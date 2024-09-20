DC reveals its full slate of December 2024 comics and covers featuring Superman, Batman, the Justice League, Santa Claus, and more

It's that time of year again... Yes, with Christmas apparently just around the corner (my local supermarket has already started selling decorations, would you believe) that means that DC's December solicitations are here and bringing with them some added festive fun as well as the usual superheroics.

After its November debut, the remaining four issues of Batman – Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns will wrap up this tale of the Dark Knight and Father Christmas joining forces in the Hollow Kingdom, while the incredibly named DC's Batman Smells, Robin Laid an Egg offers six festive tales of the Dark Knight and his friends and foes.

Elsewhere, there's a slew of fascinating new series. DC are clearly in a Jack Kirby frame of mind, with both The New Gods and the new Challengers of the Unknown starting this month. There's also a brand new Metamorpho comic from the exciting creative team of Al Ewing and Steve Lieber, and a limited series digging into the fractured psyche of Batman villain Two-Face that looks very promising. All this, plus the latest from the new Absolute Universe! Until next month, happy reading.

Upcoming DC December 2024 Comics: Spotlight

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #2

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by Mark Waid

Art and cover by Dan Mora

Variant covers by Simone Di Meo, Mike Deodato Jr., Ariel Colón, and Derrick Chew

1:25 variant cover by Dave Wilkins

1:50 variant cover by Lucas Meyer

RAISED UV foil variant cover by Fico Ossio

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/25/24

As the Justice League grapples with the ramiﬁcations of the Atom Project, a strange alert brings the team to the jungles of South America…and a horriﬁc discovery. Can the elite Justice League strike force save a village from total slaughter? Plus...the mystery of the Darkseid heir deepens, and dissension in the ranks forces Batman’s hand.

BATMAN #157

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Jorge Jiménez and Tony S. Daniel

Cover by Jorge Jiménez

Variant covers by Tony Harris and Tony S. Daniel

DC Winter Wonderland variant by Chrissie Zullo

Foil variant cover by Jorge Jiménez ($6.99 US)

1:25 cover by Jerome Opeña

1:50 variant cover by Rafael Grassetti

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/4/24

With the Court of Owls’ plan revealed and the city in chaos, Batman must ﬁnd the strength to ﬁght a war on multiple fronts and save Gotham from disaster. The fates of Jim Gordon, the Riddler, and all of Gotham rest in the hands of the Dark Knight in a climactic issue so big it takes two superstar artists to bring it to life!

THE NEW GODS #1

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by Ram V

Art by Evan Cagle

Cover by Nimit Malavia

Variant covers by Evan Cagle and Pete Woods

Birth of a New God acetate variant cover by Evan Cagle ($9.99 US) (Limited to 3000 copies)

1:25 variant cover by Carmine Di Giandomenico

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/18/24

An old god has died, and the reverberations of his passing are felt across the universe, setting forth the soldiers of an intergalactic army and awakening the latent powers of a mysterious child on Earth.

But this has all been foreseen—prophesized by the Source and fed as enigmatic images to its agent, Metron. Now, as Metron brings word of this cosmos-shattering prediction to the residents of New Genesis and Apokolips, both worlds are thrown into chaos and conﬂict. On Earth, Scott Free and Barda ﬁnd themselves unaware of this incoming chaos while consumed with their most daunting task yet: parenthood.

Ram V and Evan Cagle bring the Fourth World to a whole new generation in this epic of cosmic proportions. An old god has died…the New Gods are born!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #3

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by Scott Snyder

Art and cover by Nick Dragotta

Variant covers by Becky Cloonan and Gabriele Dell'Otto

1:25 variant cover by Riley Rossmo

1:50 variant cover by Stevan Subic

$4.99 US | 24 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/18/24

Batman and Alfred have formed a tentative alliance, but the Black Mask has some new friends too…and they’re coming to Gotham to wreak absolute havoc. Plus, discover the dark secret that will rock Bruce to his core and make him question everything…

METAMORPHO: THE ELEMENT MAN #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by AL EWING

Art and cover by STEVE LIEBER

Variant covers by ERICA HENDERSON and IAN BERTRAM 1:25 variant cover by STEVE BEACH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/25/24

To know him is to love him -- that fab freak who can change himself into any element in the human body! He’s the one and only Rex Mason, alias Metamorpho... but can even he win out against Cy.C.L.O.P.S., the hairy eyeball of crime that gazes from the top of the pop charts to the lowest depths of evil -- and even into the far-off, far-out Ra-Realm? To ﬁnd out, the Element Man must survive a hand-picked assassin who can match him change for change... and that's just the ﬁrst issue!

