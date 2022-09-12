Cobra Kai season 5 points out a confusing Karate Kid 2 plot hole

By Bradley Russell
published

An awkward trip down memory lane for Chozen

Cobra Kai
(Image credit: Netflix)

Cobra Kai has been no stranger to revisiting characters and key moments from Karate Kid’s past. One scene in season 5’s penultimate episode, however, pokes fun at one of Karate Kid Part 2’s most confusing and widely-mocked scenes (H/T Decider (opens in new tab)).

In the Karate Kid sequel, Daniel’s one-time nemesis Chozen is seemingly scamming the local villagers out of their produce. Chozen is paying them for their vegetables, but it’s revealed that the weights he uses are fake and way lighter than they should be. This, in turn, leads to Chozen’s honor being insulted, which eventually leads to a fight to the death with Daniel. A pretty normal day for LaRusso, all told.

"Wait, if the weight was fake, wouldn’t that mean you were scamming yourself out of money and not the villagers?" Carmen asks during a nightclub bonding session between her, Johnny, Amanda, Daniel and Chozen in Cobra Kai.

She’s got a point. Fans have often pointed to Chozen’s master plan making no sense. If he’s paying them for carrots and goosing the weights, that means he’s paying over the odds for fewer vegetables. What gives?

"Not one of my smarter plans," Chozen admits, wiping away decades of discourse and covering up a pretty significant plot hole in a single stroke. 

Chozen isn’t the only familiar face who has a significant presence in Cobra Kai season 5. Karate bad boy Mike Barnes is back from Karate Kid Part 3 as, too, is Jessica Andrews. For more on each, read our explainers for Mike in Cobra Kai and Jessica in Cobra Kai. Plus, if you’ve finished the season, check out our guide to the Cobra Kai season 5 ending.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.