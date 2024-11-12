G.I. Joe #1 is an assured and exciting reinvention of the classic action franchise

Skybound launched its Energon Universe with a bang last June with the publication of Void Rivals – Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici's sci-fi adventure series which also marked the surprise start of a shared continuity that included new Transformers and G.I. Joe comics.

Void Rivals was quickly followed up by a knockout series for the robots in disguise from Daniel Warren Johnson (and latterly Jorge Corona), but the publisher has taken its time building up to an ongoing G.I. Joe title. Instead, it teased out the introduction of the various heroes and villains in a series of related limited series: Duke, Cobra Commander, Scarlett, and Destro each added to our understanding of the state of the world after the arrival of the Autobots and Decepticons.

But now – finally – the main event is here. The first issue of the ongoing G.I. Joe series hits comic stores tomorrow, from the team of writer Joshua Williamson, artist Tom Reilly, colorist Jordie Bellaire and letterer Rus Wooton. As the issue isn't out yet we won't get into spoilers here, but we can say that it's exactly the sort of assured opener you would expect from this team and imprint.

The issue opens with an introduction to the new Codename: G.I. Joe team, all finally working together. There's heavy artillery specialist Rock 'N Roll, ranger Stalker, former fashion model Cover Girl, driver Clutch, and Duke himself. Then there's Baroness – usually a villain, but in the Energon Universe a far more ambiguous character. They're training against drones as they prepare to engage with their mysterious new foe Cobra, but it's not going so well. "We're not ready. If we went up against the enemy today… we're screwed," warns Duke at one point. Well... guess what happens later in the issue?

We also briefly meet Risk – a new character, and something of a wild card. He gets a striking introduction here that suggests he will be the character to watch as the series progresses.

Cobra, meanwhile, are making their own preparations for war. The evil organization has a growing army and some new, highly-advanced weapons. There's bickering between Destro and Cobra Commander, something that will surely turn into a full on rivalry somewhere down the line, but for now it's clear that they have the advantage.

This first issue is very much about putting the pieces in place for what Joshua Williamson has promised will be a good, long run. The complex character dynamics are there, with Duke soon realizing that he must find a way for his disparate, bickering squad to work together as a unit if they have any chance of succeeding.

But even though there's a lot of scene-setting, the issue doesn't stint on the action. It's not really a spoiler to say that, yes, Joe and Cobra make first contact here and, as Duke worried, things go wrong pretty much from the off. There's a pretty solid cliffhanger setup for #2 that massively raises the stakes.

Throughout, Williamson's script is pacy and efficient, giving us what we want with a few surprises along the way. But it's Tom Reilly and Jordie Bellaire's art that really sells the issue. This is the same art team as the Duke series and G.I. Joe continues that book's mix of dynamic action and bold, pop art flourishes, while also broadening its scope. After taking their time to establish the world in the previous series, there's a real sense of heightened stakes here as our small team of heroes face overwhelming odds from a threat they still don't truly understand.

G.I. Joe #1 is published by Image/Skybound on November 13.