Join us for this covalent bond of friends and foes in the brand new ongoing series from superstar team Al Ewing and Steve Lieber!

DC December 2024 Comic Books

SUPERMAN #21

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by Joshua Williamson

Art and cover by Dan Mora

Variant covers by Jessica Fong, Dave Johnson, and Chris Samnee

DC Winter Wonderland variant by Chrissie Zullo

1:25 variant cover by David Lapham

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/25/24

Following Doomsday’s ﬁery attack on Metropolis, Clark and Lois realize they have been so busy saving the world that they haven’t had time together, so they plan an epic date night! What could go wrong? Well, for starters, a massive alien armada is bearing down on Earth looking for revenge against…SUPERMAN?! What secret has Clark not told Lois about the future?

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Written by Jason Aaron

Art and cover by Rafa Sandoval

Variant covers by Mahmud Asrar and Mateus Manhanini

1:25 variant cover by Sanford Greene

1:50 variant cover by Mahmud Asrar

$4.99 US | 22 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/4/24

The Lazarus Corporation sent their most battle-hardened crew of Peacemakers to locate the mysterious fugitive interfering with their mining operations—but they weren’t expecting one motor-mouthed, iron-willed woman to be the one to ﬁnally get the cuffs onto him!

WONDER WOMAN #16

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by Tom King

Art by Bruno Redondo and Khary Randolph

Cover by Daniel Sampere

Variant covers by David Nakayama and Bruno Redondo

DC Winter Wonderland variant by Chrissie Zullo

1:25 variant cover by Jeehyung Lee

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/17/24

As the war against Sovereign rages, new mother, Wonder Woman, relies on her allies to chip away at this seemingly unshakable villain. His greatest weapon is his anonymity, but now is the time to expose the truth with the talents of the greatest detective in the DC Universe. Detective Chimp swings into action for this bananas adventure!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art and cover by Hayden Sherman

Variant covers by Ariel Diaz and Chuma Hill

1:25 variant cover by DANI

1:50 variant cover by Ariel Diaz

$4.99 US | 24 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/25/24

A Harbinger is but a messenger. It is The Tetracide that you must fear, for The Tetracide leaves nothing behind. Diana’s true enemy has been revealed—and it will take everything she has to save Gateway City from oblivion!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1092

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by Tom Taylor

Art and cover by Mikel Janín

Variant covers by Stevan Subic and Christopher Mitten

1:25 variant cover by Ashley Wood

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/25/24

The streets of Gotham run red with blood—blood that the mysterious villain known only as Asema has taken quite an interest in. Who is this scalpel-ﬁngered creature collecting the plasma of young men, and what is Asema’s connection to Bruce Wayne? Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín continue their exploration of the darkest corners of Gotham City!

ACTION COMICS #1078

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK WAID and MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, MICHAEL SHELFER, and SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by SWEENEY BOO and MIKEL JANÍN

1:25 variant cover by A.L. KAPLAN

Artist Spotlight variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/4/24

Two worlds in peril; only one can be saved. Teaming with his fellow Justice Leaguer, Mr. Terriﬁc, to defend against Aethyr’s deadly machinations, the Man of Steel is left on the defensive and out of options. Superman must choose which realm to save: Earth or the Phantom Zone!

Plus, Supergirl falls under the spell of Koncept!

ACTION COMICS #1079

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK WAID and MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by MICHAEL SHELFER and SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by JON BOGDANOVE and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

1:25 variant cover by FICO OSSIO

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/11/24

Prison break!

In a last-ditch attempt to save both the Earth and the Phantom Zone from certain annihilation, Superman has been knocked for a loop and is only just now regaining consciousness. But what’s that in the distance? The tiny silhouettes of every single Phantom Zone prisoner freed and heading straight for him? Uh oh…

Plus, the true villain behind Supergirl’s mission reveals himself!

ACTION COMICS #1080

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK WAID and MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, MICHAEL SHELFER, and SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by MARK SPEARS and MARIO FOCCILLO

1:25 variant cover by FICO OSSIO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/18/24

Brawl of the Super-Men!

As the Phantom Zone prisoners rain down upon our heroes, only the House of El stands in their way…and Superman will not go down without a ﬁght! It’s the brawl to end all super-brawls in this penultimate chapter of the Action Comics weekly!

Plus, Supergirl makes a ﬁnal appeal with hopes of saving the universe.

