13 years after his New 52 series ended, cult DC hero Resurrection Man is back in Quantum Karma

News
By
published

Preview some of Anand RK's art from the new series

Cover art from Resurrection Man: Quantum Karma #1.
(Image credit: DC)

DC announced the long-awaited return of cult '90s hero Mitch Shelley – AKA Resurrection Man – back in January. Now the publisher has shared some sneak peek covers and interior art from the first issue of the DC Black Label series, which is subtitled Quantum Karma.

Resurrection Man follows the adventures of immortal superhero Mitch Shelley, a hero who simply cannot die no matter how often you shoot him, stab him, or blow him to pieces. What's more, whenever Mitch dies, he resurrects with new powers. It sounds like he'll need them – in Quantum Karma, he's tasked with his greatest challenge yet: saving the entire universe!

The new series is written by Ram V, who is also currently helming The New Gods for DC, and illustrated by Anand RK. You can check out some covers from the first issue below, including Jeff Dekal's main cover, plus variants from Anand RK, Dan Panosian, and Butch Guice.

Image 1 of 4
Jeff Dekal's main cover for Resurrection Man: Quantum Karma #1.
Jeff Dekal's main cover for Resurrection Man: Quantum Karma #1.(Image credit: DC)

DC's synopsis for the new series suggests that the past is about to catch up with Mitch in a big way. Karma's funny like that.

"He's back! Mitch Shelley, the Resurrection Man, has led thousands of lives – and with each unexpected death and resurrection comes a new superpower. But after living a life to its natural conclusion, Mitch Shelley is awoken by a new purpose and power…saving the universe."

It continues, "Follow the Resurrection Man through time as he fights against a monster of his own creation. Gashadokuro – a sadistic WWII internment-camp commander who has inherited a twisted version of Shelley's powers. The lines of cosmic order will begin to blur as no good deed goes unpunished. And whatever the cause, whatever the consequence, this much is true… he's dying to save you!"

Image 1 of 5
Anand RK's unlettered interior pages from Resurrection Man: Quantum Karma #1.
Anand RK's unlettered interior pages from Resurrection Man: Quantum Karma #1.(Image credit: DC)

Resurrection Man was created by writers Andy Lanning and Dan Abnett and artist Jackson Guice back in 1997, and has popped up from time to time over the intervening decades in various corners of the DC multiverse, such as DC One Million and Martian Manhunter. His last full series was a part of DC's controversial New 52 project. Quantum Karma will be the first time a Resurrection Man comic has been written by someone other than his creators.

Resurrection Man: Quantum Karma #1 is published by DC Black Label on April 2.

Ram V talked to us recently about writing DC's The New Gods.

Will Salmon
Will Salmon
Comics Editor

Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.

