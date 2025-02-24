Oni Press shares an exclusive preview of the first Adventure Time comic in 7 years

It's been a while since we last hung out with Finn and Jake – the dynamic duo at the heart of Cartoon Network's Adventure Time. The groundbreaking animated series ended in 2018, with BOOM! Studio's long-running comic also closing the same year. Well, the wait for new stories from the Land of Ooo is nearly over: Adventure Time is coming back as an all-new ongoing series from Oni Press.

The first arc of the new comic is called 'Best of Buds' and is written and illustrated by cartoonist Nick Winn. The debut issue also comes with a back-up story from Adventure Time animator Derek Ballard. The series will be produced by a "rotating cast of cutting-edge creative talents" according to Oni Press, that also includes Caroline Cash, Asia Simone, Jorge Monlongo, and Brenda Hickey, with more still to be revealed.

Check out our exclusive preview of the first issue in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 4 Interior pages from Adventure Time #1. (Image credit: Oni Press) Interior pages from Adventure Time #1. (Image credit: Oni Press) Interior pages from Adventure Time #1. (Image credit: Oni Press) Interior pages from Adventure Time #1. (Image credit: Oni Press)

"The new Adventure Time comic series is going to be full of hilarity-causing jokes, heart-wrenching moments, and – as you can see in these pages! – absolutely format-breaking adventures for Finn, Jake, and the rest of our fabulous cast," said series editor Megan Brown in a statement. "We're so incredibly excited to showcase the wonderful talents of our truly mathematical creative team!"

The first issue comes with a plethora of different covers to choose from, all of which you can browse through below.

Image 1 of 10 Adventure Time #1 Cover A by Nick Winn (Image credit: Oni Press) Adventure Time #1 Cover B by David Nakayama. (Image credit: Oni Press) Adventure Time #1 Cover C by Trung Le Nguyen. (Image credit: Oni Press) Adventure Time #1 Cover D by Tillie Walden. (Image credit: Oni Press) Adventure Time #1 gold foil variant by David Nakayama. (Image credit: Oni Press) Adventure Time #1 silver foil variant by Trung Le Nguyen. (Image credit: Oni Press) Adventure Time Infinite Interlocking variant by Shelli Paroline and Braden Lamb. (Image credit: Oni Press) Adventure Time #1 1:20 variant cover by Caroline Cash. (Image credit: Oni Press) Adventure Time #1 1:50 variant cover by Erica Henderson. (Image credit: Oni Press) Adventure Time #1 1:100 black and white variant cover by David Nakayama. (Image credit: Oni Press)

From left to right we have: Cover A by Nick Winn; Cover B by David Nakayama; Cover C by Trung Le Nguyen; Cover D by Tillie Walden; a gold foil variant by David Nakayama; a silver foil variant by Trung Le Nguyen; an "Infinite Interlocking" variant by Shelli Paroline and Braden Lamb; a 1:20 variant by Caroline Cash; a 1:50 variant by Erica Henderson; and a 1:100 black and white variant by David Nakayama.

Adventure Time #1 is published by Oni Press on April 9.

