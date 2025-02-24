Oni Press shares an exclusive preview of the first Adventure Time comic in 7 years
Get a first look at Jake and Finn's new quest
It's been a while since we last hung out with Finn and Jake – the dynamic duo at the heart of Cartoon Network's Adventure Time. The groundbreaking animated series ended in 2018, with BOOM! Studio's long-running comic also closing the same year. Well, the wait for new stories from the Land of Ooo is nearly over: Adventure Time is coming back as an all-new ongoing series from Oni Press.
The first arc of the new comic is called 'Best of Buds' and is written and illustrated by cartoonist Nick Winn. The debut issue also comes with a back-up story from Adventure Time animator Derek Ballard. The series will be produced by a "rotating cast of cutting-edge creative talents" according to Oni Press, that also includes Caroline Cash, Asia Simone, Jorge Monlongo, and Brenda Hickey, with more still to be revealed.
Check out our exclusive preview of the first issue in the gallery below.
"The new Adventure Time comic series is going to be full of hilarity-causing jokes, heart-wrenching moments, and – as you can see in these pages! – absolutely format-breaking adventures for Finn, Jake, and the rest of our fabulous cast," said series editor Megan Brown in a statement. "We're so incredibly excited to showcase the wonderful talents of our truly mathematical creative team!"
The first issue comes with a plethora of different covers to choose from, all of which you can browse through below.
From left to right we have: Cover A by Nick Winn; Cover B by David Nakayama; Cover C by Trung Le Nguyen; Cover D by Tillie Walden; a gold foil variant by David Nakayama; a silver foil variant by Trung Le Nguyen; an "Infinite Interlocking" variant by Shelli Paroline and Braden Lamb; a 1:20 variant by Caroline Cash; a 1:50 variant by Erica Henderson; and a 1:100 black and white variant by David Nakayama.
Adventure Time #1 is published by Oni Press on April 9.
Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.
