A "cosmic imbalance" will lead to the return of Jack Kirby's New Gods in a new series from Ram V and Evan Cagle

Writer Ram V is currently finishing up a hugely well-received run on Detective Comics at DC. Now we know what his next project will be – a revival of Jack Kirby's New Gods which will be launching at the end of the year. The new series will be drawn by one of his Detective Comics collaborators, too. Evan Cagle, who has provided the splendidly gothic covers for that series, will be the interior artist on the new ongoing series, simply titled The New Gods.

Speaking at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Ram V gave a few hints at what's to come from the comic, stating that it is tied into DC's recently announced DC All In initiative.

"Absolute and All In triggers a cosmic imbalance which starts this spiral between New Genesis and Apokolips," he explained, before revealing that the new book will include classic characters such as Lightray, Highfather, Mister Miracle, and Big Barda – who is currently a member of the Birds of Prey. He also suggested that fatherhood would be a key theme of the series.

(Image credit: DC)

The New Gods are the inhabitants of the planets New Genesis and Apokolips – notably the home of Darkseid, who writer Scott Snyder has recently stated will be "the greatest villain in the DCU" for the DC All In era.

The New Gods were created by Jack Kirby in the early '70s as he moved away from Marvel to DC. The characters debuted in Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen #133 before spinning out into three ongoing comics: The Forever People, Mister Miracle, and The New Gods. Collectively known as Jack Kirby's Fourth World, The New Gods have been a beloved and influential part of DC comics history ever since.

Ram V and Evan Cagle's take on The New Gods will be published by DC in December, with a precise date still TBC.

