The Coen Brothers are finally reuniting – for a "very bloody" horror film

Joel and Ethan Coen are planning to reunite for a horror film – and it sounds like it could be intense.

The brothers have been working separately since 2018; their last collaboration was The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Ethan Coen's next release is Drive-Away Dolls, a road comedy starring Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, and Matt Damon. Speaking at a Q&A for the film, Ethan shared that he's penned a new script with Joel and that the duo plan on teaming to direct (H/T The Independent).

"It's a pure horror film, and it gets very bloody," Ethan teased. It turns out the new film might have things in common with the brothers' first movie, too. "If you like Blood Simple, I think you'll enjoy it," he added. If that isn't enticing enough, Drive-Away Dolls co-writer (and Ethan's wife) Tricia Cooke also revealed that the screenplay is "horribly funny."

While the Coen brothers haven't collaborated for some time, they've both been busy individually. Ethan of course has Drive-Away Dolls on the way, while Joel most recently directed and wrote The Tragedy of Macbeth, starring Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington.

Considering the Coen brothers have brought us the likes of No Country for Old Men, Fargo, Inside Llewyn Davis, and The Big Lebowski, news of their imminent reunion is very exciting indeed. There's no word yet on when the movie might go into production or any more specific plot details, but, still, this is enough to tide us over for now.

Drive-Away Dolls releases this February 23. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store.