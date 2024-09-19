20 years after their last solo series, the Challengers of the Unknown are back – and they're bringing Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman with them
The adventurous investigators return for DC All In
One of DC's most storied teams will return this December – and they're bringing some famous friends along with them too...
Challengers of the Unknown is a new five-issue series from Plastic Man No More! writer Christopher Cantwell and Green Arrow artist Sean Izaakse. It sees the return of adventurers and "super-scientists" Ace Morgan, June Robbins, Prof Haley, Red Ryan, and Rocky Davis, who are now working alongside the restored Justice League.
According to DC's official synopsis, Challengers of the Unknown finds the team running "day-to-day operations for the Justice League's Watchtower base in orbit above Earth, collaborating with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the League to seal the rifts that threaten the galaxy." It's not long, however, before a foe from the Challengers' past emerges. Whoever this mysterious enemy turns out to be has a connection to the Darkseid wave that's at the heart of the DC All In initiative and will "put not only the Challengers, but all of the DC Universe on borrowed time."
As well as the main cover for the first issue above by Mike Deodato Jr., DC has revealed a variant by Taurin Clarke, a foil cover from Gleb Melnikov, and a character-design variant by Dan Mora which shows off some early drawings of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman in their new outfits for the book. Variants from series artist Izaakse and Romulo Fajardo Jr., and Danny Earls, will also be available.
The real world origins of the Challengers of the Unknown are slightly contentious. Jack Kirby – whose New Gods are also returning soon – was definitely one of the creators, but there's long-running debate on if Challengers was a Kirby solo project or a collaboration with either Dave Wood or Joe Simon.
Whoever came up with the adventurous team, they made their first appearance in Showcase #6 in 1957, before being granted a solo comic the following year, which would run until 1971. Since then the series has been revived intermittently, notably by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale in the '90s, and Howard Chaykin in 2004.
Challengers of the Unknown #1 is published by DC on December 18.
