rodriguez, Godtail, plus a polybagged cover from Pilliu, and a Showgirls homage variant from Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière.

"When Steve proposed that we follow up on the story he and Emilio had done for Sweet Paprika: Black White & Pink #1, we didn't think twice," said Mirka Andolfo in a statement. "The more I read this comic, the more I think I'm a little envious because I would have liked to have done it myself... It's amazing, deep (no pun intended), funny, 100% Paprika-style. And Emilio is a fantastic artist and colorist. The Arancia team and I are lucky to have such great creators on board, and I can't wait for fans to read the story because I'm sure they will have as much fun as I'm having!"

"I've never had a blast working on a book like I have with Sweet Paprika: Open for Business – it's my favorite book to write, every month," added Orlando. "And not just that – I've never synched with a collaborator like I do with Emilio. He's subletted my brain and is elevating every single panel beyond my wildest dreams! Open for Business is raw, it's real, it's provocative, but most of all – it's fun! It's my first office comedy, and I've never loved working with a cast as much as this one! I can't wait for you to meet them!"

(Image credit: Image Comics)

"I hope I do not sound pretentious, but Sweet Paprika: Open For Business is like it was tailor-made for me," said Emilio Pilliu. "The excesses, the romantic parts, the serious ones, the comic scenes, and the spicy ones... it's all perfect, and it's all that I love to draw. I don't think it happens often in an artist's life to work on something and feel totally comfortable!"

Here's Image's official synopsis for the new series:

"Sweet Paprika: Open For Business follows Aubrey Jean, a young employee at Infernum Press, as he tries to impress his hero and boss, Miss Paprika, and figure out his relationship with Persica, a friend with benefits who might want to be more. But just as Aubrey and Persica settle into an open relationship that's comfortable for them both, their relationship is thrown into turmoil by Kren. And on top of all that, Aubrey finally gets a chance to prove his worth to Miss Paprika by becoming the handler for Infernum Press's most challenging client – the dreaded, eccentric, and unstable author known as Durian.

Can Aubrey deal with Kren and save his relationship with Persica? Does he even want to be with Persica? And how can he even figure any of that out when he's got to be on-call day and night dealing with Durian’s next insane request?!"

Sweet Paprika: Open For Business #1 is published by Image on November 6.

