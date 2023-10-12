Comic artist and writer Keith Giffen dies

Legendary comic creator Keith Giffen has died at the age of 70. Details of his passing are unknown, however his death was confirmed through a post on Giffen's personal Facebook page .

"I told them I was sick… Anything not to go to New York Comic Con. Thanx. Keith Giffen 1952-2023. Bwah ha ha ha ha," reads the simple message, channeling Giffen's well-known sense of humor one last time.

Often described as "curmudgeonly," Giffen was a beloved creator both among fans and his peers, known for his wit as well as his insight into the craft of making comics.

Giffen's first published work appeared in 1976's Marvel Preview #4. Just a few issues later, in Marvel Premiere #7, Giffen and writer Bill Mantlo co-created the character of Rocket Raccoon.

Marvel mourned Giffen in a social media post highlighting some of his most famous Marvel Comics contributions.

Marvel is saddened to learn about the passing of comics icon and creator Keith Giffen, who brought to life incredible stories and characters through his work, including Rocket Raccoon and many others across the industry. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/2n7uqEulS0October 12, 2023 See more

In the '80s, Giffen primarily worked at DC, where he was known for drawing and later writing an extended run on the Legion of Super-Heroes. During this era, he also co-created cult-favorite DC characters Lobo and Ambush Bug.

Even with all that under his belt, Giffen is likely best known for his tenure as co-writer and art plotter on the 1987 Justice League relaunch, which brought Giffen's trademark humor to the team alongside co-writer JM DeMatteis and series artist Kevin Maguire.

The new Justice League became extremely popular despite mostly focusing on secondary heroes such as Blue Beetle, Booster Gold, and the Martian Manhunter, eventually spinning off into multiple titles such as Justice League International, Justice League Europe, and Justice League of America.

(Image credit: DC)

Giffen, DeMatteis, and Maguire would reunite several times over the years, both for sequels to their classic Justice League runs and for titles such as Defenders, a comic Giffen had drawn in the '70s at the height of the team's original popularity.

Over the years, Giffen would draw and sometimes write for nearly every major DC character in some capacity, and even many well-known Marvel heroes, while also working as a screenwriter on several beloved animated series, including The Real Ghostbusters and Ed, Edd, and Eddy.

"Keith was one of the most brilliantly creative humans I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. A curmudgeon with a heart of gold," stated Giffen's longtime collaborator JM DeMatteis in a Facebook post memorializing the creator. "A generous collaborator. An old, dear friend. And, as my wife observed, 'He was like a character out of a Keith Giffen story.' So true! Safe travels, Keith. You will be missed."