ACTION COMICS #1081

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK WAID and MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, MICHAEL SHELFER, and SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by MARK SPEARS and DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by FICO OSSIO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/25/24

It’s all led to this! As the ﬁnal battle between Aethyr’s forces and the heroes of Earth reaches its climax, the Phantom Zone is changed forever…altered from the ground up and ready for new prisoners. But who of the super family will be amongst them? It’s the shocking ﬁnale to the Action Comics weekly, and you’re going to have to read it to believe it!

Plus, Kara’s perilous journey home begins!

NIGHTWING #121

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by DEXTER SOY

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN and GLEB MELNIKOV

DC Winter Wonderland variant by CHRISSIE ZULLO

1:25 variant cover by DEXTER SOY

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/25/24

After tragedy strikes, Nightwing seeks to hold the gangs of Blüdhaven accountable. But alliances in this city may not be what they seem, and powered-up Spheric police officers hover overhead seeking to dispense their own brand of justice…

BATMAN AND ROBIN #16

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA

Cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

Variant covers by SIMONE DI MEO and DAN PANOSIAN

1:25 variant cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/11/24

As the Dynamic Duo attempts to solve the mysteries of Memento’s recent attacks, Batman begins to fear that his bond with his son and partner is beginning to fracture. Is this simply teenage angst, or is Damian truly pulling away from his father? Meanwhile, Memento emerges from the shadows, and the stone-faced specter of atrocities past makes himself known in the Gotham underworld.

CHALLENGERS OF THE UNKNOWN #1

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Art by SEAN IZAAKSE

Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

Variant covers by TAURIN CLARKE and DANNY EARLS

Foil variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Design variant cover by DAN MORA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/18/24

Spinning out of Absolute Power and the DC All In Special, the terror of the Darkseid shockwave has cascaded across the DC Universe…tearing open the very fabric

of time and space itself! Only one band of super-scientists have the right stuff

to challenge the fate of a universe…enter: THE CHALLENGERS OF THE UKNOWN. Alongside the Justice League—where the Challengers run day-to-day operations for the massive Watchtower base in orbit above Earth—Ace Morgan, June Robbins, Prof Haley, Red Ryan, and Rocky Davis must team with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the League to seal the rifts that threaten the galaxy. But a mysterious foe from the Challengers’ past lurks in the shadows, and its connection to the godshock will put the DCU on borrowed time!

SUPERWOMAN SPECIAL #1

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by EDWIN GALMON

Variant covers by DAVE WILKINS and ELIZABETH TORQUE

1:25 variant cover by MARK SPEARS

Foil variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/11/24

The amazing story of how Daily Planet Editor-in-Chief Lois Lane got superpowers and became Superwoman is ﬁnally told. What does it mean for the matriarch of the Super family to ﬂy alongside her family and friends? And how long will these powers last? And who wants these powers for themselves?! Guest starring the Atom, Mister Terriﬁc, Supergirl, and Silver Banshee!

BATGIRL #2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by TATE BROMBAL

Art by TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

1:25 variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/4/24

With Lady Shiva gravely wounded and Batgirl refusing to join her mother’s cause, the two seek refuge in the unlikeliest of places while the mysterious Unburied continue to hunt them—just as their deadly leader ﬁnally emerges from the shadows. Lives are at stake, but it wouldn’t be a killer face-off without some casualties!

GOTHAM CITY SIRENS UNCOVERED #1

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by ARIANNA TURTURRO

Art by GUILLEM MARCH

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Variant covers by HOMARE and EJIKURE

Foil variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by MARCIO TAKARA

1:50 variant cover by BAILIE ROSENLUND

ON SALE 12/25/24

A cover-gallery special celebrating the classy and criminal Gotham City ﬁxtures known as the Gotham City Sirens! Join Ivy, Harley, and Catwoman as they take a trip back down memory lane!

HARLEY QUINN #46

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by ELLIOTT KALAN

Art by MINDY LEE

Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and JORGE FORNÉS

DC Winter Wonderland variant by CHRISSIE ZULLO

Artist Spotlight variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:25 variant cover by A.L. KAPLAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/25/24

Laddies and Gentlegirls, are your engines burning for violence, malfeasance, and mayhammery? Look no further than this issue of Harley Quinn (available for preorder right now)!

I, Imperator Harleyiosa, acting as the agent of the Council of Aggrieved Local Retailers of Throatcutter Hill, have placed an embargo on all internet purchases in our disgusting little corner of Gotham City henceforth. No more will convenient internet retailers ﬂood our streets with their express-mail trucks and ﬁll our recycling bins with empty cardboard boxes! Embargoed! Watch out, ’cause I got some serious road rage I can’t wait to unleash! Set wheel in here, and I’m gonna blow up your truck!

POISON IVY #28